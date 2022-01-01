  • Home
  • /
  • Nags Head
  • /
  • Basnight's Lone Cedar Cafe - 7623 S Virginia Dare Trl
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Basnight's Lone Cedar Cafe 7623 S Virginia Dare Trl

review star

No reviews yet

7623 S Virginia Dare Trl

Nags Head, NC 27959

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Seafood Combo
One-Half Pound Hereford Burger
Bowl of Jumbo Lump She Crab Soup

Appetizers

Asian Shrimp

$13.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Crispy Pork Belly Bites

$10.00

Slow Roasted Pork Belly, Fried & Tossed in a Sweet Chile Sauce

Crustini 1/2 Order

$1.00

Crustini Full Order

$2.00

Homemade Fried Mozzarella Cheese

$10.00

with Fresh Tomato Basil Sauce

Jumbo Lump Crab Dip

$15.00

A Blend of Crab, Cheese, and Horseradish with Toasted French Crostini

PuPu Platter 3

$39.00

PuPu Platter 4

$51.00

PuPu Platter 5

$63.00

1/2 Pint Crab Dip

$12.00

Quart Crab Dip

$54.00

Gallon Crab Dip

$210.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Aqua Panna

$3.00

Cheerwine

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.50Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Smoothie

$7.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Stewart's Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

Stewart's Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Yoohoo Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Desserts

Banana Fritter

$7.00Out of stock

Birthday Brownie

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Layer Cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Half Hershey Bar

$23.00

Half Key Lime

$20.00

Hershey Bar Cake

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Pineapple Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Strawberry Cake

$7.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Whole Cheesecake

$80.00

Whole Hershey Bar

$75.00

Whole Key Lime

$55.00

Whole Layer Cake

$75.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$55.00

Whole Pineapple Cake

$75.00

Grill

One-Half Pound Hereford Burger

$13.00

topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Onions

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast

$17.00

and Cream Sauce with Potato of the Day and Seasonal Vegetable

Slow Roast Prime Rib of Beef au jus 12 oz

$30.00

Ribeye

$36.00

Adult Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Applewood Bacon

$1.25

Bacon Jam

$2.00

Far Out Pimento Cheese

$3.00

Kids

Uppowoc's Child Shrimp

$10.00

Broiled or Fried

Agona's Child Cheeseburger

$8.00

Chief Wanchese's Child Hot Dog

$6.00

Chief Manteo's Child Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Wingina's Child Linguine

$6.00

with Marinara or Butter

Wally Wano's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Retail

Add Value to Gift Card

T-Shirt

$17.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Misc. Retail

Lone Cedar Glass

$4.00

OBX Cook Book

$7.95

Suzanne Tate Book

$5.95

Paper Gift Certificate

Misc. Food

Misc. Wine

Misc. Beer

Misc. Liquor

Gratuity

Seafood

Atlantic Ocean Sea Scallops

$29.00

Broiled or Fried, with a Seasonal Vegetable and a Grit Cake

Fresh 100% Local NC Blue Crab Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Broiled or Fried, with Potato of the Day and Seasonal Vegetable

Fresh Flounder

$22.00

Hand Selected and Filleted on Premises, Broiled or Fried, with Cole Slaw and Potato of the Day

Local Green Tail Shrimp

$21.00

Broiled or Fried, with a Grit Cake and Cole Slaw

Seafood Combo

$29.00

with Cole Slaw and French Fries

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

with Andouille Sausage, Country Ham, Peppers and Onions

Your Catch

$19.00

We'll Cook your cleaned fish, served family style with two side dishes

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.00

Beets

$2.00

Carrots

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Cornbread (Slice)

$0.50

French Fries

$2.00

Grit Cake

$3.00

Potato of the Day

$2.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$3.00

Sweet Potato

$2.00

Soups and Salads

Bowl of Day Soup

$7.00

Bowl of Jumbo Lump She Crab Soup

$15.00

in Sherry Laced Cream

Bowl of Wanchese Clam Chowder

$8.00

Mama's Clear Broth with Clams, Potatoes, Onions, and Bacon

Caeser Salad

$8.00

with Parmesan Cheese and House Made Croutons

Cup of Day Soup

$4.00

Cup of Jumbo Lump She Crab Soup

$9.00

in Sherry Laced Cream

Cup of Wanchese Clam Chowder

$5.00

Mama's Clear Broth with Clams, Potatoes, Onions, and Bacon

Gallone She Crab

$170.00

House Salad

$7.00

with Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, and House Made Croutons

