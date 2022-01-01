  • Home
Horn Island Grill 3212 Mary Walker Drive

No reviews yet

3212 Mary Walker Drive

Gautier, MS 39553

Order Again

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.30

Diet Coke

$2.30

Sprite

$2.30

Lemonade

$2.30

Barqs Root Beer

$2.30

Dr Pepper

$2.30

Perrier

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.30

Unsweet Tea

$2.30

Coffee

$2.50

Soda/tea pitcher

$6.50

Water

Bottled wayer

$1.00

Popcicle

Vodka popcicle

$7.00

Eddy bucket well

Margaritta

$15.00

Eddy bucket primo

Margarita top shelf

$20.00

Topper

Topper

$2.00

CoronaRita

coronarita(well)

$12.00

coronarita to shelf

$14.00

CUPS

Silipint love shack

$15.00

Glow cup

$1.00

Appetizer

MOZZERELLA STICKS(6)

$6.95

CORN NUGGETS(10)

$6.95

fried corn nuggets with choice of sauce

BOUDIN BALLS

$8.95

fried with remoulade

DIRTY FRIES

$8.95

fries covered with cheese, bacon bits and boom boom sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$10.95

served with chips

SMOKED TUNA DIP

$12.95

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$12.95

Fried shrimp with ﬁrecracker sauce on bed of coleslaw

Soup and Salad

GUMBEAUX - CUP

$4.95

CHICKEN AND SAUSAGE

GUMBEAUX - BOWL

$7.95

CHICKEN AND SAUSAGE

CEASAR - SIDE

$3.95

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and parmesan and croutons

CEASAR - DINNER

$8.95

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and parmesan and croutons

House Salad - Side

$3.95

House Salad - Dinner

$8.95

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.95

brioche bun with ½# angus beef patty

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$10.95

fried shrimp with remoulade

Steak Po'Boy

$14.95

ribeye steak grilled, poboy bun

Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$10.95

grilled mahi, cole slaw, avocado, boom boom and jalapeno

Shrimp Tacos

$10.95

sauteed shrimp, with slaw and avocado, boom boom sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95

Grilled Chicken with mixed cheese

Sides

FRIES

$2.95

COLE SLAW

$2.95

POTATO SALAD

$2.95

MAC-N-CHEESE

$2.95

CHIPS

$2.95

1/2 BAKED POTATO

$2.95

HOUSE SIDE SALAD

$2.95

Entrees

FETTUCI ALFREDO

$10.95

homemade

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$14.95

over rice or pasta with veg of day

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$14.95

sautéed shrimp over cheesy grits

COWBOY RIBEYE 20oz

$32.95

over rice with veggies

GROUPER WITH CAJUN CREAM SAUCE

$21.95

over rice and grilled asparagus

CAJUN RIBEYE STEAK - 12 OZ

$20.00

Seasoned and grilled with baked potato and veg of day

CAJUN RIBEYE STEAK 16 OZ

$25.95

Seasoned and grilled with baked potato and veg of day

FILET MIGNON - 6OZ

$20.95

Seasoned and grilled with baked potato and veg of day

FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ

$25.95

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$12.95

RED BEANS AND RICE

$8.95

VD Special

$60.00

Rack of ribs

$15.00

Platters

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$18.95

served with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies)

FRIED CATFISH PLATTER

$14.95

served with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies)

COMBO PLATTER

$16.95

served with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies)

CRAWFISH PLATTER 5#

$15.99

Kids Menu

Kids CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.95

Kids QUESADILLA CHEESE

$5.95

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

Kids FRIED SHRIMP

$6.95

Kids HAMBURGER

$5.95

Non-ALC Drinks

SODA

$2.30

Coke Products

TEA

$2.30

Sweet TEA

$2.30

Dessert

Turtle cheesecake

$6.00

Gentilly cake

$6.00

Steak Night

12oz steak. Potato , small house salad

Ribeye steak

$20.00

wings

6 wings

$8.00

12 wing

$15.00

20 wing

$23.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3212 Mary Walker Drive, Gautier, MS 39553

Directions

