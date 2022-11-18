Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tikka Bowls and Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

155 Fountains Way suite #4

Jacksonville, FL 32259

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowls
Tacos
Samosa (2)

Food

Bowls

Bowls

$9.99
Tacos

Tacos

$9.99
Burrito

Burrito

$9.99
Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Paneer Pizza

$7.99

Chicken Pizza

$7.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Paneer Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Wings (Halal)

TIkka Masala Wings

TIkka Masala Wings

$7.99+

Mild Flavor Chicken Wings (Halal).

Smoked Tikka Wings

Smoked Tikka Wings

$7.99+

Medium Flavor Chicken Wings (Halal).

Angry Tikka Wings

Angry Tikka Wings

$7.99+

Hot Flavor Chicken Wings (Halal).

Sides

Plantain Chips

Plantain Chips

$1.99
Plantain Chips & Pineapple Guac

Plantain Chips & Pineapple Guac

$3.99
Plantain Chips & Mango Salsa

Plantain Chips & Mango Salsa

$3.99
Pineapple Guac

Pineapple Guac

$2.50
Samosa (2)

Samosa (2)

$3.99

Extra Protein

$2.95

Extra Curry

$2.49

Plain Naan

$1.99

Garlic naan

$2.49
Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Tortilla

$0.49
Mango salsa

Mango salsa

$0.99

Side Rice

$2.49

Mexican Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Beverages

Btl. Soda

Btl. Soda

$2.99
Btl. Water

Btl. Water

$1.99

Kids Juice

$1.49
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$2.99
Pure Leaf Swt Tea

Pure Leaf Swt Tea

$2.99
Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Perrier carbonated Water

$2.99

Dessert

Gulab Jamun (1)

$1.99

Gulab Jamun (2)

$2.99

Gulab Jamun (5)

$6.99

Burritos by the Boxes

Burritos For 5

$45.00

Bowls For 5

Burrito Bowls For 5

$45.00

Naan Tacos For 5

Naan Tacos For 5

$49.99

Flour Tacos For 5 (soft)

Flour Tacos For 5

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

155 Fountains Way suite #4, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)
orange starNo Reviews
175 Fountains Way Building 7 St. Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
Tiger House
orange starNo Reviews
155 Fountains Way Building 9 St. Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
Sweet Cravings By Shar
orange starNo Reviews
155 Fountains Way, Suite #3 Saint Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70014 St Johns, FL
orange starNo Reviews
60 Shops Blvd St Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin
orange starNo Reviews
12601 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223
View restaurantnext
Claras Tidbits
orange star4.9 • 770
12276 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32223
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Jacksonville
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston