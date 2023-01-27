  • Home
Bavarian Manor Hotel & Restaurant 866 Mountain Ave

866 Mountain Ave

Purling, NY 12470

Order Again

Dinner

German Potato Salad

$8.00

Coleslaw

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Chicken Veggie Soup

$8.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

Ranch Dressing

Russian Dr.

Balsamic Dr.

Fire

French Onion W Special

House Salad W Special.

Classic Cesar Salad

$12.00

Seasonal House Salad

$12.00

Weiner Schnitzel

$28.00

Penne Pasta Marinara

$18.00

Flounder

$24.00

Short Rib Beef

$32.00

8 oz Burger

$16.00

Bratwurst

$18.00

Omelette

$18.00

Potatoe Dumplings

$24.00

French Fries

$6.00

Farmers Potato

$6.00

Chefs Veg

$6.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Red Cabbage

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$6.00

Bok Choy

$6.00

Root Veggies

$9.00

Spatzli

$11.00

Side Salad.

$8.00

Added Chicken

$6.00

Added Shrimp

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Apple Strudel

$12.00

P Fix Cheese Cake

P Fix Carrot Cake

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Apple Tart

$12.00

Golden Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Bavarian Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Hot Dog w/ French Fries

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Twin Sliders & Fries

$11.00

Soup & Sandwich Special

$14.00

Bone In Ribeye 24 0zs

$44.00

Shepards Pie

$22.00

Guiness Beef Stew

$22.00

Bangers and Mash

$14.00

Bone in Rib Eye 32 ozs

$55.00

Soup of The Day

$7.00

Calamari

$15.00

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Chefs Turkey Burger

$16.00

Porterhouse Steak 32ozs

$55.00

Pork Chops

$28.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Veal Milanese

$18.00

NY Strip 18 ozs

$38.00

Short Ribs

$32.00

Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Mussels & Fries

$19.95

Gazpacho

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Cappuccino

$2.95

Coffee

$2.75

Espresso

$2.95

Iced Tea

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Saratoga Sparkling, Small

$2.90

Pepsi

$2.95

Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Water

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.75

Orange/Cran Mix

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Saratoga Still, Lge

$7.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.75

Virgin Pina Colado

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Saratoga, Still, Small

$2.90

Saratoga Sparkling, Lge

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Bavarian Cocktails

Mojito

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bloody Mary Premium

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$14.00

Expresso Guinness Martini

$14.00

Blackberry Martini

$14.00

Cocktails

Cosmo

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Martinis

Premium Cosmo

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Premium Manhatten

$14.00

Sparkling Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Kir Royal

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Spiked Mimosa

$10.00

Wine

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Sauv Blanc

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Rioja

$8.00

GLS Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Malbec

$8.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Sparkling Rose

$8.00

GLS Rose

$8.00

GLS Prosecco

$9.00

GLS Merlot

$8.00

GLS Reisling

$8.00

GLS William Hill

$12.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Rioja

$30.00

BTL Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Malbec

$30.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Sparkling Rose

$32.00

BTL Rose

$30.00

BTL Prosecco

$32.00

BLT Merlot

$30.00

BLT Reisling

$30.00

William Hill

$38.00

Beer

Guinness

$7.00

Hofbrau

$7.00

Duncel

$7.00

Warsteiner

$7.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Magners Cider

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Spaten

$7.00

White Claw (Blk Cherry)

$6.00

White Claw (Mango)

$6.00

High Noon ( Blk Cherry)

$8.00

High Noon ( kiwi )

$8.00

High Noon ( Grapefruit)

$8.00

Liquor

House Vodka

$6.00

Boru Vodka

$6.00

Cuke Vodka

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Smirnoff

$12.00

Stoli Razz

$8.00

Finlandia Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Belvadere

$10.00

House Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Cragganmore 12y

$12.00

Crown Royale

$10.00

Cutty Sark

$8.00

Dewars White

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12y

$12.00

Glenlivet 18y

$25.00

Glenmorangie

$12.00

JW Black

$10.00

JW Red

$8.00

Macallan 12y

$12.00

Oban

$12.00

Talisker 10y

$12.00

Laphroaig 10y

$12.00

House Whiskey

$6.00

House Bourbon

$6.00

Black Bush

$12.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Canadian Club

$11.00

Donegal Whiskey

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Blk Bar

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Middleton

$32.75

Powers Whiskey

$10.00

Red Breast

$16.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Jameson Pickle Back

$8.00

Fighting Irish

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Apple Pucker

$8.00

B & B

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lavander

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Black Sambuca

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Tia Maria

$10.00

Jaegermeister

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$12.00

House Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Gin

$8.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Gunpowder

$8.00

Bombay Bramble

$9.00

House Tequila

$6.00

Casimigos Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Patrón Cafe

$14.00

Patrón Silver

$14.00

Espolon

$12.00

House Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi (Flavor)

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Cap't Morgan

$8.00

Gosling Rum

$8.00

Kraken

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Monkey Rum

$8.00

Myers Original

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Real McCoy Rum

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Black Honey

$8.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Seagrams Vo

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jeffersons

$12.00

RemyMartin VSOP

$14.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Blackberry Brandy

$8.00

Bucket Of Beer

5 Corona

$25.00

5 Budd Light

$20.00

Specialty Coffees

Irish coffee

$14.00

Calypso Coffee

$14.00

French Coffee

$14.00

Frangelico Coffee

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Brunch Drinks

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bloody Mary Premium

$10.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Kia Royale

$5.00

Bellini

$5.00

Spicy Margarita

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Sangria Glass

$5.00

Sangria Pitcher

$18.00

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Snacks

Club Milk

$1.00

Tayto

$2.00

Bavarian Manor Tee Shirt

$20.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

866 Mountain Ave, Purling, NY 12470

Directions

