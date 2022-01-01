Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

27 Jenner’s Village Center

West Grove, PA 19390

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Cheese Large
French Fries
Cheese Steak

Personal Pizza

Plain Cheese Personal

$11.00

Traditional White Personal

$11.50
Margarita Personal

Margarita Personal

$11.50

The Aurora White Personal

$12.00
Fun Guy Pizza Personal

Fun Guy Pizza Personal

$12.00

Special Pizza Personal

$12.00

Veggie Lover Personal

$12.00
The Meat Lover Personal

The Meat Lover Personal

$12.00
The Maximilian Personal

The Maximilian Personal

$12.00
The Jefe Personal

The Jefe Personal

$12.00

Fat Kid Special Personal

$12.00

Jimmy D Personal

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza Personal

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Personal

$12.00

Spinach & Artichoke Personal

$12.00

The Leo Personal

$12.00

Corn Pizza Personal

$12.00Out of stock

The Red Rose Personal

$12.00

The Matty H Personal

$12.00

Boardwalk Personal

$12.00

Henny Benny Personal

$12.00

The General Personal

$12.00

Shrimp Lejon Personal

$12.00

Personal Shrimp & Aspar

$12.00

Personal Chx Parm

$12.00

Kitty Kat Personal

$12.00

Kennett Personal

$12.00

Large Pizza

Plain Cheese Large

$14.50

Traditional White Large

$15.00
Margarita Large

Margarita Large

$16.00

The Aurora White Large

$20.00

Fun Guy Pizza Large

$20.00

Special Pizza Large

$20.00
Veggie Large

Veggie Large

$20.00
The Meat Lover Large

The Meat Lover Large

$20.00
The Maximilian Large

The Maximilian Large

$20.00

The Jefe Large

$20.00

Fat Kid Special Large

$20.00

Jimmy D Large

$20.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza Large

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Large

$20.00

Spinach & Artichoke Large

$20.00

The Leo Large

$20.00

The Matty H Large

$20.00
The Red Rose Large

The Red Rose Large

$20.00

Boardwalk Large

$20.00

Henny Benny Large

$20.00

The General Large

$20.00

Chx Parm Large

$20.00

Kitty Kat Large

$20.00

Kennett Large

$20.00
Heart Pizza

Heart Pizza

$20.00

Flat Bread

$6.00

Lg Four Cheese

$20.00

The Crazy Blushin Lg

$20.00

Corn Pizza

$22.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Asparagus Large

$22.00

Shrimp Lejon Large

$22.00

Medium Pizza

Plain Cheese Medium

$13.00

Traditional White Medium

$13.50
Margarita Medium

Margarita Medium

$14.00

The Aurora White Medium

$18.00

Fun Guy Pizza Medium

$18.00

Special Pizza Medium

$18.00
Veggie Lover Medium

Veggie Lover Medium

$18.00
The Meat Lover Medium

The Meat Lover Medium

$18.00
The Maximilian Medium

The Maximilian Medium

$18.00

The Jefe Medium

$18.00

Fat Kid Special Medium

$18.00

Jimmy D Medium

$18.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza Medium

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Medium

$18.00

Spinach & Artichoke Medium

$18.00

The Leo Medium

$18.00

Corn Pizza Medium

$18.00Out of stock

The Matty H Medium

$18.00

The Red Rose Medium

$18.00

Boardwalk Medium

$18.00

Henny Benny Medium

$18.00

The General Medium

$18.00

Shrimp Lejon Medium

$18.00

Shrimp & Asp Medium

$18.00

Chx Parm Medium

$18.00

Kennett Medium

$18.00

Jersey Shore Medium

$18.00

Kitty Kat Medium

$18.00

Crazy Blushin Medium

$18.00

Sicilian Pizza

Plain Cheese Sicilian

$19.00

Traditional White Sicilian

$21.00

Margarita Sicilian

$21.00

The Aurora White Sicilian

$23.00

Fun Guy Pizza Sicilian

$25.00

Special Pizza Sicilian

$25.00

The Meat Lover Sicilian

$25.00

The Maximilian Sicilian

$25.00

The Jefe Sicilian

$25.00

Fat Kid Special Sicilian

$25.00

Jimmy D Sicilian

$25.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza Sicilian

$25.00

Buffalo Chicken Sicilian

$25.00

Spinach & Artichoke Sicilian

$25.00

The Leo Sicilian

$25.00

Corn Pizza Sicilian

$25.00Out of stock

The Nona Sicilian

$25.00

The Matty H Sicilian

$25.00

The Red Rose Sicilian

$25.00

Boardwalk Sicilian

$25.00

Henny Benny Sicilian

$25.00

The General Sicilian

$25.00

Shrimp Lejon Sicilian

$25.00

Tomato Pie

$25.00

Shrimp & Asp Sicilian

$25.00

Chx Parm Sicilian

$25.00

Kitty Kat Sicilian

$25.00

Veggie Sicilian

$25.00

Gluten Free Pizza

GF Plain Cheese

$13.00

GF White

$14.00

GF Margarita

$14.00

GF Aurora White

$15.00

GF Fun Guy

$15.00

GF Special Pizza

$15.00

GF Veggie

$15.00

GF Meat Lover

$15.00

GF Maximilian

$15.00

GF The Jeffe

$15.00

GF Fat Kid Special

$15.00

GF Jimmy D

$15.00

GF BBQ Chicken

$15.00

GF Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

GF Spinach & Artichoke

$15.00

GF The Leo

$15.00

GF Corn Pizza

$15.00

GF Matty H

$15.00

GF The Red Rose

$15.00

GF Boardwalk

$15.00

GF Henny Benny

$15.00

GF The General

$15.00

GF Shrimp Lejon

$15.00

GF Shrimp & Asp

$15.00

GF Chx Parm

$15.00

GF Kitty Kat

$15.00

Starters

Fried Calamari

$13.00

calamari dusted with flour and lemon pepper, flash fried and served with a side of marinara

Mussels Starter

$13.00

Fresh mussels served in your choice of sauce

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.00

diced plumb tomatoes in olive oil and basil served on crostini bread

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

housemade mozzarella triangles served with a side of marinara sauce

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

flash fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce served with a side of blue cheese

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00

Garlic bread baked with mozzarella served with a side of marinara

Homemade Meatballs with Ricotta

Homemade Meatballs with Ricotta

$9.00

homemade meatballs in marinara sauce baked with mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Long Hot App

$9.00

local roasted long hot peppers baked with sharp provolone cheese & marinara sauce

Boneless Wings

$10.00

12 boneless wings served in your choice of buffalo, bbq, or asian sticky sauce

Wings

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Roasted Peppers And Mozzerella

$12.00

Tenders

$11.00

5 tenders served in your choice of buffalo, bbq, or asian sticky sauce

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, onions and black olives with balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan, and caesar dressing

Calamari Salad

Calamari Salad

$14.00

Fresh fried calamari and spring mix dressed with olive oil and lemon

Italian Family Style Salad

Italian Family Style Salad

$11.00

Chopped pepperoni and provolone with pepperoncini, onions, tomatoes, spring mix, and balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Goat cheese, pears, candied walnuts, arugula, and citrus vinaigrette

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Housemade tuna salad on a bed of romaine with carrots, tomatoes, and onions

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, local roasted beets, dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, and balsamic vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine, carrots, celery, and blue cheese dressing, topped with grilled chicken in buffalo sauce

Caprese Salad

$10.00
Mandarin Chicken Salad

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mandarin oranges, grilled chicken, sliced almonds, and dried cranberries over spinach in a citrus vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$10.00

Strawberry Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Wraps

TBLT Wrap

TBLT Wrap

$9.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.00

grilled chicken, american cheese, onions, tomatoes, romaine & ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

buffalo chicken tenders, romaine, & blue cheese dressing

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.00

our housemate tuna salad, romaine, raw onion, tomatoes & provolone cheese

Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.00

beef steak chopped fine with american cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.00

chicken steak chopped fine with american cheese

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.50

chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar, romaine, bbq sauce & ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.50

chicken steak chopped fine with hot sauce then topped with american cheese

Burgers

Burger

$11.50

Our Burger grilled to your liking served with your choice of American, cheddar, or provolone cheese on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

Patty Melt

$12.00

Our Burger topped with American cheese, fried onions, and Russian dressing on grilled sourdough bread with side of pickles

Kennett Burger

$13.00

Our Burger topped with assorted local mushrooms and provolone

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

Our Burger topped with Bacon and American cheese on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

Cowboy Burger

$13.50

Our Burger topped with onion rings, BBQ sauce & Cheddar Cheese served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato & pickles

Garden Burger

$11.00

grilled vegetable burger topped with roasted peppers, caramelized onions, pesto sauce & provolone cheese

Paninis

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato Panini

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato Panini

$8.00
Grilled Chicken Panini

Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.00

grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil

Grilled Vegetable Panini

Grilled Vegetable Panini

$9.00

roasted peppers, grilled zucchini, squash, onions, eggplant & our housemade olive topanade

Pear and Brie Panini

$9.00

fresh pears & brie cheese

Cheesesteak Panini

Cheesesteak Panini

$11.00

Cheesesteak with cheddar & american cheese

Meatball Panini

$11.00

Meatball, hot peppers & provolone cheese

Prosciutto Panini

$11.00

prosciutto, roasted red peppers & fresh mozzarella cheese

Chicken Cutlet Panini

$12.00

chicken cutlet, spinach & sharp provolone cheese

Grilled Cheese Panini

$7.00

Roast Pork Pannini

$12.00

Chicken Parm Panini

$11.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Chicken Sophia

$18.00

Veal Parmasean

$25.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00
Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.00

