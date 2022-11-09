Artur's Restaurant
No reviews yet
70 North Indiana Avenue
Englewood, FL 34223
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beverages
Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Gingerale
Mountain Dew
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Sierra Mist
Iced Tea
Rootbeer
Coffee
Aqua Panna
S. Pellegrino
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tonic
Club Soda
Milk
Ginger Beer
Coffee Drinks
Draft Beer
DFT Budweiser
DFT Bud Light
DFT Michelob Ultra
DFT Miller Lite
DFT Lite Yuengling
DFT Stella Artois Miller
DFT Blue Moon
DFT Heineken
DFT High Five IPA
DFT Hazify IPA
DFT Samuel Adams Seasonal
DFT Coppertail Free Dive
DFT Samuel Adams Pumpking Ale
Bottle Beer
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Ultra
BTL Budweiser
BTL Bud Light
BTL Coors Light
BTL Heineken N/A
BTL Corona
BTL Corona Light
BTL Corona Premium
BTL Stella Cider
BTL Guinness
BLT Modelo
BTL Modelo Dark
BTL Stella
Bucket Domestic
Bucket Import
BTL Becks
Hard Seltzers
Sparkling Wine
White Wine
GLS Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani
Delicate aromas of tropical fruit flavors
GLS Sauv Blanc, Whitehaven
Notes of peach, gooseberry and fresh cut grass with tropical fruit notes
GLS Rose, Fleur de Mer
Light pink in color with fresh strawberries and fruit juices
GLS Chardonnay, William Hill
Nectarine, peach, cinnamon, and nutmeg spice
GLS Chardonnay, Talbott Estate
Aromas and flavors or ripe tree fruit and spice with hints of citrus and tropical notes
GLS Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson
Notes of fresh tropical fruits with creamy vanilla and a toasted finish
GLS Riesling, Starling Castle
Fresh apple, lemon, and pear flavors with fruit elegant finish
BTL Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani
Delicate aromas of tropical fruit flavors
BTL Grigio, Maso Canili
Brilliant pale golden color leads to a nose of peach and honey
BTL Sauv Blanc, Whitehaven
Notes of peach, gooseberry and fresh cut grass with tropical fruit notes
BTL Rose, Fleur de Mer
Light pink in color with fresh strawberries and fruit juices
BTL Chardonnay, William Hill
Nectarine, peach, cinnamon, and nutmeg spice
BTL Chardonnay, Talbott Estate
Aromas and flavors or ripe tree fruit and spice with hints of citrus and tropical notes
BTL Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson
Notes of fresh tropical fruits with creamy vanilla and a toasted finish
BTL Riesling, Starling Castle
Fresh apple, lemon, and pear flavors with fruit elegant finish
Red Wine
GLS Pinot Noir, Mark West
Delicate darks fruits with coffee and blackberry fruits
GLS Pinot Noir, J Vineyards
Dark fruit flavors of raspberry and dark cherry with hints of caramel
GLS Merlot, Columbia Winery
Red fruit aromas with hints of brown spice
GLS Valpolicello, Allegrini
Elegant and well balanced with good structure, ruby red in color with hints of raisins, vanilla, and cloves
GLS Red Blend, Apothic Dark
Rich layers of blackberry and bold tannins lead to notes of boysenberry and black cherry
GLS Malbec, Don Miguel Gascon
Black fruits, violets, and spices
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Chateau Souverain
Fresh dark fruit flavors with hints of cocoa and molasses
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Louis Martini
Aromatic dark fruits with dried herbs and soft tannins
GLS Chianti, DaVinci
Aromas of ripe plums, cherries, and fresh red fruit accented by peppery notes
BTL Pinot Noir, Mark West
Delicate darks fruits with coffee and blackberry fruits
BTL Pinot Noir, J Vineyards
Dark fruit flavors of raspberry and dark cherry with hints of caramel
BTL Merlot, Columbia Winery
Red fruit aromas with hints of brown spice
BTL Super Tuscan, Argiano NC
Flavors of red berries with earth and minerality with smooth tannins
BTL Red Blend, Apothic Dark
Rich layers of blackberry and bold tannins lead to notes of boysenberry and black cherry
BTL Valpolicello, Allegrini
Elegant and well balanced with good structure, ruby red in color with hints of raisins, vanilla, and cloves
BTL Malbec, Don Miguel Gascon
Black fruits, violets, and spices
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Château Souverain
Fresh dark fruit flavors with hints of cocoa and molasses
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Louis Martini
Aromatic dark fruits with dried herbs and soft tannins
BTL Chianti, DaVinci
Aromas of ripe plums, cherries, and fresh red fruit accented by peppery notes
House Wine
A-F
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Artur's Relaxer
Rumhaven Coconut Rum, New Amsterdam Vodka with Peach Schnapps, cranberry and pineapple juice
Bahama Mama
Baybreeze
Bee Stringer
Black Russian
Blood Orange Margarita
100% Blue Agave Camarena Silver tequila with Blood Orange Kinky, Sour mix and dash of orange juice. Served with a lime and salted rim.
