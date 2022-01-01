Bia Kitchen 108 N 21st Street

Bia Kitchen imageView gallery

Bia Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

108 N 21st Street

Purcellville, VA 20132

NIBBLES

CALABRIAN STYLE BAKED OLIVES

$10.00

Grilled Artichokes, Sourdough Toast

Camembert

$14.00

Smoked Spanish Almonds

KITCHEN BREAD BOARD (SERVES 2)

$9.00

European Butter, Local Honey

SOUP

$9.00

STUFFED CLAMS

$14.00

CHARCUTERIE

$24.00

FROM THE GARDEN

BIA KITCHEN GREENS

$12.00

Roasted Garlic Anchovy & Grain Mustard Dressing, Herb Polenta Croutons, Shaved Parmesan

BABY GEM WEDGE

$14.00

Toasted Pine Nuts, Applewood Bacon, Roasted Tomatoes, Gorgonzola, Basil Chiffonade, Hickory Vinaigrette

VEGGIE PLATE

$17.50

SIDE OF VEGETABLE

$4.00

CAESAR

$14.00

BURRATA

$19.00

ARUGULA SALAD

$14.00

Side Salad

$8.00

FROM THE TURF

BIA MIXED GRILL

$32.00

Pork Belly, Grilled Quail, Pheasant Sausage, Citrus Jicama Chili Slaw, Grilled Rustica

DUCK CONFIT

$25.00

Baby Spinach, Wild Mushrooms, Dried Cherries, Goat Cheese

FLAT IRON

$27.00

Chanterelle, English Peas, Roasted Fingerlings

VEAL PORTERHOUSE

$42.00

NY STRIP

$44.00

FUSILLI

$24.00

ROASTED CHICKEN

$28.00

Au Gratin

$9.00

Under THE SEA

SAUTEED MUSSLES

$16.00

Sambuca, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Shallot Butter, Toasted Rustica

PAN ROASTED CALAMARI

$15.00

Lemon, Fresh Chili, White Wine & Garlic

FISH N CHIPS

$22.00

CIOPINNIO

$36.00

BAKED SALMON

$32.00

CRAB RISOTTO

$22.00

ROCK FISH

$36.00

DESSERTS

AFFOGOTTO

$10.00

BERRY CRISP

$10.00

CANNOLI

$7.00

Sweet Cream

Crem Brulee

$9.00

Flourless Choc Torte

$10.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato

HOUSE CHURROS

$10.00

Orange Chocolate Dipping Sauce, Peach Sorbet

Key Lime

$9.00Out of stock

LEMON RICOTTA CHEESECAKE

$10.00

Blackberry Compote, Candied Lemon

SORBET

$6.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Cake Fee

$3.00

Charge per person

DINNER FEATURES

VEGAN PLATE

$20.00

Shrimp And Grits

$28.00Out of stock

FISH SPECIAL

$35.00

PASTA SPECIAL

$21.00Out of stock

KIDS PASTA

$12.00

VEGETARIAN PLATE

$18.00

LAMB SHANK

$42.00Out of stock

STARTERS

SOUP

$9.00

CHARCUTERIE

$24.00

MUSSELS

$16.00

CAMEMBERT

$14.00

CUP O SOUP

$5.00

SIDE O FRIES

$6.00

GRILLED SAUSAGE

$15.00

BURRATA

$17.00

MAINS

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

MEAT PIE

$20.00

FLAT IRON

$24.00

VEGETABLE FUSILLI

$24.00

GRILLED SHRIMP

$18.00

GARDEN

COBB

$15.00

COBB CHICKEN

$23.00

COBB SALMON

$23.00

COBB STEAK

$24.00

GEM WEDGE

$14.00

BIA GREENS

$9.00

ADD SHRIMP

$9.00

ADD CHICKEN

$8.00

ROMAINE CAESAR

$12.00

SANDWICHES

GRILLED PASTRAMI

$19.00

BURGER

$17.00

CHICKEN CIABATTA

$20.00

SALMON BLT

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
108 N 21st Street, Purcellville, VA 20132

