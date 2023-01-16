Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beinville Outdoors

No reviews yet

16673 SE 81st Drive

White Springs, FL 32096

Order Again

Pizzas

Margherita

$14.00

Crushed Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmsan, Basil

Off-White

$15.00

Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Caramelized Onions, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Pepperoni

$15.00

Crushed Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Sesame Seed Crust

Meat Lovers

$14.00

Crushed Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Homemade Italian Sausage, Local Bacon

Tuscan

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Spinach, Organic Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Parmesan

Veggie

$15.00

Crushed Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Sauteed Mushrooms, Parmesan

The Kalacrow

$17.00

Our signature pie, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, parmesan, homemade Italian sausage, sautéed mushrooms, basil

Appetizers

Wings (6)

$8.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Cakes

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Hummingbird Cake

$7.00

Pies

Lemon Mousse Pie

$7.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Juice

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Tomato

$4.00

Lemon Aid

Coffee

Decaf

$4.00

Regular

$4.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half / Half Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer Sweet

$3.50

Arnold Palmer Unsweet

$3.50

Other

Water

Bottled Beer

Bud Lite BTL

$6.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$6.00

Red Wine

House Red Wine GLS

$8.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$54.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Calif (SC) BTL

$72.00

14 Hands Merlot

$42.00

White Wine

Adobe Road Sauv BL Bavarian Lion19 BTL

$78.00

LA Crema Chard Son CST 21 PAD (56) BTL

$60.00

Seaglass Pinot Grigio (SC) BTL

$48.00

Gin

Seagram's Gin

Seagram's Gin DBL

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Capt. Morgan DBL

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Tequila

Patron Tequila

$12.00

Patron Tequila DBL

$16.00

Vodka

Tito's

$8.00

Tito's DBL

$12.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Crown Royal DBL

$14.00

Jack Daniel's DBL

$14.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Margarita

$14.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16673 SE 81st Drive, White Springs, FL 32096

Directions

