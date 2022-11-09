Restaurant header imageView gallery

Artur's Restaurant

70 North Indiana Avenue

Englewood, FL 34223

Order Again

Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Aqua Panna

$3.00

S. Pellegrino

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Coffee Drinks

Cappuccino

$5.00

Caffe Macchiato

$5.00

Caffe Creme

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Latte Macchiato

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$9.95

Italian Coffee

$9.95

Draft Beer

DFT Budweiser

$4.00

DFT Bud Light

$4.00

DFT Michelob Ultra

$4.00

DFT Miller Lite

$4.00

DFT Lite Yuengling

$4.00

DFT Stella Artois Miller

$5.00

DFT Blue Moon

$5.00

DFT Heineken

$5.00

DFT High Five IPA

$5.00

DFT Hazify IPA

$5.00

DFT Samuel Adams Seasonal

$5.00

DFT Coppertail Free Dive

$5.00

DFT Samuel Adams Pumpking Ale

$4.00

Bottle Beer

BTL Miller Lite

$4.25

BTL Ultra

$4.25

BTL Budweiser

$4.25

BTL Bud Light

$4.25

BTL Coors Light

$4.25

BTL Heineken N/A

$4.25

BTL Corona

$5.50

BTL Corona Light

$5.50

BTL Corona Premium

$5.50

BTL Stella Cider

$5.50

BTL Guinness

$5.50

BLT Modelo

$5.50

BTL Modelo Dark

$5.50

BTL Stella

$5.50

Bucket Domestic

$18.00

Bucket Import

$24.25

BTL Becks

$5.50

Polish Beer

Hevelius

$5.50

Lomza

$5.50

Warka

$5.50

Warka Strong

$5.50

Zywiec

$5.50

Zywiec IPA

$5.50

Hard Seltzers

Black Cherry High Noon

$5.50

Pineapple High Noon

$5.50

Watermelon High Noon

$5.50

White Claw

$5.50

Bud LT Seltz

$5.50

3 Daughters Florida Orange IPA

$5.50

3 Daughters Beach Blonde

$5.50

Sparkling Wine

GLS Prosecco, Lamarca

$9.00

Delicate flavors of peach and melon with nice acidity

GLS Moscato d'Asti, Risata

$9.00

Sweet flavors of peach, nectarine, and mango

White Wine

GLS Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani

$8.00

Delicate aromas of tropical fruit flavors

GLS Sauv Blanc, Whitehaven

$9.00

Notes of peach, gooseberry and fresh cut grass with tropical fruit notes

GLS Rose, Fleur de Mer

$9.00

Light pink in color with fresh strawberries and fruit juices

GLS Chardonnay, William Hill

$9.00

Nectarine, peach, cinnamon, and nutmeg spice

GLS Chardonnay, Talbott Estate

$10.00

Aromas and flavors or ripe tree fruit and spice with hints of citrus and tropical notes

GLS Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson

$11.00

Notes of fresh tropical fruits with creamy vanilla and a toasted finish

GLS Riesling, Starling Castle

$9.00

Fresh apple, lemon, and pear flavors with fruit elegant finish

BTL Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani

$30.00

Delicate aromas of tropical fruit flavors

BTL Grigio, Maso Canili

$35.00

Brilliant pale golden color leads to a nose of peach and honey

BTL Sauv Blanc, Whitehaven

$35.00

Notes of peach, gooseberry and fresh cut grass with tropical fruit notes

BTL Rose, Fleur de Mer

$35.00

Light pink in color with fresh strawberries and fruit juices

BTL Chardonnay, William Hill

$35.00

Nectarine, peach, cinnamon, and nutmeg spice

BTL Chardonnay, Talbott Estate

$38.00

Aromas and flavors or ripe tree fruit and spice with hints of citrus and tropical notes

BTL Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson

$41.00

Notes of fresh tropical fruits with creamy vanilla and a toasted finish

BTL Riesling, Starling Castle

$35.00

Fresh apple, lemon, and pear flavors with fruit elegant finish

Red Wine

GLS Pinot Noir, Mark West

$9.00

Delicate darks fruits with coffee and blackberry fruits

GLS Pinot Noir, J Vineyards

$11.00

Dark fruit flavors of raspberry and dark cherry with hints of caramel

GLS Merlot, Columbia Winery

$9.00

Red fruit aromas with hints of brown spice

GLS Valpolicello, Allegrini

$9.00

Elegant and well balanced with good structure, ruby red in color with hints of raisins, vanilla, and cloves

GLS Red Blend, Apothic Dark

$8.00

Rich layers of blackberry and bold tannins lead to notes of boysenberry and black cherry

GLS Malbec, Don Miguel Gascon

$9.00

Black fruits, violets, and spices

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Chateau Souverain

$8.00

Fresh dark fruit flavors with hints of cocoa and molasses

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Louis Martini

$10.00

Aromatic dark fruits with dried herbs and soft tannins

GLS Chianti, DaVinci

$9.00

Aromas of ripe plums, cherries, and fresh red fruit accented by peppery notes

BTL Pinot Noir, Mark West

$29.00

Delicate darks fruits with coffee and blackberry fruits

BTL Pinot Noir, J Vineyards

$41.00

Dark fruit flavors of raspberry and dark cherry with hints of caramel

BTL Merlot, Columbia Winery

$35.00

Red fruit aromas with hints of brown spice

BTL Super Tuscan, Argiano NC

$35.00

Flavors of red berries with earth and minerality with smooth tannins

BTL Red Blend, Apothic Dark

$30.00

Rich layers of blackberry and bold tannins lead to notes of boysenberry and black cherry

BTL Valpolicello, Allegrini

$35.00

Elegant and well balanced with good structure, ruby red in color with hints of raisins, vanilla, and cloves

BTL Malbec, Don Miguel Gascon

$35.00

Black fruits, violets, and spices

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Château Souverain

$30.00

Fresh dark fruit flavors with hints of cocoa and molasses

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Louis Martini

$38.00

Aromatic dark fruits with dried herbs and soft tannins

BTL Chianti, DaVinci

$29.00

Aromas of ripe plums, cherries, and fresh red fruit accented by peppery notes

House Wine

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House White Zinfandel

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Raspberry Martini

$9.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.50

Grey Goose

$9.50

Kettle One

$8.50

Flavored

$6.50

Stoli Elite

$9.50

Stoli

$9.00

Tito's

$8.50

W-Vodka

$6.00

Zubrowka

$9.50

Chopin

$11.50

Gin

Aviation

$8.25

Beefeater

$8.25

Bombay Saphire

$8.25

Hendricks

$8.75

Tanqueray

$8.25

W-Gin

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.50

Bacardi Limon

$7.50

Capt. Morgan

$7.50

W-Spiced Rum

$6.00

Malibu Coco

$7.25

Meyers Dark

$7.25

Rum Haven

$7.00

W-Rum

$6.00

Wicked Dolphin

$6.50

Diplomatico

$10.00

Tequila

W-Tequila

$7.00

Patron

$10.00

Whiskey

Black Velvet

$6.00

Canadian Club

$7.50

Crown Apple

$8.75

Crown Royal

$8.75

Jack Daniel's

$8.50

Jack Honey

$8.50

Jack Fire

$8.50

Jameson

$8.75

Screwball

$7.50

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Seagram's VO

$8.00

W-Whiskey

$4.50

Glenmorangie

$10.50

Bourbon

Bulleit

$9.50

Jim Beam

$8.75

Makers Mark

$8.75

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

W-Bourbon

$6.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$8.75

Dalmore

$12.00

Dewar's

$8.25

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlivet

$11.45

JW Black

$14.00

JW Red

$12.00

John Barr

$7.00

Macallan

$12.00

W-Scotch

$6.00

Glenmorangie

$10.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

AM Disaronna

$8.75

W-Ameretto

$6.00

Apricot Brandy

$6.95

B&B

$8.45

Bailey's

$9.00

Brandy

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$8.45

Cointreau

$7.85

Courvoisier

$8.65

Creme De Menthe

$7.00

Drambuie

$8.65

Frangelico

$8.15

Galliano

$7.25

Godiva

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessey

$9.00

Jaegermeister

$8.50

Kahlua

$8.00

Kinky Pink

$8.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Peach Scnaps

$7.00

Sambucca WT

$8.15

Tia Maria

$8.55

Sambucca DRK

$8.15

Liquor 43

$8.50

Shots

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whiskey

$6.00

Jägermeister

$6.00

Florida Key's Lemon-Lime

$6.00

PB&J

$7.00

Guzzler

$6.50

Redbull

$4.50

Beach Beer

$7.00

Dirty girl scout

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Frozen

Frz Margarita

$9.00

Frz Miami Vice

$9.00

Frz Pina Colada

$9.00

Frz Straw Daq

$9.00

Frz Daiquiri

$9.00

Margarita

$7.00

Featured Cocktails

Gulf Coast Guzzler

$9.00

Pink Paloma

$9.00

Tennessee Lemonade

$9.00

Peanut Butter Martini

$10.00

Chocolate Lovers Martini

$10.00

Cucumber Basil Martini

$10.00

Smoked Margarita

$10.00

Shots

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whiskey

$6.00

Jägermeister

$6.00

Florida Key's Lemon-Lime

$6.00

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Four Jumbo Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce.

Wings

$15.00

Naked, Breaded or Grilled served with Celery & Carrots and Ranch or Bleu cheese

Mussels

$14.00

Sautéed in a white or red wine garlic Sauce

Clams

$14.00

Sautéed in a white or red wine garlic Sauce

Jumbo Crab Cake

$17.00

Our homemade crab cake served over fresh spinach and roasted peppers.

Calamari

$14.00

Served with marinara sauce and sweet Thai chili sauce.

Polish Pierogies

$10.00

Pierogies stuffed with your choice of: Potato & Cheese, Ground Pork $10 or Sauerkraut & Mushroom garnished with grilled onions, bacon and sour cream.

Bavarian Pretzel/Cheese Dip

$9.00

Served with Beer Cheese sauce.

Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Topped with sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. $12 Add a choice of Two Toppings $14 Topping options: Bacon, Chicken, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions.

