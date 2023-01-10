Main picView gallery

Barista Coffee 4623 S ALAMO RD, SUITE 115

review star

No reviews yet

4623 S ALAMO RD, SUITE 115

Edinburg, TX 78542

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

House Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$5.95

Egg & Cheese on a peferctly toasted Croissant.

Ham & Cheese

$5.95

Egg & Cheese on a perfectly toasted croissant.

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Two slices of bacon, Egg & Cheese on a perfectly toasted croissant.

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Avocado, Egg & Tomato Slices on a perfectly toasted croissant.

PB&J Sandwich

$5.95

America's Favorite Peanut Butter with our signature three berry jam on a perfectly toasted Croissant

Sweet & Tasty

$5.95

Nutella & Banana Slices on a perfectly toasted Croissant.

Western Sandwich

$8.95

Egg, Cheese, Ham, Jalapeno & Onions on a perfectly toasted bagel.

BLT Sandwich

$6.95

Crispy Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo, on a perfectly toasted croissant.

The Tank Sandwich

$8.95

Cream Cheese, Avocado, Egg, Tomato & Paprika on a perfectly toasted bagel.

The Trucker Sandwich

$8.95

Egg, Cheese, Bacon, Avocado & Salsa on a perfectly toasted Croissant.

Bagel

$2.50

Your Fav Bagel Toasted Perfectly

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

House Blend Brewed Decaf Coffee

Brewed Decaf

$3.00+

House Blend Brewed Decaf Coffee

Café Au Lait

$3.65+

Brewed Coffee with Warm Milk

Cold Brew

$4.95+

House Blend Cold Brew Coffee

Non-Coffee

Chai

$4.50+

Chai Tea with warm milk

Matcha

$4.50+

Green organic Matcha with warm milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Apple Juice

$3.50+

100% apple juice

Water Bottle

$1.50

Water in a Bottle

Expresso

Expresso Shot

$2.50+

Shot of our House Expresso Coffee

Macchiato

$4.95+

Expresso Shot and a Splash of Milk

Café Latte

$4.95+

House Expresso Shot with Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

$4.95+

House Expresso Shot with Steamed Milk and Milk Foam

Con Panna

$3.00+

House Expresso Shot with Whip Cream

Café Miel

$3.25+

House Expresso Shot with Honey, Cinnamon, and Milk

Café Americano

$3.75+

House Shot of Expresso and Hot Water

Fraps

$5.50+

Your favorite Latte Drink but Blended

Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Your Favorite Chocolate Latte

Milk Tea

Milk Green Tea

$6.25

Milk with Lemon Green Tea

Milk Black Tea

$6.25

Milk with Black Tea

Milk Strawberry Black Tea

$6.25

Milk based tea with strawberry flavor and black tea

Milk Mango Black Tea

$6.25

Milk with mango flavor with black tea

Milk Lychee

$6.25

Milk and lychee

Milk & Matcha

$6.25

Milk and green organic matcha

Milk & Taro

$6.25

Best Quality Taro with Milk

Fruit Tea

Dragon Fruit Black Tea

$6.00

Dragon fruit flavor with black tea

Ginger, Honey Green Tea

$6.00

Mango, Strawberry Black Tea

$6.00

Mango and strawberry flavor with black tea

Passion Fruit & Black Tea

$6.00

Passion fruit flavor with black tea

Strawberry Black Tea

$6.00

Strawberry flavor with black tea

Passion Fruit Lemon Green Tea

$6.00

Passion fruit flavor with lemon green tea

Blended

Blended Lychee Milk

$6.00

Lychee with milk

Blended Strawberry

$6.00

Strawberry Flavored blended drink

Blended Mango

$6.00

Mango flavored blended drink

Blended Dragon Fruit

$6.00

Dragon fruit flavored blended drink

Blended Passion Fruit

$6.00

Passion fruit flavored blended drink

Blended Ginger Honey

$6.00

Ginger honey flavored blended drink

Coolers

Lychee Milk Cooler

$6.00

Lychee flavored with milk drink

Strawberry Cooler

$6.00

Strawberry flavored drink

Mango Cooler

$6.00

Mango flavored drink

Dragon Fruit Cooler

$6.00

Dragon fruit flavored drink

Passion Fruit Cooler

$6.00

Passion fruit flavored drink

Ginger Honey Cooler

$6.00

Ginger honey flavored drink

Bread

Muffins

$3.95

Our Muffin or the day.

Cookie

$1.25

Our Fresh Select Cookies

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy quality fresh expresso or a cold brew today. We serve the highest quality product and great service all in one place.

4623 S ALAMO RD, SUITE 115, Edinburg, TX 78542

