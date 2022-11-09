- Home
The Orange Door 301 Main Street North
301 Main Street North
Minnesota Lake, MN 56068
Popular Items
Apps
Bang Bang Shrimp
Corn Kickers
Battered Elote Corn Bites with Charred Corn and a Blend of Five Cheeses
Deep Fried Green Beans
Battered Green Beans with Toasted Onion Flavor Batter with Wasabi Ranch Dipping Sauce.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Pepper Jack-Eight different cheeses with a rich creamy flavor that is slightly spicy with a touch of jalapeño Gouda-Made with a blend of smoked Gouda yellow & white cheddar parmesan Romano & Fontina cheeses and savory bacon
Onion Rings
Thick cut jumbo fancy sweet Spanish onion for a naturally sweet flavored Light and airy batter for a crisp crunchy texture
Pizza Fingers
Garlic butter flat bread with marinara dipping sauce
Popcorn Chicken
Redneck Nachos
Waffle fries with barbequed pulled pork, covered with chedder cheese, red onion and seasoned sour cream.
Ruben Tator Kegs
Jumbo stuffed Tater Kegs with shredded potatoes, beef crumbles with corned beef seasoning, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.
Sweet Potato Fries
Toasted Ravioli
Breaded cheese filled ravioli with a side of marinara dipping sauce.
White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Fries
Tots
Beef Jerky
Quesadilla
Baskets
Burger / Sand.
B.Y.O. Sandwich
Build your sandwich the way you want it with your choice of grilled chicken, crispy chicken, hamburger or black bean burger cheese, veggies and additional toppings to choose from
Bacon Cheese Burger
Thick cut Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese on your choice of protein
Cowboy
Your choice of protein topped with American cheese, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, onion ring and BBQ sauce
Fish Sandwich
2 breaded Cod strips with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes with tarter sauce on a hoagie bun
Mother Clucker
Thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato topped with Honey Mustard Dressing on your choice of protein
Mushroom & Swiss
Sliced sautéed mushrooms with swiss cheese on your choice of protein
Patty Melt
Sautéed Onions with Swiss and American cheese on toasted Marble Rye Bread with your choice of protein
Spicy Hawaiian
Pepper jack cheese, pineapple chunks and Thai chili sauce on your choice of protein
Steak Sandwich
6 oz Black angus steak with onions, mushrooms and a house garlic horseradish sauce on a hoagie bun
Triple Decker BLT
3 slices of Texas toast with 6 slices of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Pizza
B.Y.O. Pizza
Choose any toppings and sauce to create your pizza of choice
Bacon Cheese Burger
House made burger sauce with hamburger, bacon, onions & pickles, topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Cheese
Mozzarella on our house made marinara sauce
Crab Rangoon
Imitation Crab, Green Onion and mozzarella on a House Cream Cheese sauce with a Thai Chili sauce drizzle
Firehouse
Hamburger, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Onions, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Jalapenos on our house made marinara
Hawaiian
Pineapple and Canadian Bacon on our house made marinara sauce
Pepperoni
Pepperoni on our house made marinara sauce
Pizza Fingers
Garlic butter with mozzarella cheese and a side of pizza sauce.
Sausage
Sausage on our house marinara sauce
Sausage & Pepperoni
sausage and pepperoni on our house made marinara sauce
Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom on our house made marinara
The German
House made burger sauce with brats & sauerkraut, topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheese
The Motherload
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black & green olives on our house made marinara. Please allow extra time for prep and cooking.
The Piggy
BBQ sauce with pulled pork, onion & pickles, topped with cheddar cheese
Three Meat
Pepperoni, sausage and Canadian Bacon on our house made marinara
Venice
Sausage & Onion on our Zesty Garlic Butter sauce.
Salads
Chicken Apple Pecan Salad
Romaine and spinach topped with crispy or grilled chicken, apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and raspberry vinaigrette
Chicken Cesar Salad
Iceberg lettuce tossed with Cesar dressing topped with grilled or crispy chicken, croutons, and shaved parmesan
Mother Clucker Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, red onion, green pepper and honey mustard dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
Iceberg and romaine topped with crispy or grilled chicken, black beans, corn, sautéed onion, green pepper, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, with chipotle ranch dressing
Steak Salad
Romaine and spinach topped with 6oz certified angus beef steak, tomato, onion, mushroom, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles and choice of dressing
Side Salad
iceberg lettuce with tomato, cheese, red onion and croutons with choice of dressing
Wraps
Chicken Apple Pecan Wrap
Romaine and spinach topped with crispy or grilled chicken, apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and raspberry vinaigrette
Chicken Cesar Wrap
Iceberg lettuce tossed with Cesar dressing topped with grilled or crispy chicken, croutons, and shaved parmesan
Mother Clucker Wrap
Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, red onion, green pepper and honey mustard dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Iceberg and romaine topped with crispy or grilled chicken, black beans, corn, sautéed onion, green pepper, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, with chipotle ranch dressing
Steak Wrap
Romaine and spinach topped with 6oz certified angus beef steak, tomato, onion, mushroom, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles and choice of dressing
Kids Meals
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled Texas toast with fries
Grilled Peanut butter & jelly
Grilled Texas toast with creamy peanut butter and grape jelly served with French fries
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
6 mini corndogs with fries
Kids Tenders
2 chicken strips served with French fries and choice of dipping sauce
Cans
Fountain
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
