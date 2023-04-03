Spinnakers Restaurant 100 Beachwalk Club Dr

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beverages

Beer

Anastasia

$6.00

Blue moon

$6.00

Bud light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Draft Ultra

$5.00

Dukes

$5.00

Funky Buddha IPA

$6.00

Goose IPA

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Jai Lai IPA

$6.00

Landshark

$5.00

Michelob ultra

$5.00

Mille Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Star Dust IPA

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Voo Doo IPA

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

White Claw Watermelon

$5.50

Pitcher Beer

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Nespresso

$3.00

Nespresso Cappuccino

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pellegrino 1L

$5.00

Pellegrino 500ML

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tazo Assorted Tea

$3.00

Water

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Wine Bottles

BTL Carmel Road

$27.00

BTL Simi Alex Valley

$62.00

BTL Caymus

$110.00

BTL Meiomi

$40.00

BTL Belle Glos Clark & Telephone

$55.00

BTL Flowers

$76.00

BTL Duckhorn

$86.00

BTL Caymus Suisan Grand Duriff

$90.00

BTL Terrazas Reserva

$48.00

Red Wine Glass

Carmel Road

$7.00+

Simi Alex Valley

$16.00+

Caymus

$32.00+

Meiomi

$10.00+

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone

$14.00+

Flowers

$22.00+

Duckhorn

$22.00+

Caymus Suisan Grand Duriff

$24.00+

Terrazas Reserva

$14.00+

Fleurs de Prairie Rose

$9.00+

White Wine Bottles

BTL Mer Soleil

$27.00

BTL Simi

$58.00

BTL Far Niente

$94.00

BTL Kim Crawford

$27.00

BTL Santa Margarita

$48.00

White Wine Glass

Far Niente

$29.00+

J Roget

$6.00

Kim Crawford

$7.00+

Mer Soleil

$7.00+

Prosecco

$8.00

Rose'

$8.00

Santa Margarita

$13.00+

Simi

$15.00+

Liquor

Cocktails

Beachwalk Blaster

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$12.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$28.00

Classic Margarita

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

Cran Orange Margarita

$13.00

El Floridita Daiquiri

$13.00

Frozen Drink

$10.00

Grapefruit Margarita

$13.00

Juniper Tonic

$9.00

Kracken

$11.00

Lime & Coconut

$12.00

Lime Rose Spritzer

$13.00

Long Island

$14.00

Love Bite

$11.00

Martini

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Old Fashioned

Perfect Margarita

$11.00

Spiced Pineapple Margarita

$10.00

Spring Rye Sour

$13.00

Strawberry Elderflower

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Virgin Frozen Drinks

$7.00

Gin

Bombay Dry Gin

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Diplomat

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Monkey 47

$13.00

DBL Bombay Dry Gin

$12.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

DBL Diplomat

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

DBL Monkey 47

$19.00

Rum

Bacardi 8

$10.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Capt. Morgan

$8.00

Malibu Rum

$8.00

Meyers Dark

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$9.00

DBL Bacardi 8

$15.00

DBL Bacardi Silver

$12.00

DBL Capt. Morgan

$11.00

DBL Malibu Rum

$12.00

DBL Meyers Dark

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Gold

$13.00

Scotch

18yr Johnnie

$25.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Johnnie Black

$13.00

Johnnie Blue

$25.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Dewars White

$8.00

DBL Glenlivet

$23.00

DBL Johnnie Black

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Blue

$40.00

DBL Macallan 12

$21.00

Ricky Dbl.

$45.00

Dbl Dewars White

$12.00

Tequila

1942 Teq

$40.00

Cazadores

$9.00

Cincoro Gold

$14.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Milagro

$8.00

Patron

$12.00

Cincoro Silver

$18.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Maestro Dobel

$9.00

DBL Cazadores

$12.00

DBL Cincoro Gold

$20.00

DBL Cincoro Silver

$25.00

DBL Don Julio

$19.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$12.00

DBL Milagro

$12.00

DBL Patron

$16.00

Dbl Maestro Dobel

$14.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$15.00

DBL Stoli

$12.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Angels Envy Bourbon

$12.00

Angels Envy Rye

$21.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson Irish

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers

$10.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$25.00

Woodford

$11.00

DBL Angels Envy Bourbon

$22.00

DBL Angels Envy Rye

$32.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$21.00

DBL Bulleit

$18.00

DBL Crown

$12.00

DBL Crown Apple

$13.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$17.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jameson Irish

$13.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Knob Creek

$19.00

DBL Makers

$15.00

DBL Makers 46

$15.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$21.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$19.00

DBL Templeton Rye

$18.00

DBL Whistle Pig Rye

$45.00

DBL Woodford

$14.00

Fundraiser

Lime in the coconut

$7.00

Blue Margarita

$10.00

Barracuda Blaster

$12.00

Virgin Barracuda

$3.50

Blue Coconut

$7.00

Merchandise

Retail

Adult Goggles

$15.00

Annual Member Cabana

$40.00

Aqua Phone Case

$11.99

Baseball Blue Hat

$16.50

Baseball Pink Hat

$16.50

Beach Pillow & Cooling pack

$25.00

Beach Towel Mint Green

$25.00

Beachball

$2.99

BeachTowel Truq

$25.00

Blue Cooler

$5.00

Cabaña

$20.00

Crop Top Ladies

$5.00

Easter Brunch Adult

$44.00

Easter Brunch Child

$25.00

Green Cooler

$5.00

Holi

$10.00

Key Fob

$35.00

Kids Goggles

$10.00

Annual Guest fee

$20.00

Sun Screen

$10.00

Tank Top Blue

$5.50

Tank Top Men's Coral

$5.00

Tee Glacier Youth

$5.00

Tee Hot Pink Youth

$5.00

Tee Shirt Lagoon Life-NL3600

$15.99

Tee Tie Dye Men's

$5.00

Tee Tie Dye Youth

$5.00

Tie Dye Shirt Ladies

$5.00

Visor Black

$16.50

Visor Black- not Nike

$16.50

White Baseball Hat

$16.50

Tommy Bahama Mens

$55.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
