Biederman's

83 Main St

Plymouth, NH 03264

Sandwiches

Create Your Own Sandwich

$8.95+

Select your bread, meat, cheese, toppings, and condiments

Balboa

$10.25+

Your choice of meat and extra cheese heated on a sub roll with our famous garlic butter.

Zamboa

$10.50+

Buffalo chicken breast, mozzarella, red onions, leaf lettuce, bacon, hot sauce and blue cheese dressing heated on our famous Balboa bread.

The Legend of Exit 25

$10.75

Pepper turkey, pepperjack with bacon, tomato and chipotle mayo heated on a croissant.

The Old Man

$10.25+

Chicken breast, prosciutto and mozzarella with tomatoes and pesto on a crunchy baguette.

Italian

$10.25+

Assorted Italian cold cuts and provolone on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.

Cellar Dweller

$10.25+

Chicken breast and cheddar with lettuce, green peppers, red onions, mayo and pepper jelly on a sub roll.

Pub Pile-Up

$10.25+

Smoked turkey, roast beef, jalapeño havarti, red onions, bacon, and BBQ sauce on an onion roll.

Alley Wrap

$8.75+

Cheddar, spinach, cukes, carrots, red peppers and tomatoes in a wrap with our honey mustard.

Basement Bomb

$10.25+

Roast beef, boursin, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and cukes on wheatberry.

Meatball

$10.25+

Our homemade meatballs nestled in a sub roll, topped with provolone and heated in the oven.

Reuben

$10.25+

Corned beef, muenster, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on pumpernickel.

Veggie Wrap

$8.50+

Fresh veggies, cheese and dressing.

Special of the Day

$9.76

Pick 2

Pick Two

$10.25

Soups & More

Small Soup

$5.00

Large Soup

$6.00

Small Chili

$5.00

Large Chili

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella

$4.50

Side of Marinara

$2.75

Cup of Meatballs

$4.50

Kids Corner

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Kids BLT

$5.75

Chips

Deep River

$2.75

Doritos

$0.50

Lays

$0.50

Ruffles

$0.50

Side Salads

Broc/Bacon/Ched

$4.00+

Baked Potato

$6.00+

Pasta Salad

$5.25+

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

$6.50+

Chicken Salad

$4.00

Tuna Salad

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Arizona Iced Tea

$2.75

Body Armor

$2.99

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Nesquik

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Sparkling Ice

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Redvolution Blend

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Shirts

BD Men's and Women's T's

$25.00

BD Unisex 3/4

$25.00

BD Unisex Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Cellar Pub Softball T

$30.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Hats

Ball Cap

$25.00

Beanie

$25.00

Glassware & Koozies

BD Glass

$5.00

Koozie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Biederman's, an iconic deli and landmark pub in downtown Plymouth, NH. We serve the ultimate hand-made sandwiches made with premium Boar’s Head meats and cheeses. Grab one, add a beer — relax and enjoy our friendly pub. From the famous Boa and classic Italian to the humble grilled cheese and a cup of soup: everything we serve comes from the heart.

83 Main St, Plymouth, NH 03264

