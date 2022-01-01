Barbeque
Food Trucks
Arnold's BBQ 3256 CASCADE BLVD
179 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The best in Kansas City style BBQ! Serving Brisket, Tritip, Pork Ribs, Beef Ribs, Chicken, and Pulled Pork
Location
3256 CASCADE BLVD, SHASTA LAKE, CA 96019
Gallery
Popular restaurants in SHASTA LAKE
More near SHASTA LAKE