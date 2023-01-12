Asian River - Pooler 120 Towne Center Drive
120 Towne Center Drive
Pooler, GA 31322
Rum
Vodka
Absolute
$7.00
Absolute Watermelon
$7.00
Ciroc
$9.00
Ciroc Apple
$9.00
Ciroc Mango
$9.00
Ciroc Peach
$9.00
Ciroc Pineapple
$9.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Grey Goose Peach
$10.50
Grey Goose Strawberry
$10.50
Grey Goose Watermelon
$10.50
Natural Light Blk Cherry Lemonade
$6.50
Natural Light Lemonade
$6.50
Natural Light Strawberry Lemonade
$6.50
Stoli Vanilla
$9.50
Titos
$7.50
Well Vodka
$6.50
Kettle One
$9.00
Tequila
Specialty Drinks
Asian River
$10.95
Vanilla Chai
$9.95
Orange Blossom
$11.95
Japanese Colada
$11.95
Asian Summer
$10.95
Tokyo Tea
$11.95
Good Fortune
$9.95
Asian Persuasion
$12.95
Eye of the Dragon
$11.95
Ming Tsing Rita
$12.95
Zen Sangria (White)
$10.95
Zen Sangria (Red)
$10.95
Lotus Bomb
$9.95
The Geisha
$11.95
Passion Fruit Oasis
$12.95
The DUI
$17.95
Crazy Tokyo
$14.95
Georgia Peach
$11.95
Pink Passion
$14.95
DUI/Large
$49.99
Crazy Tokyo/Large
$54.99
Georgia Peach/Large
$49.99
Pink Passion/Large
$49.99
Whiskey
Happy Hour
Wine
Sutter Home Pinot Grigio
$6.50
Sutter Home Chardonnay
$6.50
Sutter Home Moscato
$6.50
Sutter Home Pinot Nior
$6.50
Sutter Home Merlot
$6.50
Sutter Home Cabernet
$6.50
Sutter Home White Zen
$6.50
Ecco Demoni
$8.50
Kendall Jackson
$8.50
Seaglass Reisling
$8.50
Trestoria Rose
$8.50
Woodbridge White Zen
$6.50
Kikkoman Plum
$6.50
Takara Plum
$8.50
Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir
$8.50
Apothic Red Blend
$8.50
Alamos Malbec
$8.50
Spellbound Cabernet
$8.50