Pork Pot Stickers

$14.00

Six pork pot stickers, steamed or fried. Served with sweet Thai Chili Sauce and soy sauce.

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Rare Tuna Blackened

$16.00

Hunter Stew App

$9.00

Polskie Specjały

Domowej roboty golabki

$17.00

Stuffed Cabbage with Ground Pork with our Tomato Sauce served with mashed potatoes.

Pierogies

$17.00

Pierogis stuffed with your choice of: potato & cheese, ground pork or sauerkraut & mushroom garnished with grilled onions, bacon and sour cream

Polskie combo

$26.00

Pierogis stuffed with your choice of: Potato & Cheese, Ground Pork or Sauerkraut & Mushroom garnished with grilled onions, bacon and sour cream.

Schabowy

$22.00

Breaded Pork Schnitzel with an egg on top and garnished with a lemon wedge. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Golonka po staropolsku

$23.00

Beer braised pork knuckle served with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and vegetables

Grilowana kielbasa

$17.00

Served with mashed potatoes, sauerkraut and onions.

Polskie specjaly dla dwojga

$39.00

Pierogies stuffed with your choice of Potato & Cheese, Ground Pork, Sauerkraut & Mushroom garnished with onions and sour cream, pork knuckle, stuffed cabbage and grilled polish sausage served with mashed potatoes.

Mix pierogow

$24.00

Pierogis including potato & cheese, sauerkraut & mushroom and ground pork garnished with grilled onions, bacon and sour cream.

Polish Hunter Stew diner

$22.00

Seafood

Two Jumbo Crab Cakes

$27.00

Two of our homemade crab cakes served with rice and vegetables.

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Pan seared North Atlantic Salmon served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Lobster Cannelloni

$25.00

Three cannelloni stuffed with shrimp, scallops and lobster, topped with vodka sauce and cheddar cheese

Haddock

$23.00

Fillet cooked to your choice of broiled, blackened, or fried. Served with homemade mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Captain's Platter

$28.00

Haddock, Shrimp and Scallops broiled, blackened or fried served with rice and vegetables

Seafood Fra Diablo

$29.00

Mussels, shrimp, scallops and clams sautéed in a mild Fra Diablo sauce served over your choice of pasta

Grilled Shrimp

$28.00

Five jumbo grilled shrimp served with rice & vegetables

Grouper Platter

$28.00

Domestic Black Grouper Grilled, Blackened, Broiled or Fried served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Lobster Ravioli

$24.00

Shrimp Stir Fry

$20.00

Meat

1/2 Rack Ribs

$18.00

1/2 rack of baby back ribs in BBQ sauce served with mashed potatoes and vegetables

10 oz Pork Chop

$22.00

Pork chop fully cooked, topped with a brandy mushroom sauce served over homemade mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.

Full Rack Ribs

$27.00

Full rack of baby back ribs in a BBQ sauce served with mashed potatoes and vegetables

New York Strip

$27.00

One Piece Liver & Onions

$16.00

One piece topped with sauteed onions served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Ribeye Steak 12oz

$29.00

Two Pieces Liver & Onions

$19.00

Two pieces topped with sauteed onions served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese in our homemade marinara sauce. Served over your choice of pasta

Lobster Ravioli

$24.00

5 lobster stuffed ravioli with vodka sauce.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$17.00

Spaghetti with meatballs served with marinara sauce

Baked Lasagna

$18.00

Our homemade baked lasagna

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Sauteed mushrooms & finished with a marsala wine demi glaze. Served with your choice of pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Tender chicken, lightly breaded in a Parmesan crust, pan seared and finished with a homemade marinara sauce over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Grilled Chicken Breast served in an Alfredo Sauce with your choice of pasta

Chicken Stir Fry

$18.00

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Shaved Ribeye, sauteed Peppers and Onions with Provolone Cheese

Hot Pastrami

$15.00

Boars Head Pastrami Brisket warmed in a beer broth, with Swiss Cheese on toasted Rye with a side of Spicy Mustard

Artur's Famous Burger

$13.00

1/21b Black Angus Beef grilled to perfection on a Brioche Roll served with Lettuce and Tomato

Grouper Reuben

$17.00

Grilled domestic black grouper topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our signature dressing served on rye bread.

Salads & Soups

Greek Salad

$13.00

Traditional Greek salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and feta cheese over iceberg lettuce

Garden Salad

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine with Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Beet Cooked Carpaccio

$13.00

Served with feta cheese in our homemade balsamic honey sauce. Garnished with walnuts

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella & basil chiffonade garnished with balsamic glaze

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Cup of Chowder

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Chowder

$8.00

Chowder Upcharge

$2.50

Upcharge to a cup of chowder with any entrée.

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Sides

Side Baked Potato

$2.50

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Kielbasa

$6.00

Side Stuffed Cabbage

$6.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Sushi Ginger

$0.50

Side Wasabi

$0.50

Sub Sweet Potato Wedges

$2.50

Sub Onion Rings

$2.50

Side Sauerkraut

$1.50

Loaded Baked Potato Upcharge

$3.00

