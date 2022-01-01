Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub
1535 Elizabeth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28204
Popular Items
Starters
Big Ben Sampler
Chicken Wings
10 chicken wings, with a choice of buffalo, bbq, or buffalo with a colonial curry twist
Chicken Tenders
4 tenders breaded with your choice of BBQ or Buffalo with a colinial curry twist
Buffalo Haddock Bites
Crab & Artichoke Dip
Mozzerella Sticks
A popular munchie served with our tangy marinara
Ploughman's Platter
Potato Skins W/Cheddar & Bacon
House baked potatoes with a generous topping of fresh cheddar cheese. Add Bacon for $9.50
Sausage Rolls
Big Ben Bangers wrapped in puff pastry, garnished with our famous homemade relish, lettice, & tomato
Scotch Egg
A real british favorite, served on a bed of lettuce with our homemade relish
Scottish Meat Pies
Two mini treats of ground beef, potatoes and carrots in a pastry shell covered in rich brown gravy
Shrimp Cocktail
Welsh Rarebit
Salads
Black & Blue Salad
Romaine Lettuce, red onions, mushrooms, praline pecans & blue cheese crumbles, tossed with balsamic vinegar dressing topped with blackened steak strips cooked to your desire.
Bourbon Chicken Salad
Mixed Green, golden raisens, praline pecans, mandarin oranges topped with ginger soy dressing, topped with bourbon glazed grilled chicken breast & Fried tortilla stips
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Homeade caesar dressing, homemade croutons & parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with turkey, bacon, eggs, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons with your choice of dressing
Entree Salad
Large House Salad
Rasberry Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens, golden raisens, praline pecans, mandarin oranges & white cheddar cheeese, topped with rasberry balsamic vinegar dressing topped with beer battered shrimp
Scotch Egg Salad
Mixed Green with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & croutons topped with a tasty scotch egg
Small Cesar Salad
Small House Salad
Mixed Greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, croutons, and onions. - Make it large for $9.95
Soup & Salad
Select a house or ceasar salad and a cup of today's homemade soup
The Guv'nors Wedge Salad
Crisp iceburg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar and bacon bits
Veggie Delight Salad
Spinach tossed in rasberry balamic dressing topped with hearts of palm, mushrooms, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, blue cheeese crumbles, parmesan cheese & praline pecans
Burgers
BBQ Burger
6 oz fresh ground beef patty, cooked to order on a toasted bun, topped with bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, slices of american bacon and colesaw with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Blue Cheese Burger
6 oz fresh ground, cajun spiced beef patty stuffed with Bleu cheese, grilled, cooked to order on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and onion
Burger Bowl
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon crumbles, cheddar cheese and chopped hard boiled ewgg topeed with an 6 oz fresh grilled pattty, cooked to order No bun, served in a bowl- Recoomeded Dressing : Italian or Ginger Soy
Impossible Burger
Plant based burger, cooked to order, on a kaiser with lettuce, tomato & onion served with french fries
Old English Sliders
2 english muffin burgers with 3 oz fresh ground beed patties each, grilled cooked to order on an english muyffin with lettuce, tomato, onion
Palace Burger
6 oz of fresh ground beef grilled and juicy on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, onion and steak fries or homemade chips and a wally - Add english bacon $1.75. Add American Bacon $1.50. Add swiss or cheddar cheese $1.00
Cockney Chicken
Juicy chicken breat grilled to perfection served on a toasted bun with lettuc, tomato, steak cut fries or homemade chips & a wally
Salmon BLT
Grilled salmon with bacon, lettuce & tomato roasted pepper tarter sauce on a toasted baguette served with yuor choice of side
Big Ben Pies
Dinner Entrees
Shrimp N' Chips
Bangers Mac And Cheese
Haddock N' Chips
Liver & Bacon with Onions
Impossible Meatloaf
Chicken Tikka
Lord's Roast Lamb
Lord's Roast Beef
Steak Diane
Chicken Diane
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Curry
Bangers N'Mash
Grilled Salmon
Shrimp & Chicken Alfredo
Kids Menu
Kids Haddock & Chips
For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.
Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries
For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.
Kids Bangers & Mash
For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.
Kids Mac & Cheese
For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Sides
Baked Beans
Big Ben's Spuds
Bowl Of Soup
Cup Of Soup
Taco Rice
Bubble and Squeak
Cole Slaw
Homemade Potato Chips
Mashed Potatoes And Gravy
Mixed Vegetables
Mushy Peas
Rice And Gravy
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Spinach
Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
A La Carte
Desserts
Big Party Items
Salad Specials
Lunch Entrees
Lunch Haddock n' chips
ask anyone- its the best in town prepared in our own beer batter and served with steak cut fries, slaw and a wally
Lunch Chicken Curry
the guv'nors own recipe cubed chicken and veggies in a rich curry sauce served over riche with nan bread. Spicy but won't burst the pipes
Lunch banger's n' mash
three juicy english sausages served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies
Lunch Chicken Pasta Alfredo
Grilled chicken breat with mushrooms and sauteed spinach tossed in a creamy alfredo
Lunch Tika Misala
Kings Pot Roast
tender roast beef eith potatoes, carrots, celery, and onions in gravy served with mashed potatoes
Burgers
Big Ben Pies
Traditional English Breakfast
Hearty Full English Breakfast
served daily until 2pm. traditional english breakfast of 2 eggs, an english banger, real english bacon, baked beans, bens pud, grilled tomato, girlled mushroom & toast
Steak & Eggs
sirloin grilled to perfection with 2 eggs with a side of ben's spuds
English Breakfast without Eggs
Bacon Butty
grilled english bacon or buttered bread with ben's spuds
Sandwiches
Banger Sandwich
Two grilled farmhouse english sausages served on a fresh toasted baguetter served with steak cut fries or homemade chips & a wally
Fish Sandwich
Our farmous fish on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, & onion served with steak cut fries or homemade chips & a wally
Turkey Cheddar Sandwich
Grilled turkey, sauteed onion honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on toasted mulitgrain wheat bread served with fries
Cockney Chicken
Juicy chicken breat grilled to perfection served on a toasted bun with lettuc, tomato, steak cut fries or homemade chips & a wally
British BLT
An english twist on an american favorite, served with steak cut fries or homemade chips & a wally
Salmon BLT
Grilled salmon with bacon, lettuce & tomato roasted pepper tarter sauce on a toasted baguette served with yuor choice of side
Chicken Tikka Wrap
Fried Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Garlic herb tortilla wrap with lettuce, tomato served with ranch dressing
Kids Menu
Kids Haddock & Chips
For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.
Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries
For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.
Kids Bangers & Mash
For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.
Kids Mac & Cheese
For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Sides
Baked Beans
Big Ben's Spuds
Bowl Of Soup
Cup Of Soup
Taco Rice
Bubble and Squeak
Cole Slaw
Homemade Potato Chips
Mashed Potatoes And Gravy
Mixed Vegetables
Mushy Peas
Rice And Gravy
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Spinach
Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
A La Carte
Brunch Entrees
Chicken and Waffle Sliders
WC Pancakes w Bacon
Shrimp and Grits
English Waffle
Two Eggs w/ Banger
Two Eggs w/ Bacon
Hearty Full English Breakfast
served daily until 2pm. traditional english breakfast of 2 eggs, an english banger, real english bacon, baked beans, bens pud, grilled tomato, girlled mushroom & toast
Skillets
Retail Food
Retail Merch
Charges
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1535 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