Bloody Mary
Chocolate Lovers
Cosmo
Cucumber Tini
Amsterdam Raspberry Vodka, Raspberry Liquor with a dash of sour mix.
Dark N Stormy
Fuzzy Navel
Blue Hawaiian
Espresso Martini
Coconut Pineapple Crush Martini
L-P
Limoncello Lemondrop
Tromoto Limoncello with New Amsterdam Lemon, fresh lemons and a dash of simple syrup. Served with a sugar rim and a twist
Long Island Well
Long Island Top
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
he Traditional drink but with a twist Choice of Classic, Orange, Lemon, Raspberry, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut or Peach.
Mudslide
Nutty Irishman
Old Fashion
Orange Crush
New Amsterdam Orange Vodka with triple sec, orange juice and topped off with sprite.
Passion Fruit Cosmo
New Amsterdam Lemon Vodka, Blood Orange Kinky Liquor with a dash of cranberry juice.
Polish Martini
Polish Szarlotka
Otter Pop
PB&J Martini
Lover's Martini
Mai Tai
R-Z
GL Red Sangria
Blend of California Red Wines with tropical fruit juices and loaded with fruit. It's been a family secret for years.
Pitcher Red Sangria
Blend of California Red Wines with tropical fruit juices and loaded with fruit. It's been a family secret for years.
Raspberry Mojito
Diplomatico Rum, simple syrup, raspberry liqueur with fresh mint and lime topped off with club soda
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Seabreeze
Sex on the Beach
Sombrero
Tequila Sunset
Toasted Almond
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Daiquiri
Virgin Pina Colada
White Russian
WT GL Sangria
WT Pitch Sangria
Slippery Otter
Raspberry Martini
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Bourbon
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
AM Disaronna
W-Ameretto
Apricot Brandy
B&B
Bailey's
Brandy
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Courvoisier
Creme De Menthe
Drambuie
Frangelico
Galliano
Godiva
Grand Marnier
Hennessey
Jaegermeister
Kahlua
Kinky Pink
Lemoncello
Peach Scnaps
Sambucca WT
Tia Maria
Sambucca DRK
Liquor 43
Shots
Artur's Flights
Margarita's
100% Blue Agave Camarena Tequila. Blue Hawaiian, Blood Orange, Italian and Habanero Strawberry
Mojito's
Served with Diplomatico Aged Rum, fresh mint and limes. Strawberry, Raspberry, Mango and Original
Dalmore Single Malt Scotch
One ounce each of 12, 15 and 18 year Buy a flight and Enter to win a 12Yr Bottle of Dalmore
Frozen
Featured Cocktails
Special Drink
A-F
Artur's Flights
Margarita's
100% Blue Agave Camarena Tequila. Blue Hawaiian, Blood Orange, Italian and Habanero Strawberry
Mojito's
Served with Diplomatico Aged Rum, fresh mint and limes. Strawberry, Raspberry, Mango and Original
Dalmore Single Malt Scotch
One ounce each of 12, 15 and 18 year Buy a flight and Enter to win a 12Yr Bottle of Dalmore
Cocktails
Pitcher Red Sangria
Blend of California Red Wines with tropical fruit juices and loaded with fruit. It's been a family secret for years.
GL Red Sangria
Blend of California Red Wines with tropical fruit juices and loaded with fruit. It's been a family secret for years.
Artur's Relaxer
Rumhaven Coconut Rum, New Amsterdam Vodka with Peach Schnapps, cranberry and pineapple juice
Moscow Mule
he Traditional drink but with a twist Choice of Classic, Orange, Lemon, Raspberry, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut or Peach.
Orange Crush
New Amsterdam Orange Vodka with triple sec, orange juice and topped off with sprite.
Blood Orange Margarita
100% Blue Agave Camarena Silver tequila with Blood Orange Kinky, Sour mix and dash of orange juice. Served with a lime and salted rim.
Raspberry Mojito
Diplomatico Rum, simple syrup, raspberry liqueur with fresh mint and lime topped off with club soda
Polish Szarlotka
L-P
Martini's
Passion Fruit Cosmo
New Amsterdam Lemon Vodka, Blood Orange Kinky Liquor with a dash of cranberry juice.
Razz Tazz
Amsterdam Raspberry Vodka, Raspberry Liquor with a dash of sour mix.
Cucumber Tini
Amsterdam Raspberry Vodka, Raspberry Liquor with a dash of sour mix.
Chocolate Lovers
Florida Cane Vanilla Vodka, Trader Vic Chocolate Liquor with dash of Irish Cream. Served with a chocolate swirl.
Limoncello Lemondrop
Tromoto Limoncello with New Amsterdam Lemon, fresh lemons and a dash of simple syrup. Served with a sugar rim and a twist
Polish Martini
PB&J Martini
Espresso Martini
Lover's Martini
PB&J Shot
Coconut Pineapple Crush Martini
R-Z
Shots
Appetizers
Shrimp Cocktail
Four Jumbo Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce.
Wings
Naked, Breaded or Grilled served with Celery & Carrots and Ranch or Bleu cheese
Mussels
Sautéed in a white or red wine garlic Sauce
Clams
Sautéed in a white or red wine garlic Sauce
Jumbo Crab Cake
Our homemade crab cake served over fresh spinach and roasted peppers.
Calamari
Served with marinara sauce and sweet Thai chili sauce.
Polish Pierogies
Pierogies stuffed with your choice of: Potato & Cheese, Ground Pork $10 or Sauerkraut & Mushroom garnished with grilled onions, bacon and sour cream.
Bavarian Pretzel/Cheese Dip
Served with Beer Cheese sauce.
Flatbread Pizza
Topped with sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. $12 Add a choice of Two Toppings $14 Topping options: Bacon, Chicken, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions.
Pork Pot Stickers
Six pork pot stickers, steamed or fried. Served with sweet Thai Chili Sauce and soy sauce.
Garlic Bread
Rare Tuna Blackened
Hunter Stew App
Polskie Specjały
Domowej roboty golabki
Stuffed Cabbage with Ground Pork with our Tomato Sauce served with mashed potatoes.
Pierogies
Pierogis stuffed with your choice of: potato & cheese, ground pork or sauerkraut & mushroom garnished with grilled onions, bacon and sour cream
Polskie combo
Pierogis stuffed with your choice of: Potato & Cheese, Ground Pork or Sauerkraut & Mushroom garnished with grilled onions, bacon and sour cream.
Schabowy
Breaded Pork Schnitzel with an egg on top and garnished with a lemon wedge. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Golonka po staropolsku
Beer braised pork knuckle served with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and vegetables
Grilowana kielbasa
Served with mashed potatoes, sauerkraut and onions.
Polskie specjaly dla dwojga
Pierogies stuffed with your choice of Potato & Cheese, Ground Pork, Sauerkraut & Mushroom garnished with onions and sour cream, pork knuckle, stuffed cabbage and grilled polish sausage served with mashed potatoes.
Mix pierogow
Pierogis including potato & cheese, sauerkraut & mushroom and ground pork garnished with grilled onions, bacon and sour cream.
Polish Hunter Stew diner
Seafood
Two Jumbo Crab Cakes
Two of our homemade crab cakes served with rice and vegetables.
Grilled Salmon
Pan seared North Atlantic Salmon served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Lobster Cannelloni
Three cannelloni stuffed with shrimp, scallops and lobster, topped with vodka sauce and cheddar cheese
Haddock
Fillet cooked to your choice of broiled, blackened, or fried. Served with homemade mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Captain's Platter
Haddock, Shrimp and Scallops broiled, blackened or fried served with rice and vegetables
Seafood Fra Diablo
Mussels, shrimp, scallops and clams sautéed in a mild Fra Diablo sauce served over your choice of pasta
Grilled Shrimp
Five jumbo grilled shrimp served with rice & vegetables
Grouper Platter
Domestic Black Grouper Grilled, Blackened, Broiled or Fried served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Lobster Ravioli
Shrimp Stir Fry
Meat
1/2 Rack Ribs
1/2 rack of baby back ribs in BBQ sauce served with mashed potatoes and vegetables
10 oz Pork Chop
Pork chop fully cooked, topped with a brandy mushroom sauce served over homemade mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.
Full Rack Ribs
Full rack of baby back ribs in a BBQ sauce served with mashed potatoes and vegetables
New York Strip
One Piece Liver & Onions
One piece topped with sauteed onions served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Ribeye Steak 12oz
Two Pieces Liver & Onions
Two pieces topped with sauteed onions served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese in our homemade marinara sauce. Served over your choice of pasta
Lobster Ravioli
5 lobster stuffed ravioli with vodka sauce.
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with meatballs served with marinara sauce
Baked Lasagna
Our homemade baked lasagna
Chicken
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed mushrooms & finished with a marsala wine demi glaze. Served with your choice of pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Tender chicken, lightly breaded in a Parmesan crust, pan seared and finished with a homemade marinara sauce over your choice of pasta.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled Chicken Breast served in an Alfredo Sauce with your choice of pasta
Chicken Stir Fry
Chicken Piccata
Sandwiches
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved Ribeye, sauteed Peppers and Onions with Provolone Cheese
Hot Pastrami
Boars Head Pastrami Brisket warmed in a beer broth, with Swiss Cheese on toasted Rye with a side of Spicy Mustard
Artur's Famous Burger
1/21b Black Angus Beef grilled to perfection on a Brioche Roll served with Lettuce and Tomato
Grouper Reuben
Grilled domestic black grouper topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our signature dressing served on rye bread.
Salads & Soups
Greek Salad
Traditional Greek salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and feta cheese over iceberg lettuce
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine with Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
Beet Cooked Carpaccio
Served with feta cheese in our homemade balsamic honey sauce. Garnished with walnuts
Caprese Salad
Fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella & basil chiffonade garnished with balsamic glaze
Cup of Soup
Cup of Chowder
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of Chowder
Chowder Upcharge
Upcharge to a cup of chowder with any entrée.