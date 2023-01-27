Bavarian Manor Hotel & Restaurant 866 Mountain Ave
866 Mountain Ave
Purling, NY 12470
Dinner
------------------------------
German Potato Salad
$8.00
Coleslaw
$8.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$18.00
Chicken Veggie Soup
$8.00
Blue Cheese Dressing
Ranch Dressing
Russian Dr.
Balsamic Dr.
Fire
French Onion W Special
House Salad W Special.
Classic Cesar Salad
$12.00
Seasonal House Salad
$12.00
Weiner Schnitzel
$28.00
Penne Pasta Marinara
$18.00
Flounder
$24.00
Short Rib Beef
$32.00
8 oz Burger
$16.00
Bratwurst
$18.00
Omelette
$18.00
Potatoe Dumplings
$24.00
French Fries
$6.00
Farmers Potato
$6.00
Chefs Veg
$6.00
Baked Potato
$6.00
Red Cabbage
$6.00
Garlic Mashed Potato
$6.00
Bok Choy
$6.00
Root Veggies
$9.00
Spatzli
$11.00
Side Salad.
$8.00
Added Chicken
$6.00
Added Shrimp
$12.00
Carrot Cake
$12.00
Apple Strudel
$12.00
P Fix Cheese Cake
P Fix Carrot Cake
Cheese Cake
$8.00
Apple Tart
$12.00
Golden Chicken Tenders & Fries
$10.00
Bavarian Mac & Cheese
$10.00
Hot Dog w/ French Fries
$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.00
Twin Sliders & Fries
$11.00
Soup & Sandwich Special
$14.00
Bone In Ribeye 24 0zs
$44.00
Shepards Pie
$22.00
Guiness Beef Stew
$22.00
Bangers and Mash
$14.00
Bone in Rib Eye 32 ozs
$55.00
Soup of The Day
$7.00
Calamari
$15.00
Steak Quesadilla
$14.00
Chefs Turkey Burger
$16.00
Porterhouse Steak 32ozs
$55.00
Pork Chops
$28.00
Chicken Marsala
$24.00
Veal Milanese
$18.00
NY Strip 18 ozs
$38.00
Short Ribs
$32.00
Mahi Mahi
$26.00
Mussels & Fries
$19.95
Gazpacho
$7.00
N/A Beverages
Cappuccino
$2.95
Coffee
$2.75
Espresso
$2.95
Iced Tea
$3.50
Soda Water
$2.95
Lemonade
$3.50
Red Bull
$3.50
Saratoga Sparkling, Small
$2.90
Pepsi
$2.95
Tea
$2.50
Ginger Beer
$3.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.75
Water
Ginger Ale
$2.95
Sprite
$2.95
Diet Pepsi
$2.95
Orange Juice
$3.75
Orange/Cran Mix
$3.75
Shirley Temple
$3.75
Saratoga Still, Lge
$7.00
Root Beer
$3.50
Arnold Palmer
$3.50
Apple Juice
$3.75
Virgin Pina Colado
$8.00
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
$8.00
Saratoga, Still, Small
$2.90
Saratoga Sparkling, Lge
$7.00
Virgin Mary
$5.00
Bavarian Cocktails
Cocktails
Martinis
Sparkling Cocktails
Wine
GLS Pinot Grigio
$8.00
GLS Sauv Blanc
$8.00
GLS Chardonnay
$8.00
GLS Rioja
$8.00
GLS Cabernet
$8.00
GLS Malbec
$8.00
GLS Pinot Noir
$8.00
GLS Sparkling Rose
$8.00
GLS Rose
$8.00
GLS Prosecco
$9.00
GLS Merlot
$8.00
GLS Reisling
$8.00
GLS William Hill
$12.00
BTL Pinot Grigio
$30.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
$30.00
BTL Chardonnay
$30.00
BTL Rioja
$30.00
BTL Cabernet
$30.00
BTL Malbec
$30.00
BTL Pinot Noir
$30.00
BTL Sparkling Rose
$32.00
BTL Rose
$30.00
BTL Prosecco
$32.00
BLT Merlot
$30.00
BLT Reisling
$30.00
William Hill
$38.00
Beer
Guinness
$7.00
Hofbrau
$7.00
Duncel
$7.00
