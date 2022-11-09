Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Orange Door 301 Main Street North

review star

No reviews yet

301 Main Street North

Minnesota Lake, MN 56068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
B.Y.O. Sandwich
Redneck Nachos

Apps

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.99

Corn Kickers

$7.99

Battered Elote Corn Bites with Charred Corn and a Blend of Five Cheeses

Deep Fried Green Beans

$6.99

Battered Green Beans with Toasted Onion Flavor Batter with Wasabi Ranch Dipping Sauce.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.49

Pepper Jack-Eight different cheeses with a rich creamy flavor that is slightly spicy with a touch of jalapeño Gouda-Made with a blend of smoked Gouda yellow & white cheddar parmesan Romano & Fontina cheeses and savory bacon

Onion Rings

$6.99

Thick cut jumbo fancy sweet Spanish onion for a naturally sweet flavored Light and airy batter for a crisp crunchy texture

Pizza Fingers

$5.99

Garlic butter flat bread with marinara dipping sauce

Popcorn Chicken

$7.50

Redneck Nachos

$8.49

Waffle fries with barbequed pulled pork, covered with chedder cheese, red onion and seasoned sour cream.

Ruben Tator Kegs

$7.50

Jumbo stuffed Tater Kegs with shredded potatoes, beef crumbles with corned beef seasoning, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99

Breaded cheese filled ravioli with a side of marinara dipping sauce.

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$7.99

Fries

$2.50

Tots

$2.99

Beef Jerky

$5.75

Quesadilla

$8.49

Baskets

Buttermilk Shrimp

$7.99

BATTERED SHRIMP WITH PREMIUM ALE FLAVOR IN EVERY CRISPY BITE

Chicken Tenders

$9.45

Homestyle lightly peppered medium chicken tenderloin fritters

Fish & Chips

$9.45

3 breaded cod strips and fries

Burger / Sand.

B.Y.O. Sandwich

$8.65

Build your sandwich the way you want it with your choice of grilled chicken, crispy chicken, hamburger or black bean burger cheese, veggies and additional toppings to choose from

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.15

Thick cut Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese on your choice of protein

Cowboy

$10.35

Your choice of protein topped with American cheese, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, onion ring and BBQ sauce

Fish Sandwich

$9.45

2 breaded Cod strips with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes with tarter sauce on a hoagie bun

Mother Clucker

$10.65

Thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato topped with Honey Mustard Dressing on your choice of protein

Mushroom & Swiss

$9.15

Sliced sautéed mushrooms with swiss cheese on your choice of protein

Patty Melt

$9.75

Sautéed Onions with Swiss and American cheese on toasted Marble Rye Bread with your choice of protein

Spicy Hawaiian

$10.15

Pepper jack cheese, pineapple chunks and Thai chili sauce on your choice of protein

Steak Sandwich

$9.45

6 oz Black angus steak with onions, mushrooms and a house garlic horseradish sauce on a hoagie bun

Triple Decker BLT

$9.49

3 slices of Texas toast with 6 slices of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Pizza

B.Y.O. Pizza

$5.69+

Choose any toppings and sauce to create your pizza of choice

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.00+

House made burger sauce with hamburger, bacon, onions & pickles, topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Cheese

$5.69+

Mozzarella on our house made marinara sauce

Crab Rangoon

$9.19+

Imitation Crab, Green Onion and mozzarella on a House Cream Cheese sauce with a Thai Chili sauce drizzle

Firehouse

$9.10+

Hamburger, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Onions, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Jalapenos on our house made marinara

Hawaiian

$7.07+

Pineapple and Canadian Bacon on our house made marinara sauce

Pepperoni

$6.99+

Pepperoni on our house made marinara sauce

Pizza Fingers

$5.99+

Garlic butter with mozzarella cheese and a side of pizza sauce.

Sausage

$6.99+

Sausage on our house marinara sauce

Sausage & Pepperoni

$7.75+

sausage and pepperoni on our house made marinara sauce

Supreme

$9.10+

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom on our house made marinara

The German

$9.19+

House made burger sauce with brats & sauerkraut, topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheese

The Motherload

$17.99+

Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black & green olives on our house made marinara. Please allow extra time for prep and cooking.

The Piggy

$9.19+

BBQ sauce with pulled pork, onion & pickles, topped with cheddar cheese

Three Meat

$7.75+

Pepperoni, sausage and Canadian Bacon on our house made marinara

Venice

$7.75+

Sausage & Onion on our Zesty Garlic Butter sauce.

Salads

Chicken Apple Pecan Salad

$10.49

Romaine and spinach topped with crispy or grilled chicken, apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and raspberry vinaigrette

Chicken Cesar Salad

$10.49

Iceberg lettuce tossed with Cesar dressing topped with grilled or crispy chicken, croutons, and shaved parmesan

Mother Clucker Salad

$10.49

Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, red onion, green pepper and honey mustard dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.49

Iceberg and romaine topped with crispy or grilled chicken, black beans, corn, sautéed onion, green pepper, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, with chipotle ranch dressing

Steak Salad

$10.99

Romaine and spinach topped with 6oz certified angus beef steak, tomato, onion, mushroom, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles and choice of dressing

Side Salad

$4.50

iceberg lettuce with tomato, cheese, red onion and croutons with choice of dressing

Wraps

Chicken Apple Pecan Wrap

$10.49

Romaine and spinach topped with crispy or grilled chicken, apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and raspberry vinaigrette

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$10.49

Iceberg lettuce tossed with Cesar dressing topped with grilled or crispy chicken, croutons, and shaved parmesan

Mother Clucker Wrap

$10.49

Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, red onion, green pepper and honey mustard dressing

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Iceberg and romaine topped with crispy or grilled chicken, black beans, corn, sautéed onion, green pepper, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, with chipotle ranch dressing

Steak Wrap

$10.99

Romaine and spinach topped with 6oz certified angus beef steak, tomato, onion, mushroom, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles and choice of dressing

Soup

French Onion

$3.00

Butternut Squash

$3.00

Lobster Bisque

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

American cheese on grilled Texas toast with fries

Grilled Peanut butter & jelly

$5.25

Grilled Texas toast with creamy peanut butter and grape jelly served with French fries

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.25

6 mini corndogs with fries

Kids Tenders

$5.25

2 chicken strips served with French fries and choice of dipping sauce

Cans

Fanta Orange

$1.50

Diet Caffeine Free Coke

$1.50

Seagram's Ginger Ale

$1.00

Monster Original

$3.50

Monster Zero Ultra

$3.50

Pepsi

$1.50

1919 Root Beer

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Blueberry

$3.50

Liquid Ice

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Fountain

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

Water

Juice

Cranberry

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 Main Street North, Minnesota Lake, MN 56068

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

American Legion Post 475 - 117 Main St E
orange starNo Reviews
117 Main St E Saint Clair, MN 56080
View restaurantnext
Average Jo's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 52
115 E 6th St Blue Earth, MN 56013
View restaurantnext
Krusty's Donuts
orange star4.6 • 209
1600 warren street suite 14 Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
JD's Hideaway Mankato - 12 Civic Center Plaza STE 1710
orange starNo Reviews
12 Civic Center Plaza STE 1710 Mankato, MN 56005
View restaurantnext
Burrito Wings LLC - 503 S Front St
orange star4.6 • 473
503 S Front St Manketo, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Pub 500
orange star4.0 • 193
500 S Front St Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Minnesota Lake
Mankato
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Mason City
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Arnolds Park
review star
No reviews yet
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston