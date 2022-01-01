- Home
- /
- West Grove
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen
Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen
No reviews yet
27 Jenner’s Village Center
West Grove, PA 19390
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Personal Pizza
Plain Cheese Personal
Traditional White Personal
Margarita Personal
The Aurora White Personal
Fun Guy Pizza Personal
Special Pizza Personal
Veggie Lover Personal
The Meat Lover Personal
The Maximilian Personal
The Jefe Personal
Fat Kid Special Personal
Jimmy D Personal
BBQ Chicken Pizza Personal
Buffalo Chicken Personal
Spinach & Artichoke Personal
The Leo Personal
Corn Pizza Personal
The Red Rose Personal
The Matty H Personal
Boardwalk Personal
Henny Benny Personal
The General Personal
Shrimp Lejon Personal
Personal Shrimp & Aspar
Personal Chx Parm
Kitty Kat Personal
Kennett Personal
Large Pizza
Plain Cheese Large
Traditional White Large
Margarita Large
The Aurora White Large
Fun Guy Pizza Large
Special Pizza Large
Veggie Large
The Meat Lover Large
The Maximilian Large
The Jefe Large
Fat Kid Special Large
Jimmy D Large
BBQ Chicken Pizza Large
Buffalo Chicken Large
Spinach & Artichoke Large
The Leo Large
The Matty H Large
The Red Rose Large
Boardwalk Large
Henny Benny Large
The General Large
Chx Parm Large
Kitty Kat Large
Kennett Large
Heart Pizza
Flat Bread
Lg Four Cheese
The Crazy Blushin Lg
Corn Pizza
Shrimp & Asparagus Large
Shrimp Lejon Large
Medium Pizza
Plain Cheese Medium
Traditional White Medium
Margarita Medium
The Aurora White Medium
Fun Guy Pizza Medium
Special Pizza Medium
Veggie Lover Medium
The Meat Lover Medium
The Maximilian Medium
The Jefe Medium
Fat Kid Special Medium
Jimmy D Medium
BBQ Chicken Pizza Medium
Buffalo Chicken Medium
Spinach & Artichoke Medium
The Leo Medium
Corn Pizza Medium
The Matty H Medium
The Red Rose Medium
Boardwalk Medium
Henny Benny Medium
The General Medium
Shrimp Lejon Medium
Shrimp & Asp Medium
Chx Parm Medium
Kennett Medium
Jersey Shore Medium
Kitty Kat Medium
Crazy Blushin Medium
Sicilian Pizza
Plain Cheese Sicilian
Traditional White Sicilian
Margarita Sicilian
The Aurora White Sicilian
Fun Guy Pizza Sicilian
Special Pizza Sicilian
The Meat Lover Sicilian
The Maximilian Sicilian
The Jefe Sicilian
Fat Kid Special Sicilian
Jimmy D Sicilian
BBQ Chicken Pizza Sicilian
Buffalo Chicken Sicilian
Spinach & Artichoke Sicilian
The Leo Sicilian
Corn Pizza Sicilian
The Nona Sicilian
The Matty H Sicilian
The Red Rose Sicilian
Boardwalk Sicilian
Henny Benny Sicilian
The General Sicilian
Shrimp Lejon Sicilian
Tomato Pie
Shrimp & Asp Sicilian
Chx Parm Sicilian
Kitty Kat Sicilian
Veggie Sicilian
Gluten Free Pizza
GF Plain Cheese
GF White
GF Margarita
GF Aurora White
GF Fun Guy
GF Special Pizza
GF Veggie
GF Meat Lover
GF Maximilian
GF The Jeffe
GF Fat Kid Special
GF Jimmy D
GF BBQ Chicken
GF Buffalo Chicken
GF Spinach & Artichoke
GF The Leo
GF Corn Pizza
GF Matty H
GF The Red Rose
GF Boardwalk
GF Henny Benny
GF The General
GF Shrimp Lejon
GF Shrimp & Asp
GF Chx Parm
GF Kitty Kat
Starters
Fried Calamari
calamari dusted with flour and lemon pepper, flash fried and served with a side of marinara
Mussels Starter
Fresh mussels served in your choice of sauce
Bruschetta
diced plumb tomatoes in olive oil and basil served on crostini bread
Fried Mozzarella
housemade mozzarella triangles served with a side of marinara sauce
Buffalo Shrimp
flash fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce served with a side of blue cheese
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Garlic bread baked with mozzarella served with a side of marinara
Homemade Meatballs with Ricotta
homemade meatballs in marinara sauce baked with mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Long Hot App
local roasted long hot peppers baked with sharp provolone cheese & marinara sauce
Boneless Wings
12 boneless wings served in your choice of buffalo, bbq, or asian sticky sauce
Wings
Caprese Salad
Roasted Peppers And Mozzerella
Tenders
5 tenders served in your choice of buffalo, bbq, or asian sticky sauce
Salads
House Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, onions and black olives with balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan, and caesar dressing
Calamari Salad
Fresh fried calamari and spring mix dressed with olive oil and lemon
Italian Family Style Salad
Chopped pepperoni and provolone with pepperoncini, onions, tomatoes, spring mix, and balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula Salad
Goat cheese, pears, candied walnuts, arugula, and citrus vinaigrette
Tuna Salad
Housemade tuna salad on a bed of romaine with carrots, tomatoes, and onions
Beet Salad
Spring mix, local roasted beets, dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, and balsamic vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crisp romaine, carrots, celery, and blue cheese dressing, topped with grilled chicken in buffalo sauce
Caprese Salad
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Mandarin oranges, grilled chicken, sliced almonds, and dried cranberries over spinach in a citrus vinaigrette
Chef Salad
Strawberry Salad
Wraps
TBLT Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap
grilled chicken, american cheese, onions, tomatoes, romaine & ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
buffalo chicken tenders, romaine, & blue cheese dressing
Tuna Salad Wrap
our housemate tuna salad, romaine, raw onion, tomatoes & provolone cheese
Cheese Steak Wrap
beef steak chopped fine with american cheese
Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap
chicken steak chopped fine with american cheese
BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar, romaine, bbq sauce & ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap
chicken steak chopped fine with hot sauce then topped with american cheese
Burgers
Burger
Our Burger grilled to your liking served with your choice of American, cheddar, or provolone cheese on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
Patty Melt
Our Burger topped with American cheese, fried onions, and Russian dressing on grilled sourdough bread with side of pickles
Kennett Burger
Our Burger topped with assorted local mushrooms and provolone
Bacon Cheese Burger
Our Burger topped with Bacon and American cheese on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
Cowboy Burger
Our Burger topped with onion rings, BBQ sauce & Cheddar Cheese served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato & pickles
Garden Burger
grilled vegetable burger topped with roasted peppers, caramelized onions, pesto sauce & provolone cheese
Paninis
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato Panini
Grilled Chicken Panini
grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil
Grilled Vegetable Panini
roasted peppers, grilled zucchini, squash, onions, eggplant & our housemade olive topanade
Pear and Brie Panini
fresh pears & brie cheese
Cheesesteak Panini
Cheesesteak with cheddar & american cheese
Meatball Panini
Meatball, hot peppers & provolone cheese
Prosciutto Panini
prosciutto, roasted red peppers & fresh mozzarella cheese
Chicken Cutlet Panini
chicken cutlet, spinach & sharp provolone cheese
Grilled Cheese Panini
Roast Pork Pannini
Chicken Parm Panini
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Sophia
Veal Parmasean
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant Rollatini
Broiled Salmon
Salmon Aurora
Pan seared salmon with roasted tomatoes and spinach with a cream sauce
Chicken Cutlet With Mashed Potatoes
Crab Cakes
Blackened Salmon Penne
Veal Milanese
Pasta
Homemade Ricotta Cheese Gnocchi
Ravioli
Mushroom Gnocchi
Cappellini Fresca
Grilled Chicken Capellini Fresca
Shrimp Capellini Fresca
Salmon Capellini Fresca
Pasta Primavera
Fettuccini Alfredo
Penne alla Vodka
Meatballs with Capellini
Sausage with Capellini
Chicken Giuseppe
Linguine & Clams
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Blackened Salmon Penne
Pasta Marinara
Baked Rigatoni
Gnocchi Pesto Shrimp
Homemade Gnocchi served in a pesto cream sauce topped with grilled shrimp
Chicken Scampi
Capellini Butter
Baked Gnocchi
Tortellini Blush Sauce
Tortellini Aurora
Meat Lasagna
Sandwiches
Cheese Steak
beef steak chopped fine with american cheese
Chicken Cheese Steak
chicken steak chopped fine with american cheese
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
chicken steak chopped fine with hot sauce then topped with american cheese
Chicken Parm Sandwich
chicken cutlet topped with sauce & mozzarella cheese
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Housemade meatballs & sauce baked with mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
flash fried eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and sauce
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich with spin & sharp prov
Aurora Cutlet
chicken cutlet with vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, spinach & ricotta
Pesto Cutlet
Tuna Melt
Roast Pork Sandwich
Ball Park Sausage & Pepper sandwich
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
Chicken Cutlet Hoagie
Chicken Parmesan Sandwhich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Soup
Sides//Table Shares
Meatballs
Sweet Sausage
Onion Rings
French Fries
Old Bay Fries
Bacon Ranch Fries
Pizza Fries
Mozzarella Cheese Fries
Long Hots Side
Garlic Bread
Flat Bread
Dough Ball
Dressing Bottles
Large sauce
Side Arugula Salad
Side Beet Salad
Side Ceasar
Side Chef Salad
Side Family Salad
Side Flat Bread
Side of Pasta Alfredo
Side of Pasta Blush
Side of Pasta Marinara
Side Salad
Side Strawberry Salad
Side Vegetable
Side/Extra Dressing
Small Marinara sauce
Side of Tuna
Side Of Blush Sauce
Side Of Alfrado Sauce
Side Of Pizza Sauce
Side of Penne Alla Vodka
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Of Pasta Pesto
Side Of Mashed Potatoes
Side Of Hot Peppers
Side Of Pasta Butter
Large Cup Of Ranch Dressing
Side Of Sticky Sauce
Hoagie Roll
Stomboli and Calzone
Kids Menu
Desserts
Rasberry Donut Cheesecake
Lemon Cream Cake
French Roast
Salted Caramel Crunch Cake
Tiramisu
Chocolate Chip Cake
Raspberrry Donut Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake Reg
Peanut Butter Explosion Cake
Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Cake
Salted Caramel Crunch Brownie
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Aurora Pizzeria & Pasta Kitchen offers simple yet rustic Italian cuisine. We source all our ingredients locally, whenever possible. Our menu features a variety of brick oven pizzas, fresh salads and homemade pastas.
27 Jenner’s Village Center, West Grove, PA 19390