Broiled Salmon

$18.00
Salmon Aurora

Salmon Aurora

$26.00

Pan seared salmon with roasted tomatoes and spinach with a cream sauce

Chicken Cutlet With Mashed Potatoes

$18.00

Crab Cakes

$28.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Penne

$24.00

Veal Milanese

$28.00

Pasta

Homemade Ricotta Cheese Gnocchi

Homemade Ricotta Cheese Gnocchi

$15.00

Ravioli

$15.00
Mushroom Gnocchi

Mushroom Gnocchi

$22.00

Cappellini Fresca

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Capellini Fresca

$20.00

Shrimp Capellini Fresca

$22.00

Salmon Capellini Fresca

$24.00
Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$15.00
Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.00
Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla Vodka

$16.00

Meatballs with Capellini

$16.00

Sausage with Capellini

$14.00

Chicken Giuseppe

$18.00
Linguine & Clams

Linguine & Clams

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$19.00

Blackened Salmon Penne

$24.00

Pasta Marinara

$11.00

Baked Rigatoni

$15.00

Gnocchi Pesto Shrimp

$24.00

Homemade Gnocchi served in a pesto cream sauce topped with grilled shrimp

Chicken Scampi

$17.00

Capellini Butter

$11.00

Baked Gnocchi

$20.00

Tortellini Blush Sauce

$18.00

Tortellini Aurora

$22.00

Meat Lasagna

$20.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Cheese Steak

$11.00

beef steak chopped fine with american cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.75

chicken steak chopped fine with american cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.00

chicken steak chopped fine with hot sauce then topped with american cheese

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00

chicken cutlet topped with sauce & mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Housemade meatballs & sauce baked with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$11.00

flash fried eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and sauce

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich with spin & sharp prov

$12.00
Aurora Cutlet

Aurora Cutlet

$14.00

chicken cutlet with vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, spinach & ricotta

Pesto Cutlet

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Roast Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Ball Park Sausage & Pepper sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$8.00

Chicken Cutlet Hoagie

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwhich

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Soup

Pasta Fagioli CUP

$4.00

Cream of Tomato CUP

$4.00

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$4.00Out of stock

Pasta Fagioli BOWL

$5.00

Cream of Tomato BOWL

$5.00

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$5.00Out of stock

Sides//Table Shares

Meatballs

$6.00

Sweet Sausage

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Old Bay Fries

$5.50

Bacon Ranch Fries

$8.00

Pizza Fries

$6.00
Mozzarella Cheese Fries

Mozzarella Cheese Fries

$6.00

Long Hots Side

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Flat Bread

$6.00

Dough Ball

$4.00

Dressing Bottles

$8.00

Large sauce

$2.00

Side Arugula Salad

$5.50

Side Beet Salad

$5.50

Side Ceasar

$3.25

Side Chef Salad

$6.00

Side Family Salad

$6.00

Side Flat Bread

$1.00

Side of Pasta Alfredo

$8.50

Side of Pasta Blush

$8.00
Side of Pasta Marinara

Side of Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Side Salad

$2.50

Side Strawberry Salad

$5.50

Side Vegetable

$5.00

Side/Extra Dressing

$1.00

Small Marinara sauce

$1.00

Side of Tuna

$6.00

Side Of Blush Sauce

$4.00

Side Of Alfrado Sauce

$6.00

Side Of Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Side of Penne Alla Vodka

$8.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Of Pasta Pesto

$8.00

Side Of Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Of Hot Peppers

$1.00

Side Of Pasta Butter

$6.00

Large Cup Of Ranch Dressing

$5.00

Side Of Sticky Sauce

$0.25

Hoagie Roll

$1.50

Stomboli and Calzone

Cheese Stromboli

$11.00

Italian Stromboli

$14.00

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$14.00

Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli

$14.00

Ham Calzone

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$14.00

Vegetable Calzone

$13.00

Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Italian Calzone

$15.00

Aurora Calzone

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Pasta with Meatball

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Ravioli with Meatball

$10.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$11.00

Desserts

Rasberry Donut Cheesecake

Rasberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Cream Cake

$6.00

French Roast

$6.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Raspberrry Donut Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake Reg

$7.00

Peanut Butter Explosion Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Crunch Brownie

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Aurora Pizzeria & Pasta Kitchen offers simple yet rustic Italian cuisine. We source all our ingredients locally, whenever possible. Our menu features a variety of brick oven pizzas, fresh salads and homemade pastas.

Website

Location

27 Jenner’s Village Center, West Grove, PA 19390

Directions

