Burgers
American

BG Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

1424 E Wooster St

Bowling Green, OH 43402

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
BG Burger Combo
Burgers

$10.79

Two burgers that are custom blended, hand pattied and smashed on the grill. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with American cheese, onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup, and mustard.

The Mulligan

$10.79

two patties smashed on the grill and topped with peanut butter, strawberry jam, and bacon.

The Big Crunch

$11.99

topped with Swiss, ranch potato chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Brunch Burger

$11.99

two patties smashed on the grill, and topped with American, fried egg, crinkle cut fries, bacon, onion, ketchup, and hot sauce.

The Bleu

$11.99

This 1/2 pound burger is custom blended and hand pattied daily. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with imported bleu cheese crumbles, two slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our housemade garlic aioli.

The Bacon Attack

$12.49

This 1/2 pound burger is custom blended and hand pattied daily. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with six thick slices of bacon, smoked Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

The Shroom & Swiss

$11.49

This 1/2 pound burger is custom blended and hand pattied daily. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with fresh grilled mushrooms, our housemade onion marmelade, and fresh arugula.

The Impossible Veggie

$12.99

This is an Impossible Burger (yes, it is the actual Impossible brand). It is served on a brioche bun and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

The Mac & Cheese

$12.49

This 1/2 pound burger is custom blended and hand pattied daily. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with our housemade mac & cheese, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

The Hangover

$11.99

This 1/2 pound burger is custom blended and hand pattied daily. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with our housemade German prettles, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, and mayo.

The Cheese Curd

$12.79

This 1/2 pound burger is custom blended and hand pattied daily. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with fried cheese curds, two slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and 1000 Island dressing.

The Popper

$11.49Out of stock

This 1/2 pound burger is custom blended and hand pattied daily. It is served on a brioche bun and topped with our made from scratch jalapeno poppers, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our housemade spicy mayo.

Build Your Own Burger

$10.99

1/3 pound custom blended, and hand pattied daily. Make this your personal burger masterpiece!

Specials

BG Burger Combo

$10.00

Two patties smashed and grilled with 2 pieces of melty American cheese. Served with your choice of fries or chips and a soda!

BG Burger & Beer

$12.00

Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Fresh chicken breast, custom seasoned and hand breaded. Served on a brioche bun with pickles.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.79

Fresh chicken breast, hand breaded, and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of sauce.

Gluten Friendly Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Fresh chicken breast, hand breaded in our gluten friendly recipe, and served on a gluten friendly bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.79

Fresh chicken breast, custom seasoned, and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

House seasoned and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Gluten Friendly Chicken Tenders

$11.49

House seasoned and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Sandwiches

Wrapzilla

$10.49

Executive Chef Nik Grames' creation of house made mac & cheese, bacon, chicken tenders, and buffalo ranch all wrapped in a tortilla and deep fried.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Smoked ham, smoked Mozzarella, cheddar, and American cheese on Texas toast.

Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island grilled on our swirl rye.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Cheddar, smoked Mozzarella, and American Cheese grilled on Texas toast.

Cuban

$10.49

Traditional pressed cuban on our hoagie roll with braised pork, ham, swiss, mustard, and pickle.

Philadelphia

$10.49

Sliced tender beef, your choice of mushrooms and onions, topped with American cheese, and served on our house hoagie roll.

Italian

$10.49

Smoked ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, italian dressing and red pepper relish, served on a 10" fresh roll.

Crispy Club

$10.49

Smoked turkey, smoked ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and red pepper relish, served on a 10" fresh roll.

Subs

Wraps

Big Cobb Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon and your choice of dressing wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.

Chicken Tender Wrap

$10.29

House seasoned and breaded chicken tenders, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and your choice of dressing wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.29

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, parmesan, and caesar dressing wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.

Smokey Chef Wrap

$10.79

Smoked ham, smoked turkey, smoked Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, and your choice of dressing wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.

Regular Sides

Crispy Fries

$2.99

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.99

Housemade Salted Chips

$2.99

Housemade Ranch Chips

$2.99

Premium Sides

Fried Cheese Curds

$3.99

Scratch Mac & Cheese Wedges

$3.99

Made from scratch according to Executive Chef Nik Grames' recipe

Scratch Jalapeno Poppers

$3.99Out of stock

Made from scratch according to Executive Chef Nik Grames' recipe

Fried Onion Petals

$3.99

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Small salad of lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Salads

Big Cobb Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, egg, croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.29

House seasoned and breaded chicken tenders, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, egg, croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.29

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing.

Smokey Chef Salad

$10.79

Smoked ham, smoked turkey, smoked Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, egg, croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Kids Meals

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Desserts

BG Brownie Bomb

$2.99

Housemade, loaded with extra Ghiradeli chocolate

Gluten Friendly Brownie

$4.49

Cookie

$2.29

These are fresh baked to order. Please allow extra time.

MISC & Extra Items

MISC & Extra Item

Beverages

Fountain - Dine In or To go

$2.49

Pepsi

$1.49

12 oz can

Diet Pepsi

$1.49

12 oz can

Dr Pepper

$1.49

12 oz can

Mountain Dew

$1.49

12 oz can

Mug Rootbeer

$1.49

12 oz can

Sierra Mist

$1.49

12 oz can

Bottled Water

$1.49

16 oz bottle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We have married the American Classic with the neighborhood staple to create the perfect little place to get that big juicy burger, sandwich, or famous sub. Taste is the name of the game and we LOVE the game. BG Burgers, where the word burger means so much more!

1424 E Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 43402