Pint of Chowder

$16.00

Pint She Crab

$29.00

Quart She Crab

$48.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

with Parmesan Cheese and House Made Croutons

Side House Salad

$5.00

with Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, and House Made Croutons

Side Wedge Salad

$8.00

with Blue Cheese, Tomato, and Bacon

Wedge Salad

$10.00

with Blue Cheese, Tomato, and Bacon

Quart Clam Chowder

$24.00

Specials

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$14.00

with House Made Pepper Jelly

Baked Stuffed Jalapenos

$9.00Out of stock

Br Shrimp/Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

Broiled Whole Flounder and Shrimp Combo

$32.00Out of stock

Chicken Pasta

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$36.00Out of stock

Far Out Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Filet/ Shrimp

$36.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Fr Shrimp/Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

Fresh Grilled Yellowfin Tuna

$28.00

Fresh Pan Blackened Fish

$27.00

Fresh Pan Seared Fish

$28.00

Fresh Rare Seared Tuna Appetizer

$15.00Out of stock

with Wasabi, Pickled Ginger, Pico de Gallo, and Soy-Citrus dipping sauce

Friday Br Shrimp

$19.00Out of stock

Friday Fr Shrimp

$19.00Out of stock

Friday Shrimp & Grits

$19.00Out of stock

Friday Shrimp Alfredo

$19.00Out of stock

Friday Shrimp Scampi

$19.00Out of stock

Fried Butterfish & Shrimp

$19.00Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$14.00

tossed with Fresh Garlic and Red Pepper Flakes served wit Sweet Chili Aioli

Fried Fish Cakes & Shrimp Combo

$19.00Out of stock

Fried Whole Flounder and Shrimp Combo

$32.00Out of stock

Half Pound Steam Shrimp

$14.00

Honey Siracha Chicken Wings

$12.00

served with Ranch

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Cocktail

$18.00Out of stock

Linguinne with Meat Sauce

$17.00Out of stock

Mixed Grill

$46.00Out of stock

Prime Melt

$14.00

Thinly Sliced Prime Rib on French Roll with Onions and Cheddar Cheese

Seafood Lasagna

$23.00

Shrimp Pasta

$23.00

Special Salad

$12.00

Fresh House Grown Greens, Feta Cheese, Oma Pearl's Candied Local Pecans,

Split Plate Charge

$4.00

Steak Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Tuna Bites

$10.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh Diced Tuna with Cucumber and Wasabi Sesame Seeds

Veggie Pasta

$16.00

Beer

PUMPKIN PORTER

$7.00

1718

$7.00

Black/Blue

$7.00

Black/Tan

$7.00

Hoppyum

$7.00

Lost Colony's KDH Blonde

$7.00

Mother Earth

$7.00

Red Oak

$7.00

Wicked Weed

$7.00

Chasing Venus Sauvignon

$8.00

Matchbook Tinto Rose

$8.00

Matchbook Chardonnay

$6.00

Pumpkin Porter

$7.00

Hi-Wire Brown Ale

$7.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$5.00

Bold Rock

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Corona Premier

$5.00

Devil's Backbone Pumpkin

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Highland Gaelic

$5.00

Kona

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.00

Modelo

$4.50

NA Heineken

$4.00

Non Alcoholic Heineken

$4.00

Sam Adams Lager

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.00

PBR

$2.50

White Claw

$4.00

Islander Ginger

$6.00

Wicked Weed Sour

$5.00

BUD LIGHT CAN

$2.00

Wine

Adelsheim '19 Pinot Nior -Willamette Valley, Oregon

$42.00

Argento '21 Malbec -Mendoza, Argentina

$21.00

Banfi '19 Chianti Classico -Toscana, Italy

$23.00

Bedrock '18 Old Vine -Sonoma Valley, California

$48.00

BV Tapestry '12 Reserve -Napa Valley, California

$56.00

BV Tapestry '13 Reserve -Napa Valley, California

$56.00

BV Tapestry '14 Reserve -Napa Valley, California

$55.00

Chateau de Saint Cosme '20 Cotes du Rhone

$23.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Cabertnet Sauvignon -Columbia Valley, Washington

$27.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Merlot-Columbia Valley, Washington