Warsteiner
$7.00
Budweiser Bottle
$5.00
Bud Light Bottle
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Corona
$6.00
Magners Cider
$6.00
Heineken
$6.00
Heineken 0.0
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Spaten
$7.00
White Claw (Blk Cherry)
$6.00
White Claw (Mango)
$6.00
High Noon ( Blk Cherry)
$8.00
High Noon ( kiwi )
$8.00
High Noon ( Grapefruit)
$8.00
Liquor
House Vodka
$6.00
Boru Vodka
$6.00
Cuke Vodka
$8.00
Absolut Citron
$8.00
Absolut
$8.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Smirnoff
$12.00
Stoli Razz
$8.00
Finlandia Vodka
$8.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Ciroc Red Berry
$8.00
Stoli
$8.00
Stoli Vanilla
$8.00
Tito's
$8.00
Belvadere
$10.00
House Scotch
$6.00
Chivas Regal
$8.00
Cragganmore 12y
$12.00
Crown Royale
$10.00
Cutty Sark
$8.00
Dewars White
$8.00
Glenfiddich 12y
$12.00
Glenlivet 18y
$25.00
Glenmorangie
$12.00
JW Black
$10.00
JW Red
$8.00
Macallan 12y
$12.00
Oban
$12.00
Talisker 10y
$12.00
Laphroaig 10y
$12.00
House Whiskey
$6.00
House Bourbon
$6.00
Black Bush
$12.00
Bushmills
$8.00
Canadian Club
$11.00
Donegal Whiskey
$8.00
Fireball
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jameson Blk Bar
$12.00
Jim Beam
$10.00
Middleton
$32.75
Powers Whiskey
$10.00
Red Breast
$16.00
Tullamore Dew
$8.00
Jameson Pickle Back
$8.00
Fighting Irish
$8.00
Amaretto
$8.00
Apple Pucker
$8.00
B & B
$10.00
Bailey's
$10.00
Peach Schnapps
$8.00
Triple Sec
$8.00
Campari
$8.00
Chambord
$10.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Frangelico
$10.00
Godiva
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Lavander
$8.00
Sweet Vermouth
$8.00
Dry Vermouth
$8.00
Midori
$8.00
Black Sambuca
$10.00
Sambuca
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$10.00
Tia Maria
$10.00
Jaegermeister
$8.00
Irish Car Bomb
$12.00
Jager Bomb
$12.00
House Gin
$6.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Bombay Gin
$8.00
Hendrick's
$8.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Gunpowder
$8.00
Bombay Bramble
$9.00
House Tequila
$6.00
Casimigos Blanco
$14.00
Don Julio
$14.00
Patrón Cafe
$14.00
Patrón Silver
$14.00
Espolon
$12.00
House Rum
$6.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Bacardi (Flavor)
$8.00
Bacardi Gold
$8.00
Cap't Morgan
$8.00
Gosling Rum
$8.00
Kraken
$8.00
Malibu
$8.00
Monkey Rum
$8.00
Myers Original
$8.00
Sailor Jerry
$8.00
Real McCoy Rum
$8.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$10.00
Knob Creek Bourbon
$10.00
Knob Creek Rye
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jack Daniels Black Honey
$8.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$8.00
Jack Daniels Apple
$8.00
Seagrams 7
$10.00
Seagrams Vo
$10.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Jeffersons
$12.00
RemyMartin VSOP
$14.00
Hennessy
$10.00
Courvoisier
$12.00
Blackberry Brandy
$8.00
Bucket Of Beer
Specialty Coffees
Brunch Drinks
866 Mountain Ave, Purling, NY 12470
