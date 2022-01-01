Restaurant header imageView gallery

Landy's Restaurant

826 Reviews

$$

1400 Aqua View Lane

Englewood, FL 34223

N/A Beverages

Water NC

Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Raspberry Tea

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Coffee

$3.50

DeCaf Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Cherry Coke Roy Rogers

$3.29

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Club

$3.29

Club & Juice

$3.50

Espresso

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Juice

$3.75

Milk

$3.50

Pelligrino Bottle 1L

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Tonic

$3.29

No Drink

Pomegranate Juice

$6.50

VOSS 1/2L

$3.50

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.50

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.50

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.50

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Dessert Fruit Plate

$10.00

Chocolate Ganache (gf)

$8.50

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Tiramasu

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Landy's Restaurant opened in 2015 and is renowned for serving freshly prepared seafood and steak dishes, as well as exceptional authentic Mediterranean cuisine. Open Tuesday - Sunday.

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood, FL 34223

