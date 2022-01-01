  • Home
Elmore American Legion Post 192 2346 US Hwy 169 PO Box 42

2346 US Hwy 169 PO Box 42

Elmore, MN 56027

Vodka

Well Vodka

$3.25

Absolute

$3.25

Titos

$3.25

Kettle One

$4.50

Grey Goose

$4.50

Absolute Citron

$3.25

Absolute Peppar

$3.25

New Amsterdam

$3.25

20 oz Vodka

20 oz Well Vodka

$5.00

20 oz Absolute

$5.00

20 oz Titos

$5.00

20 oz Kettle One

$7.50

20 oz Grey Goose

$7.50

20 oz Absolute Citron

$5.00

20 oz Absolute Peppar

$5.00

Gin

Well Gin

$3.25

Tanquary

$3.25

Bombay Saphire

$4.50

20 oz Gin

20 oz Well Gin

$5.00

20 oz Tanquary

$5.00

20 oz Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Rum

Bacardi

$3.25

Bacardi Limon

$3.25

Bacardi Raspberry

$3.25

Captain Morgan

$3.25

Malibu

$3.25

Phillips Rum

$3.25

20 oz Rum

20 oz Bacardi

$5.00

20 oz Bacardi Limon

$5.00

20 oz Bacardi Raspberry

$5.00

20 oz Captain Morgan

$5.00

20 oz Malibu

$5.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$3.25

Patron

$4.50

Don Julio

$5.00

20 oz Tequila

20 oz Jose Cuervo

$5.00

20 oz Patron

$7.50

20 oz Don Julio

$8.50

Whiskey

Black Velvet Carmel

$3.25

Jameson

$4.50

Canadian Club

$3.25

Red Stag

$3.25

Windsor

$3.25

Crown Royal

$4.50

Crown Royal Apple

$4.50

Pendleton

$4.50

Buffalo Trace

$4.50

Lord Calvert

$3.25

Revel Stoke Peach

$3.25

Revel Stoke Peanut Butter

$3.25

Revel Stoke Apple

$3.25

Crown Peach

$4.50

Black Velvet

$3.25

20 oz Whiskey

20 oz Black Velvet Carmel

$5.00

20 oz Jameson

$7.50

20 oz Canadian Club

$5.00

20 oz Red Stag

$5.00

20 oz Windsor

$5.00

20 oz Crown Royal

$7.50

20 oz Crown Royal Apple

$7.50

20 oz Pendleton

$7.50

20 oz Buffalo Trace

$7.50

20 oz Lord Calvert

$5.00

20 oz Revel Stoke Peach

$5.00

20 oz Revel Stoke Peanut Butter

$5.00

20 oz Revel Stoke Apple

$5.00

Scotch

J & B

$4.50

Jim Beam

$3.25

E&J

$3.25

E&J Blue

$3.25

20 oz Scotch

20 oz J & B

$7.50

20 oz Jim Beam

$5.00

20 oz E&J

$5.00

20 oz E&J Blue

$5.00

Liqueurs

Rum Chatta

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$3.25

Slo Gin

$3.25

Amaretto

$3.25

Bailey's

$4.50

Blackberry Brandy

$3.25

Buttershots

$3.25

Dr McGillicuddy's Cherry

$3.25

Dr McGillicuddy's Menthol

$3.25

Dr McGillicuddy's Vanilla

$3.25

Peach Schnapps

$3.25

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.25

Rootbeer Schnapps

$3.25

Fireball

$3.25

Jack Fire

$3.25

Jagermeister

$4.50

Rumple Mintz

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$3.25

20 oz Liqueurs

20 oz Rum Chatta

$7.00

20 oz Southern Comfort

$5.00

20 oz Slo Gin

$5.00

20 oz Amaretto

$5.00

20 oz Bailey's

$7.00

20 oz Blackberry Brandy

$5.00

20 oz Buttershots

$5.00

20 oz Dr McGillicuddy's Cherry

$5.00

20 oz Dr McGillicuddy's Menthol

$5.00

20 oz Dr McGillicuddy's Vanilla

$5.00

20 oz Peach Schnapps

$5.00

20 oz Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

20 oz Rootbeer Schnapps

$5.00

20 oz Fireball

$5.00

20 oz Jack Fire

$5.00

20 oz Jagermeister

$7.50

20 oz Rumple Mintz

$7.50

20 oz Peach Schnapps

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2346 US Hwy 169 PO Box 42, Elmore, MN 56027

Directions