$27.00

Childress '18 Cabernet Franc -Yadkin Valley, North Carolina

$20.00

Cypress '18 Cabernet Sauvignon -Central Coast, California

$6.00+

Cypress '18 Merlot -Central Coast, California

$6.00+

Domaine Du Vieux Telegraph '12 Chateaunef-du-pape -Rhone Valley, France

$112.00

Domaine Du Vieux Telegraph '14 Chateaunef-du-pape -Rhone Valley, France

$112.00

Dona Paula '20 Malbec

$6.00+

Duckhorn '19 Merlot -Napa Valley, California

$72.00

Estancia '17 Meritage Reserve -Monterey, California

$42.00

Fat Bastard '20 Syrah -Languedoc, France

$21.00

Fleur du Cap Pinotage Stellenbosch -South Africa

$21.00

Fonseca Tawny Porto

$11.00

Four Vines '19 Biker Zinfindel -Paso Robles, California

$28.00

Frogs Leap '20 Merlot -Napa Valley, California

$63.00

Gabrielle Collection '14 Juxtaposition Cabernet Sauvignon -Napa Valley, California

$82.00

Hahn SLH Pinot Nior -Santa Lucia Highlands, California

$35.00

Heitz '14 Trailside Vineyard -Napa Valley, California

$142.00

Honig '18 -Napa Valley, California

$73.00

Honoro Vera '18 Rioja

$20.00

Inglenook '14 Cask -Rutherford, California

$102.00

Jones Von Drehle '17 Cabernet Franc -Yakin Valley, North Carolina

$33.00

Joseph Phelps '18 Cabernet Sauvignon

$118.00

Justin '15 Isosceles

$123.00

K Vintners '16 -Walla Walla, Washington

$46.00

Ken Wright '20 Yamhill Pinot Noir

$61.00

King Estate '20 Pinot Nior -Eugene, Oregon

$40.00

Krupp Brothers '13 Black Bart Stagecoach Vineyards -Napa, California

$117.00

La Valentina '18 Montepulciano -Abruzzo, Italy

$24.00

LaCrema '19 Pinot Nior -Santa Rosa, California

$37.00

Left Coast '18 Pinot Nior -Rickreall, Oregon

$10.00+

Liberty School '19 Cabernet Sauvignon -Paso Robles, California

$10.00+

Lyndenhurst '16 Spottswood -Napa Valley, California

$130.00

M. Riscal '16 Reserve Rioja -Spain

$32.00

Marques de Caceres '15 Reserve Rioja -Spain

$21.00

Matchbook '20 Petite Sirah -Dunnigan Hills, California

$22.00

Matthew's Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

McRitchie '14 Ring of Fire Thurmond -North Carolina

$33.00

Merry Edwards '19 Pinot Nior -Russian River, California

$93.00

Mezzacorona '20 Pinot Nior -Dolomiti, Italy

$7.00+

Mollydooker '20 The Boxer Shiraz -McLaren Vale, Australia

$13.00+

Mt. Veeder '18 Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00

Papi Demi Sec '20 Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00+

Patricia Green Cellars '19 Pinot Nior -Newberg, Oregon

$64.00

Paul Hobbs '18 Cross Barn Cabernet Sauvignon -Napa Valley, California

$18.00+

Plumpjack '15 Merlot -Napa Valley, California

$94.00

Porter & Plot '19 Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Presidential White Porto

$5.00

RayLen Cat 5 '19 Yadkinn Valley, North Carolina

$31.00

Raymond Reserve '19 Cabernet Sauvignon

$72.00

Robert Biale '16 Black Chicken Zinfindel -Napa Valley, California

$65.00

Robert Mondavi '19 Cabernet Sauvignon -Napa Valley, California

$69.00

Sadie Family Pofadder '17 Cinsault -Swartland Mountain Area, South Africa

$102.00

Sandeman Character Sherry

$7.00

Sandeman Don Fino

$7.00

Starry Night Zinfindel -Alexander Valley, California

$38.00

Takal '18 Patriota

$28.00

Terra d' Oro '18 Zinfandel

$30.00

Terrazas '19 Reserve -Mendoza, Argentina

$28.00

The Prisoner '19 -Napa Valley, California

$71.00

Torres Altos '15Rioja -Spain

$26.00

Turley '20 Juvenile Zinfandel -Templeton, California

$16.00+

Two Hands '17 Gnarly Dudes -

$60.00

Twomey '14 Merlot -Napa Valley, California

$92.00

Vincent Girardin '17 Bourgogne -France

$34.00

Warre's Porto

$5.00

Woop Woop '20 -Langhorne Creek, South Australia

$22.00

Pais Salvaje

$6.00+

Dark Horse Red Blend

$6.00+

Franciscan Magnificant

$8.00+

Banfi San Angelo '21 Pinot Grigio -Tuscany, Italy

$8.00+

Bayten '21 Sauvignon Blanc -Western Cape, South Africa

$21.00

Biltmore White Zinfandel

$20.00

Brancott '21 Sauvignon Blanc -Marlborough, New Zealand

$23.00

Broadbent Vino Verde '18 -Portugal

$20.00

Cakebread '19 Chardonnat -Napa Valley, California

$69.00

Chasing Venus Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Chateau La Berriere

$20.00

Chateau La Berriere Muscadet

$20.00

Chateu Ste. Michelle Eroica '19 Riesling -Columbia Valley, California

$31.00

Childress Cab Franc

$20.00

Conundrum '16 -Rutherford, California.

$26.00

DeMorqenzon '17 Chenin Blanc

$62.00

Dopff & Irion '17 Pinot Blanc

$26.00

Dry Creek '20 Chenin Blanc -Sonoma Valley, California

$21.00

Duckhorn '21 Sauvignon Blanc -Napa Valley, Califronia

$43.00

Duplin Scuppernong -Duplin County, North Carolina

$20.00

Eberle Mill Road '19 Viognier -Paso Robles, California

$26.00

Elizabeth Spencer '21 Sauvignon Blanc -Mendocino County, California

$31.00

Elk Cove '21 Pinot Gris -Dundee Hills, Oregon

$33.00

Elk Cove Rose

$25.00

Far Niente '20 Chardonnay

$101.00

Fess Parker '20 Chardonnay -Santa Barbara

$25.00

Four Vines '20 Naked Chardonnay

$21.00

Fournier Belles Sancerre -Loire Valley, France

$13.00+

Grgich Hills Estate '18 Fume Blanc -Napa Valley, California

$49.00

Hugel '18 Gewurztraminer -Alsace, France

$38.00

J Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay -Arroya Secco, California

