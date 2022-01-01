Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Food Trucks

Arnold's BBQ 3256 CASCADE BLVD

179 Reviews

$

3256 CASCADE BLVD

SHASTA LAKE, CA 96019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Sandwich
Tri-Tip Sandwich
1 Pound Sliced Tri-Tip

Meat Sample Plates

Small Sample Plate

$25.00

Large Sample Plate

$32.00

Solo Meats

1 pound Sliced Brisket

$23.00

1 pound Sliced Tri-Tip

$23.00

1 pound Pulled Pork

$17.00

1 pound Chopped Beef

$17.00

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$27.00

Large Brisket Burnt Ends 1LB

$23.00

Small Brisket Burnt Ends 1/2 LB

$16.00

1/2 pound Sliced Brisket

$16.00

1/2 pound Sliced Tri-Tip

$16.00

1/2 pound Pulled Pork

$13.00

1/2 pound Chopped Beef

$13.00

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

1/2 Chicken

$12.00

Sliced Hot link

$3.00

Kids Meals

Kids Tri-Tip sandwich

$10.00

Kids Pulled Pork sandwich

$10.00

Kids Baby Back Ribs

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Sides

Large BBQ Sauce

$7.00

Large Coleslaw

$7.00

Large Corn Bread

$7.00

Large Cowboy Beans

$7.00

Large French Fries

$7.00

Large Mac and cheese

$7.00

Large Onion Ring

$7.00

Large Potato Salad

$7.00

Small BBQ Sauce

$4.00

Small Coleslaw

$4.00

Small Corn Bread

$4.00

Small Cowboy Beans

$4.00

Small French Fries

$4.00

Small Mac and cheese

$4.00

Small Onion Ring

$4.00

Small Potato Salad

$4.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Kids Pepsi

$1.75

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Kids Root Beer

$1.75

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.75

Kids Lemonade

$1.75

Kids Ice Tea

$1.75

Kids Arnold Palmer

$1.75

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.75

Water

Kids Water

coffee

$3.00

Appetizers

App Chicken Wings 1 lb

$14.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Onion Rings

$7.00

Large Meals with 2 large sides

1 Pound Burnt Ends

$32.00

1 Pound Chopped Beef

$24.00

1 Pound Pulled Pork

$24.00

1 Pound Sliced Brisket

$32.00

1 Pound Sliced Tri-Tip

$32.00

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$32.00

Small Meals with 2 small sides

1/2 Pound Brisket Burnt Ends

$21.00

1/2 Pound Chopped Beef

$16.00

1/2 Pound Pulled Pork

$16.00

1/2 Pound Sliced Brisket

$21.00

1/2 Pound Sliced Tri-Tip

$21.00

Half Chicken

$16.50

Half Rack Baby back Ribs

$21.00

Sandwiches and More

Brisket Sandwich

$16.50

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$16.50

Pulled pork sandwich

$16.50

BBQ Chopped Beef Sandwich

$16.50

Grille cheese pulled pork

$15.00

Loaded Beef Dog

$16.50

Loaded Fries

$16.50

Loaded Nachos

$16.50

Loaded Pit Potato

$16.50

Ugly Arnold

$19.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best in Kansas City style BBQ! Serving Brisket, Tritip, Pork Ribs, Beef Ribs, Chicken, and Pulled Pork

Location

3256 CASCADE BLVD, SHASTA LAKE, CA 96019

Directions

Gallery
Arnold's BBQ image
Arnold's BBQ image
Arnold's BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.3 • 878
3105 S Market St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Kahunas Mongolian BBQ and Sushi - Kahunas
orange starNo Reviews
1800 Churn Creek Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in SHASTA LAKE

From the Hearth Express - Shasta Lake
orange star4.5 • 82
4617 Shasta Dam Blvd Shasta Lake, CA 96019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SHASTA LAKE
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Chico
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Fort Bragg
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Ukiah
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston