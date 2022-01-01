Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bench Warmers Bar and Grill

160 W Scott Fond du Lac

Fond du lac, WI 54935

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Combo Plate
Pineapple bacon Chicken

Appetizer

Appetizer Platter

$12.50

Beer Battered Brat Bites

$8.50

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Onion Rings

$8.00

Sweet Potato fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

$4.00+

Soup of Day

$4.00+

Salads

1/2 Bases Loaded Salad

$6.00

1/2 Ceaser

$4.50

1/2 House Salad

$4.50

1/2 Pineapple Bacon Chicken Salad

$6.00

Bases Loaded Salad

$11.00

Ceasar

$8.00

Extra Dressing

$0.25

House Salad

$8.00

Pineapple Bacon Chicken Salad

$11.25

Burgers

Cactus

$10.75

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Hamburger

$8.50

Mushroom Swiss

$10.00

MVP

$13.00

Pineapple Bacon Burger

$10.75

Reuben Burger

$12.50

Wisco

$11.50

Elk burger

$14.00

Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Pineapple bacon Chicken

$11.75

Brat And Hot Dog

Wisconsin Brat

$8.50

Desserts

Keto Brownies

$3.00

Oreo cookie cake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.25

Friday Fish Fry

Combo Plate

$14.00

Kids Cod

$7.50

Perch Dinner

$14.00+

Sandwiches

BBQ pork

$11.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Reuben Sandwich

$10.50

Take Out

Take Out

Merchandise

Hat

$20.00

Flask

$10.00

T-Shirts

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