$22.00

King Estate '20 Pinot Gris -Willamette Valley, Oregon

$49.00

Ladoucette Pouilly-Fume

$16.00+

Left Coast '21 Pinot Gris -Rickreall, Oregon

$9.00+

Left Coast White Pinot Nior -Willamette Valley, Oregon

$10.00+

Loimer Gruner Veltliner '19

$28.00

Loosen Bros '20 Riesling -Mosel-Saar-Ruwer, Germany

$22.00

Louis Latour '20 Chardonnay -Pouilly-Fuisse, France

$59.00

Marc Bredif '18 Vouvray -Loire Valley, France

$30.00

Matchbook '20 Chardonnay

$6.00

Merry Edwards '18 Sauvignon Blanc -Russian River, California

$72.00

Papi Demi Sec Pinot Grigio -Central Valley, Chile

$6.00+

Paul Hobbs Cross Barn '19 Chardonnay -Sonoma Coast, California

$35.00

Perrin Reserve '21 Viognier - Cotes-du Rhone, France

$20.00

Plumpjack '19 Chardonnay -Napa Valley, California

$78.00

Presidential White Porto

$5.00

Ramey '18 Chardonnay -Russian River Valley, California

$66.00

RayLen Cat 5

$25.00

Rombauer Vineyards '20 Chardonnay -Carneros, California

$57.00+

Sanctuary Double Barrel Red Blend

$45.00

Sanctuary Vineyards NV Wild Pony White -Currituck, North Carolina

$21.00

Sanctuary Vineyards Pearl Abarino '20 -Currituck, North Carolina

$10.00+

Schlumber '18 Pinot Gris -Alsace, France

$32.00

Shelton '20 Riesling -Yadkin Valley, North Carolina

$22.00

Simmonet St Bris '18 Sauvignon Blanc -Burgundy, France

$27.00

Sonoma Cutrer '20 Chardonnay -Russian River Valley, California

$10.00+

Sun Garden'21 Riesling -Mosel-Bernkastel-Kues, Germany

$6.00+

Tablas Creek '17 Organic -Paso Robles, California

$44.00

Terlan Alto Adige '18 Pinot Blanco -South Tyrol, Italy

$29.00

Trefethen Chardonnay

$9.50+

Trimbach '19 Riesling -Alsace, France

$37.00

Trimbach Gewurztraminer

$42.00

Villa Wolf '19 Pinot Gris- Pfalz, Germany

$20.00

Villa Wolf '20 Gewurztraminer -Pfaz, Germany

$23.00

Weinbach Cuvee Theo '19 -Alsace, France

$56.00

Whitehaven '21 Sauvignon Blanc - Wairau Valley, New Zealand

$23.00

Garganega Fizzante

$6.00+

Dom Perignon

$390.00

Iron Horse

$62.00

Krug Grand Cuvee Champagne -France

$225.00

LaMarca Prosecco -Veneto, Italy

$8.00+

LaMarca Prosecco Split

$9.00

Louis Pedrier Champagne -France

$7.00+

Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne -France

$80.00

Roederer Estate Brut -Anderson Valley, California

$38.00

ROGER GOULART BRUT ROSE

$9.00+

Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc -Napa Valley, California

$54.00

Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label Champagne -France

$107.00

Beringer '02

$178.00

Drink Specials

Bellini Flight

$12.00

Bold Rock

$5.00

Ichabod

$5.00

Irish Pumpkin

$9.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Ladoucette Bottle

$60.00

Ladoucette Glass

$16.00

Lemonada

$3.00

Margarita Flight

$15.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Momma Punch

$9.00

Munchen Pumpkin

$5.00

Pratsch Gruner Veltliner

$6.00+

Prickly Pear Marg

$10.00

Pumpkin Tini

$9.00

Roger Goular Grand Reserva Rose Bottle

$28.00

Roger Goular Grand Reserva Rose Glass

$7.50

Sam Adams Lager

$5.00

Strawberry Whipped Tini

$12.00

The Cora Mae

$9.00

The Tiki

$12.00

The Tiki

$12.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Turn Bull Cab

$16.00

Watermelon Marg

$12.00

Pomegranate Marg

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

At Lone Cedar Café, we specialize in fresh and local Outer Banks seafood. If you’re craving the freshest fish, clams, crab, shrimp and oysters from local North Carolina waters, you’ll find them at the Lone Cedar Café. For generations, Outer Banks families made their livings — and their daily meals — from the bounty of local waters, caught fresh every day. Our family, the Basnights, were part of that history, and we continue the tradition today by serving only the freshest Outer Banks seafood, caught in local waters and brought to our docks daily by local fishermen, then cleaned and prepared right here at the Lone Cedar Café. Our vegetables are “just picked” from North Carolina farms, we serve only all-natural beef and poultry and even our herbs and greens are grown in our own chemical-free garden on-site. Come enjoy delicious food, gorgeous sunsets and panoramic water views, the antics of our resident ospreys and our warm Southern hospitality.

Location

7623 S Virginia Dare Trl, Nags Head, NC 27959

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Waterfront Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
7531 S Virginia Dare Trail Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext
Grits Grill
orange star4.4 • 783
5000 S Croatan Hwy, MP 14 Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext
Garden Deli and Pizza
orange star4.4 • 206
512 Hwy 64/264 Manteo, NC 27954
View restaurantnext
Lost Colony Tavern - 208 Queen Elizabeth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
208 Queen Elizabeth Ave Manteo, NC 27954
View restaurantnext
Nags Head Pizza Company - MP 12.5 on beach road
orange star4.6 • 515
4036 South Virginia Dare Trail Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext
South Beach Takeout, Catering, & Delivery
orange star4.7 • 359
4104 S Virginia Dare Trail #10 Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nags Head

Grits Grill
orange star4.4 • 783
5000 S Croatan Hwy, MP 14 Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext
Nags Head Pizza Company - MP 12.5 on beach road
orange star4.6 • 515
4036 South Virginia Dare Trail Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext
South Beach Takeout, Catering, & Delivery
orange star4.7 • 359
4104 S Virginia Dare Trail #10 Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext
Mahi Mahi's Island Grill
orange star4.8 • 257
2217 South Croatan Highway Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nags Head
Manteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Kill Devil Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Kitty Hawk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston