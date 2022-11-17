Average Jo's Bar & Grill imageView gallery

Average Jo's Bar & Grill

52 Reviews

115 E 6th St

Blue Earth, MN 56013

Popular Items

Lg Pizza
Boneless Wings
Traditional Wings

Appetizers

French Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Served with a side of beer cheese

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Served with a side of homemade ranch

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$10.00

Served with a side of homemade ranch

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Served with marinara

Boneless Wings

$9.00

1/2 lb order choose 1 sauce/rub, 1lb order can choose up to 2 sauces/rubs

Traditional Wings

$9.00

1/2 lb order choose 1 sauce/rub, 1lb order can choose up to 2 sauces/rubs

Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

Served with a side of homemade ranch

Burgers

Served with jo's kettle chips.

Golden Spike Gouda

$12.00

smoked gouda, mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, garlic aioli, served with jo's kettle chips

California

$10.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, served with jo's kettle chips

Gunslinger

$12.00

applewood smoked bacon, onion ring, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, served with jo's kettle chips

Patty Melt

$11.00

american cheese, swiss cheese, tomato, fried onions on texas toast, served with jo's kettle chips

Average Jo

$9.00

Classic hamburger. Add toppings to make it your own. Served with jo's kettle chips

Henhouse

$12.00

applewood smoked bacon, american cheese, fried egg, served with jo's kettle chips

Cookstove Jo

$12.00

applewood smoked bacon, pepperjack, jalapenos, sriracha mayo, served with jo's kettle chips

Old 16

$12.00

applewood smoked bacon, cheese curds, cheddar cheese, sriracha mayo, served with jo's kettle chips

Potbelly

$12.00

topped with pulled pork, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, served with jo's kettle chips

Big J's Burger

$14.00

two patties, bacon, lettuce, american cheese, thousand island, served with jo's kettle chips

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on texas toast, served with jo's kettle chips

Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt

$11.00

chicken tenders, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack, ranch dressing, on texas toast, served with jo's kettle chips

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled or Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, served with jo's kettle chips

Cubano

$11.50

pulled pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, pickles, on a toasted baguette, served with jo's kettle chips

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

beer-battered cod, lettuce, tarter sauce, served with jo's kettle chips

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

pulled pork, onion tangles, bbq sauce, served with jo's kettle chips

Salads & Wraps

Chef Salad

$10.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.00

Romaine, grilled or crispy chicken, diced green peppers, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, croutons, and Caesar Dressing.

Dinner Salad

$9.00

Served with sliced tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar, ranch dressing, in a whole wheat wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Romaine, crispy chicken, shredded cheddar, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, in a whole wheat wrap.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Baskets

Chicken Strips

$12.00

3 chicken strips served with choice of sauce

Beer Battered Cod

$13.00

3 pieces of Alaskan cod, fried to perfection, served with tartar sauce and jo's kettle chips

Butterfly Shrimp

$13.00

6 jumbo butterfly shrimp fried to a golden crisp served with tartar or cocktail sauce and jo's kettle chips

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with french fries

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Served with french fries

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Served with french fries

Small Pizza

Sm Pizza

$10.00

Add up to 5 toppings

Sm District 5

$13.00

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, and canadian bacon

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Ranch dressing sauce, grilled chicken, and bacon

Sm BBQ Chicken

$13.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, and onions

Sm BBQ Pulled Pork & Bacon

$13.00

BBQ sauce, slow cooked pulled pork, and bacon

Sm Taco

$13.00

Salsa sauce, seasoned beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and tortilla strips

Sm Vegetarian

$13.00

Mushrooms, black olives, green olives, green peppers, and onions

Sm Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Beef, bacon, onions, and served with pickles on the side

Sm Supreme

$13.00

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and black olives

Medium Pizza

Md Pizza

$12.00

Add up to 5 toppings

Md District 5

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, and canadian bacon

Md Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Ranch dressing sauce, grilled chicken, and bacon

Md BBQ Chicken

$16.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, and onions

Md BBQ Pulled Pork & Bacon

$16.00

BBQ sauce, slow cooked pulled pork, and bacon

Md Taco

$16.00

Salsa sauce, seasoned beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and tortilla strips

Md Vegetarian

$16.00

Mushrooms, black olives, green olives, green peppers, and onions

Md Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Beef, bacon, onions, and served with pickles on the side

Md Supreme

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and black olives

Large Pizza

Lg Pizza

$13.00

Add up to 5 toppings

Lg District 5

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, and canadian bacon

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Ranch dressing sauce, grilled chicken, and bacon

Lg BBQ Chicken

$18.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, and onions

Lg BBQ Pulled Pork & Bacon

$18.00

BBQ sauce, slow cooked pulled pork, and bacon

Lg Taco

$18.00

Salsa sauce, seasoned beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and tortilla strips

Lg Vegetarian

$18.00

Mushrooms, black olives, green olives, green peppers, and onions

Lg Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

Beef, bacon, onions, and served with pickles on the side

Lg Supreme

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and black olives

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Average Jo’s Bar & Grill is a restaurant and bar that is committed to serving exceptional food, drinks, and a welcoming atmosphere.

Location

115 E 6th St, Blue Earth, MN 56013

Directions

Average Jo's Bar & Grill image

