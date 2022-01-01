Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

1,279 Reviews

$$

2405 Highway 90

Gautier, MS 39553

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso
Chicken & Rice
Beef Taco

FAMILY MEALS

Family Taco Meal

Family Taco Meal

$48.00

(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat from our customized family meal. Twelve tacos per order served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice, and beans.

Family Fajita

$42.00

(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat cooked with veggies in our signature BBQ sauce, accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and twelve tortillas.

Chips and Dips Platter

Chips and Dips Platter

$55.00

Freshly fried pork skins and corn tortilla chips, served with our most famous dips: salsa, cheese dip and our premium guacamole.

Party Platter 50pc.

Party Platter 50pc.

$65.00

Chicken Quesadillas and Crispy Chicken Flautas cut into 50 pieces, more than enough to keep the party going. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Wings & Fingers Platter 54pc.

Wings & Fingers Platter 54pc.

$65.00

54 Piece platter. 24 wings tossed in sauces of your choosing along with 30 crispy chicken fingers, served with baby carrots, celery, and ranch.

DIPS

Queso

Queso

A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$7.25
Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$6.25
Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$9.25

Mozarella melted cheese with sausage

Shrimp Dip

Shrimp Dip

$10.95

Mozarella melted cheese with shrimp

Premium Guacamole

Premium Guacamole

$8.75

Made of ripe avocado, chopped onions, tomatoes and cilantro.

APPETIZERS

Wings

Wings

$11.25

Buffalo, Chipotle or Barbecue

Ceviche

Ceviche

$15.50

Fish or shrimp cut into small pieces, cured in lime juice and mixed with pico de gallo, olive oil, and oregano.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$10.25

Pork cracklings served with guacamole.

Esquite

$6.50

Mexican street corn with queso fresco and chili lime.

A LA CARTA

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$4.50

Order of (3) chicken fingers

Fries

Fries

$3.00

(1) side of fries

Enchilada

Enchilada

$3.75

(1) side of an enchilada

Rice

Rice

$3.00

(1) side of rice.

Beans

Beans

$3.00

(1) side of beans

Tamale

Tamale

$4.00

(1) tamale

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$7.50

(1) chile relleno

Chile Poblano

Chile Poblano

$7.50

(1) chile poblano

Tostada

Tostada

$5.50

(1) tostada

Shrimp Tostada

Shrimp Tostada

$7.95

(1) shrimp tostada

Flauta

Flauta

$3.95

(1) side of flauta

Ceviche Tostada

$7.95

(1) ceviche tostada

FAJITAS

Fajita Chicken

$17.95

Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fajita Steak

Fajita Steak

$18.95

Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fajita Shrimp

$19.95

Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fajita Mix

$19.95

Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fajita Fish

Fajita Fish

$19.95

A grilled tilapia fillet with grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with white rice and fresh lemon.

Fajita Mushroom

$14.25

Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fajita Chick & Shrimp

$19.95

Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fajita Stk & Chick

$18.95

Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fajita Stk & Shrimp

$19.95

Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

TACOS

Shredded Chicken Taco

Shredded Chicken Taco

$3.75

(1) Shredded chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$3.75

(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Grilled Steak Taco

$4.50

(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.50

(1) Grilled chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Mushroom Taco

$3.75

(1) Mushroom taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

STREET TACOS

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$18.50

Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.

Tacos de Lengua

Tacos de Lengua

$19.95

Authentic street tacos made with beef tongue braised with garlic, cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.

Tacos de Barbacoa

Tacos de Barbacoa

$19.95

Authentic street tacos made with slow-roasted and tender lamb meat garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.

Tacos de Carnitas

Tacos de Carnitas

$18.50

Authentic street tacos made with beer-braised pork meat garnished with pico de gallo. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.

Tacos de Carne Asada

Tacos de Carne Asada

$19.95

Authentic street tacos made with chopped steak tips garnished with grilled onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.

Tacos de Pescado

Tacos de Pescado

$19.95

Three grilled fish fillet tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado.

Tacos de Birria

$19.95

Three braised beef tacos with cilantro and onions on a sauteed tortilla. Served with broth for dipping.

Tacos de Shrimp

$19.95

Three grilled shrimp tacos served on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo and avocado

BURRITOS

Beef Burrito

$5.50

(1) Beef burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Steak Burrito

$7.95

(1) Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$7.50

(1) Grilled chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Shrimp Burrito

$8.50

(1) Shrimp burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$5.50

(1) Shredded chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.

QUESADILLAS

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.50

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Beef Quesadilla

$5.50

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$7.95

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.50

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.50

(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.

NACHOS

Beef Nachos

Beef Nachos

$11.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Steak Nachos

$14.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$13.95

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Fajita Steak Nachos

$16.00

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Fajita Chicken Nachos

$15.45

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Fajita Shrimp Nachos

$17.00

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

Shrimp Nachos

$15.50

Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.

CHIMICHANGAS

Chicken Chimichanga

$8.25

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Beef Chimichanga

$8.25

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Steak Chimichanga

$10.50

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$10.25

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.95

(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.

SOUPS + SALADS

Sopa de Pollo

Sopa de Pollo

$6.95
Sopa de Tortilla

Sopa de Tortilla

$6.95
Crema de Poblano

Crema de Poblano

$6.95
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl

Victoria's Bowl

Victoria's Bowl

Contains Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.

Salad Bowl

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumber and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing

Garden Bowl

Cucumber, sliced avocado, grilled bell pepper, shredded carrots, cilantro rice, sliced onions, cherry tomatoes, spinach and queso fresco

Birria Bowl

$13.95

Mexican rice, black beans, braised beef, cilantro, purple onions, grilled corn, tortilla strips and birria broth on the side.

BURRITOS & WRAPS

Burrito Supreme

Burrito Supreme

$11.50

Beef or chicken burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito Special

Burrito Special

Beef or chicken burrito with rice and beans.

Burrito Loco

Burrito Loco

$14.95

A jumbo burrito filled with steak or Grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad.

Wrap Combo

Wrap Combo

$14.25

Wheat tortilla wrap with your choice of Grilled chicken or grilled fillet, prepared with black beans, pico de gallo, cabbage, A and our signature chipotle dressing. Served with soup or salad.

ANTOJITOS MEXICANOS

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.75

A 10 oz. grilled, marinate skirt steak, with frijoles charros, guacamole and tortillas.

Arrachera

Arrachera

$19.75

A 10 oz. prime marinated steak, with three cheese enchiladas top with green sauce, queso fresco and red onions.

Alambres

Alambres

Steak tips grilled with bell peppers and onions finished off with grated mozzarella cheese. Served over three flour tortillas and our signature tomatillo sauce.

Pozole

Pozole

$16.50

A broth-rich soup made with pork, dried guajillo peppers, hominy and fresh spices. Garnished with fresh cabbage.

Dobladitas de Mole

Dobladitas de Mole

$15.95

A grilled chicken breast served with three cheese enchiladas topped with mole sauce, queso fresco and red onions. Served with refried beans.

Mole Poblano

Mole Poblano

$15.95

Chicken breast topped with dark red mole sauce made of three different kinds of dried chili peppers, garnished with sesame seeds. Served with rice and tortillas.

Camarones a La Diabla

Camarones a La Diabla

$19.95

Grilled shrimp simmered in our chipotle sauce. Served with white rice and fresh avocado.

Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

$19.95

Steamed shrimp prepared with our special del mar cocktail sauce, mixed with pico de gallo and avocado.

Sopes

Sopes

$11.50

A thick, handmade tortilla with your choice of chorizo or steak, topped with queso fresco, lettuce, beans, sour cream and avocado.

Flautas Dinner

Flautas Dinner

$13.25

Three shredded beef or chicken flautas topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with refried beans.

Chille Relleno

Chille Relleno

$12.95

Your choice of one chile poblano or chile relleno, served with rice and tortillas.

Torta

Torta

$13.50

A hoagie sandwich with your choice of steak, carnitas, or al pastor meat. Prepared with tomatoes, avocado, onions and lettuce.

Molcajete

Molcajete

$28.50

An assortment of carne asada, sausage, grilled chicken, shrimp, serrano peppers and queso fresco served in a heated molcajete. Accompanied by green onions, guacamole, Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Pork Carnitas

Pork Carnitas

$17.95

Carnitas beer-braised pork with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole tomatillo sauce. Accompanied with frijoles charros and corn.

RECOMENDACIONES

San Miguel Sampler

San Miguel Sampler

$16.50

Chicken quesadilla, chicken flauta, black beans and steak nachos served with sour cream, guacamole, fresh jalapenos and pico de gallo.

Trio

Trio

$14.95

One chile relleno or poblano, one chicken quesadilla and one chicken burrito.

Enchilada Dinner

Enchilada Dinner

$11.95

Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans, topped with red or green sauce.

Mexican Dinner

Mexican Dinner

$14.95

One beef enchilada, one beef taco, rice, beans and guacamole salad.

La Mexicana

La Mexicana

$14.95

One chile relleno or poblano, one beef enchilada, one beef taco, rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga Dinner

Chimichanga Dinner

A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef chicken, shrimp, Grilled steak or Grilled chicken deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Supremas

Enchiladas Supremas

$14.50

A combination of one cheese, one bean, one beef and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce.

Pollo Ranchero

Pollo Ranchero

$12.25

Chicken topped with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Quesadilla Dinner

Quesadilla Dinner

One quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Chicken & Rice

Chicken & Rice

$13.75

Chicken strips with rice and covered with cheese.

Steak & Rice

$14.95

Steak tips with rice covered with cheese sauce.

Shrimp & Rice

$15.50

Cut shrimp with rice & cheese sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Grilled, marinated chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with fries.

Pechuga de Pollo

Pechuga de Pollo

$16.25

Grilled, marinated chicken breast served with Mexican rice and salad.

SIDES

Lg Chips

$3.00

Lg Salsa

$3.00

Small Chips

$1.50

Small Salsa

$1.50

Flour Chips

$3.00

SD Beans

$3.00

SD Guacamole

$3.00

SD Black Beans

$3.00

SD Cilantro

$1.00

SD Jalapeño

$1.00

SD Lettuce

$1.00

SD Chicken Fingers

$4.50

(3) Chicken fingers

SD Onions

$1.00

SD Shred Cheese

$1.50

SD Pico de Gallo

$1.50

SD Sliced Avocado

$4.95

SD Rice

$3.00

SD Tortillas

$1.00

SD Salsa Tomatillo

$1.50

SD Sour Cream

$1.00

SD Guacamole Salad

$3.95

SD Queso Fresco

$2.50

SD Chiles Toreados

$2.50

SD Frijoles Charros

$3.75

SD Fries

$3.00

SD Tomatoes

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2405 Highway 90, Gautier, MS 39553

Directions

Gallery
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

Map
