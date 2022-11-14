Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Big Acai Bowls Pella

No reviews yet

815 Broadway St

Pella, IA 50219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Acai CLASSIC
Acai POWER
COCONUT CLASSIC

Classic

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

COCONUT CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Sorbet Mix CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic sorbet mix is served in a 16-oz bowl with your choice of sorbet bases and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

WARM OATMEAL CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic warm oats bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with a warm oats base and topped with banana and additional toppings of your choice.

UBE CLASSIC

$7.50Out of stock

SEASONAL PUMPKIN PIE

$7.50Out of stock

Power

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

COCONUT POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

Sorbet Mix POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power sorbet mix bowl is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

WARM OATMEAL POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power warm oats bowl is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a warm oats base, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

UBE POWER

$9.50Out of stock

SEASONAL PUMPKIN PIE

$9.50

Big

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

COCONUT BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Sorbet Mix BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' sorbet mix bowl is served in a 32-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

WARM OATMEAL BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' warm oats bowl is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a warm oats base, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

UBE BIG

$13.50Out of stock

SEASONAL PUMPKIN PIE

$13.50

Six Toppings Six Pack

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Classic

$45.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Power

$57.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai BIG

$81.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

$6.50

ACAI PUREE, BLUEBERRY, BANANA, GOJI BERRY, DATES

Cacao Smoothie

$6.50

CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE

Coffee Smoothie

$6.50

CASHEW, COFFEE GROUNDS, COLD BREW,CACAO NIBS, AGAVE

Kale Smoothie

$7.50

KALE, SPINACH, HEMP, BANANA, BLUEBERRY, AGAVE

Mango Tango Smoothie

$6.50

MANGO, BANANA, AGAVE

Matcha Smoothie

$6.50

CASHEW, MATCHA, LAVENDER, AGAVE

P, B, and C Smoothie

$7.50

CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE, PEANUT BUTTER

Tropical Smoothie

$6.50

STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE

Strawberry Banana

$6.50

Blueberry Banana

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Welcome to Big Acai, located in Pella, IA! In addition we are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon, Wed, Fri: 9:00 - 7:00, Tues, Fri & Sat: 10:00 - 7:00. Pick-up lead times will vary depending on volume of orders.

815 Broadway St, Pella, IA 50219

