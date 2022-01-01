Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Popular Items
FAMILY MEALS
Family Taco Meal
(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat from our customized family meal. Twelve tacos per order served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice, and beans.
Family Fajita
(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat cooked with veggies in our signature BBQ sauce, accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and twelve tortillas.
Chips and Dips Platter
Freshly fried pork skins and corn tortilla chips, served with our most famous dips: salsa, cheese dip and our premium guacamole.
Party Platter 50pc.
Chicken Quesadillas and Crispy Chicken Flautas cut into 50 pieces, more than enough to keep the party going. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Wings & Fingers Platter 54pc.
54 Piece platter. 24 wings tossed in sauces of your choosing along with 30 crispy chicken fingers, served with baby carrots, celery, and ranch.
DIPS
Queso
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
Guacamole Dip
Bean Dip
Queso Fundido
Mozarella melted cheese with sausage
Shrimp Dip
Mozarella melted cheese with shrimp
Premium Guacamole
Made of ripe avocado, chopped onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
APPETIZERS
A LA CARTA
Chicken Fingers
Order of (3) chicken fingers
Fries
(1) side of fries
Enchilada
(1) side of an enchilada
Rice
(1) side of rice.
Beans
(1) side of beans
Tamale
(1) tamale
Chile Relleno
(1) chile relleno
Chile Poblano
(1) chile poblano
Tostada
(1) tostada
Shrimp Tostada
(1) shrimp tostada
Flauta
(1) side of flauta
Ceviche Tostada
(1) ceviche tostada
FAJITAS
Fajita Chicken
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita Steak
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita Shrimp
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita Mix
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita Fish
A grilled tilapia fillet with grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with white rice and fresh lemon.
Fajita Mushroom
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita Chick & Shrimp
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita Stk & Chick
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita Stk & Shrimp
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
TACOS
Shredded Chicken Taco
(1) Shredded chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Beef Taco
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Grilled Steak Taco
(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Grilled Chicken Taco
(1) Grilled chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Shrimp Taco
(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Mushroom Taco
(1) Mushroom taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
STREET TACOS
Tacos Al Pastor
Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Tacos de Lengua
Authentic street tacos made with beef tongue braised with garlic, cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Tacos de Barbacoa
Authentic street tacos made with slow-roasted and tender lamb meat garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Tacos de Carnitas
Authentic street tacos made with beer-braised pork meat garnished with pico de gallo. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Tacos de Carne Asada
Authentic street tacos made with chopped steak tips garnished with grilled onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Tacos de Pescado
Three grilled fish fillet tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.
Tacos de Birria
Three braised beef tacos with cilantro and onions on a sauteed tortilla. Served with broth for dipping.
Tacos de Shrimp
Three grilled shrimp tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado
BURRITOS
Beef Burrito
(1) Beef burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Steak Burrito
(1) Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
(1) Grilled chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Shrimp Burrito
(1) Shrimp burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Shredded Chicken Burrito
(1) Shredded chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
QUESADILLAS
Chicken Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Beef Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Shrimp Quesadilla
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
NACHOS
Beef Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Chicken Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Steak Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Steak Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Chicken Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Shrimp Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Shrimp Nachos
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
CHIMICHANGAS
Chicken Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Beef Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Steak Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Shrimp Chimichanga
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
SOUPS + SALADS
Sopa de Pollo
Sopa de Tortilla
Crema de Poblano
Taco Salad
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl
Victoria's Bowl
Contains Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.
Salad Bowl
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumber and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing
Garden Bowl
Cucumber, sliced avocado, grilled bell pepper, shredded carrots, cilantro rice, sliced onions, cherry tomatoes, spinach and queso fresco
Birria Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, braised beef, cilantro, purple onions, grilled corn, tortilla strips and birria broth on the side.
BURRITOS & WRAPS
Burrito Supreme
Beef or chicken burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Burrito Special
Beef or chicken burrito with rice and beans.
Burrito Loco
A jumbo burrito filled with steak or Grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad.
Wrap Combo
Wheat tortilla wrap with your choice of Grilled chicken or grilled fillet, prepared with black beans, pico de gallo, cabbage, A and our signature chipotle dressing. Served with soup or salad.
ANTOJITOS MEXICANOS
Carne Asada
A 10 oz. grilled, marinate skirt steak, with frijoles charros, guacamole and tortillas.
Arrachera
A 10 oz. prime marinated steak, with three cheese enchiladas top with green sauce, queso fresco and red onions.
Alambres
Steak tips grilled with bell peppers and onions finished off with grated mozzarella cheese. Served over three flour tortillas and our signature tomatillo sauce.
Pozole
A broth-rich soup made with pork, dried guajillo peppers, hominy and fresh spices. Garnished with fresh cabbage.
Dobladitas de Mole
A grilled chicken breast served with three cheese enchiladas topped with mole sauce, queso fresco and red onions. Served with refried beans.
Mole Poblano
Chicken breast topped with dark red mole sauce made of three different kinds of dried chili peppers, garnished with sesame seeds. Served with rice and tortillas.
Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp simmered in our chipotle sauce. Served with white rice and fresh avocado.
Coctel de Camaron
Steamed shrimp prepared with our special del mar cocktail sauce, mixed with pico de gallo and avocado.
Sopes
A thick, handmade tortilla with your choice of chorizo or steak, topped with queso fresco, lettuce, beans, sour cream and avocado.
Flautas Dinner
Three shredded beef or chicken flautas topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with refried beans.
Chille Relleno
Your choice of one chile poblano or chile relleno, served with rice and tortillas.
Torta
A hoagie sandwich with your choice of steak, carnitas, or al pastor meat. Prepared with tomatoes, avocado, onions and lettuce.
Molcajete
An assortment of carne asada, sausage, grilled chicken, shrimp, serrano peppers and queso fresco served in a heated molcajete. Accompanied by green onions, guacamole, Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Pork Carnitas
Carnitas beer-braised pork with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole tomatillo sauce. Accompanied with frijoles charros and corn.
RECOMENDACIONES
San Miguel Sampler
Chicken quesadilla, chicken flauta, black beans and steak nachos served with sour cream, guacamole, fresh jalapenos and pico de gallo.
Trio
One chile relleno or poblano, one chicken quesadilla and one chicken burrito.
Enchilada Dinner
Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans, topped with red or green sauce.
Mexican Dinner
One beef enchilada, one beef taco, rice, beans and guacamole salad.
La Mexicana
One chile relleno or poblano, one beef enchilada, one beef taco, rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga Dinner
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef chicken, shrimp, Grilled steak or Grilled chicken deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Supremas
A combination of one cheese, one bean, one beef and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce.
Pollo Ranchero
Chicken topped with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Quesadilla Dinner
One quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Chicken & Rice
Chicken strips with rice and covered with cheese.
Steak & Rice
Steak tips with rice covered with cheese sauce.
Shrimp & Rice
Cut shrimp with rice & cheese sauce.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled, marinated chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with fries.
Pechuga de Pollo
Grilled, marinated chicken breast served with Mexican rice and salad.
SIDES
Lg Chips
Lg Salsa
Small Chips
Small Salsa
Flour Chips
SD Beans
SD Guacamole
SD Black Beans
SD Cilantro
SD Jalapeño
SD Lettuce
SD Chicken Fingers
(3) Chicken fingers
SD Onions
SD Shred Cheese
SD Pico de Gallo
SD Sliced Avocado
SD Rice
SD Tortillas
SD Salsa Tomatillo
SD Sour Cream
SD Guacamole Salad
SD Queso Fresco
SD Chiles Toreados
SD Frijoles Charros
SD Fries
SD Tomatoes
