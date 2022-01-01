A map showing the location of Big Ben British Restaurant & PubView gallery

Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1535 Elizabeth Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cockney Chicken
Cottage Pie
Salmon BLT

Starters

Big Ben Sampler

$27.00

Chicken Wings

$6.00

10 chicken wings, with a choice of buffalo, bbq, or buffalo with a colonial curry twist

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

4 tenders breaded with your choice of BBQ or Buffalo with a colinial curry twist

Buffalo Haddock Bites

$6.00

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$6.00

Mozzerella Sticks

$6.00

A popular munchie served with our tangy marinara

Ploughman's Platter

$13.00

Potato Skins W/Cheddar & Bacon

$6.00

House baked potatoes with a generous topping of fresh cheddar cheese. Add Bacon for $9.50

Sausage Rolls

$6.00

Big Ben Bangers wrapped in puff pastry, garnished with our famous homemade relish, lettice, & tomato

Scotch Egg

$6.00

A real british favorite, served on a bed of lettuce with our homemade relish

Scottish Meat Pies

$6.00

Two mini treats of ground beef, potatoes and carrots in a pastry shell covered in rich brown gravy

Shrimp Cocktail

$6.00

Welsh Rarebit

$6.00

Salads

Black & Blue Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, red onions, mushrooms, praline pecans & blue cheese crumbles, tossed with balsamic vinegar dressing topped with blackened steak strips cooked to your desire.

Bourbon Chicken Salad

$13.50

Mixed Green, golden raisens, praline pecans, mandarin oranges topped with ginger soy dressing, topped with bourbon glazed grilled chicken breast & Fried tortilla stips

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Homeade caesar dressing, homemade croutons & parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens topped with turkey, bacon, eggs, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons with your choice of dressing

Entree Salad

$3.50

Large House Salad

$10.25

Rasberry Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, golden raisens, praline pecans, mandarin oranges & white cheddar cheeese, topped with rasberry balsamic vinegar dressing topped with beer battered shrimp

Scotch Egg Salad

$13.50

Mixed Green with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & croutons topped with a tasty scotch egg

Small Cesar Salad

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, croutons, and onions. - Make it large for $9.95

Soup & Salad

$7.75

Select a house or ceasar salad and a cup of today's homemade soup

The Guv'nors Wedge Salad

$8.00

Crisp iceburg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar and bacon bits

Veggie Delight Salad

$13.00

Spinach tossed in rasberry balamic dressing topped with hearts of palm, mushrooms, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, blue cheeese crumbles, parmesan cheese & praline pecans

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Big Ben Tacos

$10.00

Ginger Soy Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Impossible Tacos

$10.00

Flatbreads

Chicken Tikka Flatbread

$13.00

Shrimp & Artichoke Flatbread

$13.00

Verdura Flatbread

$13.00

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$13.00

6 oz fresh ground beef patty, cooked to order on a toasted bun, topped with bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, slices of american bacon and colesaw with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Blue Cheese Burger

$13.00

6 oz fresh ground, cajun spiced beef patty stuffed with Bleu cheese, grilled, cooked to order on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and onion

Burger Bowl

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon crumbles, cheddar cheese and chopped hard boiled ewgg topeed with an 6 oz fresh grilled pattty, cooked to order No bun, served in a bowl- Recoomeded Dressing : Italian or Ginger Soy

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Plant based burger, cooked to order, on a kaiser with lettuce, tomato & onion served with french fries

Old English Sliders

$12.00

2 english muffin burgers with 3 oz fresh ground beed patties each, grilled cooked to order on an english muyffin with lettuce, tomato, onion

Palace Burger

$12.00

6 oz of fresh ground beef grilled and juicy on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, onion and steak fries or homemade chips and a wally - Add english bacon $1.75. Add American Bacon $1.50. Add swiss or cheddar cheese $1.00

Cockney Chicken

$12.00

Juicy chicken breat grilled to perfection served on a toasted bun with lettuc, tomato, steak cut fries or homemade chips & a wally

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Grilled salmon with bacon, lettuce & tomato roasted pepper tarter sauce on a toasted baguette served with yuor choice of side

Big Ben Pies

Steak & Mushroom Pie

$15.00

Steak N' Kidney Pie

$15.00

Cottage Pie

$14.00

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Cornish Pasty

$16.00

Chicken Curry Pot Pie

$16.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Dinner Entrees

Shrimp N' Chips

$15.00

Bangers Mac And Cheese

$15.00

Haddock N' Chips

$16.00

Liver & Bacon with Onions

$14.00

Impossible Meatloaf

$17.00

Chicken Tikka

$17.00

Lord's Roast Lamb

$19.00

Lord's Roast Beef

$15.00

Steak Diane

$20.00

Chicken Diane

$17.00

Chicken Marsala

$16.00

Chicken Curry

$15.00

Bangers N'Mash

$14.00

Grilled Salmon

$17.00

Shrimp & Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Haddock & Chips

$7.00

For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$7.00

For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.

Kids Bangers & Mash

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.50

Big Ben's Spuds

$3.50

Bowl Of Soup

$5.50

Cup Of Soup

$3.50

Taco Rice

$3.50

Bubble and Squeak

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes And Gravy

$3.50

Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Mushy Peas

$3.50

Rice And Gravy

$3.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.50

Sauteed Spinach

$3.50

Steak Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

A La Carte

American Bacon (3)

$4.00

English Bacon (2)

$4.25

English Banger

$4.25

Bread roll

$3.00

Toast & Preserves

$2.00

One Egg

$1.50

Two Egg

$3.00

Three Egg

$4.50

One Pancake

$7.00

Pita

$1.50

Extra Haddock

$11.00

Extra Shrimp

$5.00

Desserts

Sticky Toffee

$6.25

AppleCrumble

$6.25

Sherry Trifle

$6.25

Bread & Butter Pudding

$6.25

Choco Cake

$9.50

Brownie

$7.50

Scones n Cream

$6.25

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.25

Kids Free Ice Cream

Queens Roll

$5.00

Rustic Apple Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Big Party Items

Big Party Feast

$1,234.00

Salad Specials

Bourbon Chicken Salad

$12.00

Mixed Green, golden raisens, praline pecans, mandarin oranges topped with ginger soy dressing, topped with bourbon glazed grilled chicken breast & Fried tortilla stips

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Homeade caesar dressing, homemade croutons & parmesan cheese

Large House Salad

$12.00

Black & Blue Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, red onions, mushrooms, praline pecans & blue cheese crumbles, tossed with balsamic vinegar dressing topped with blackened steak strips cooked to your desire.

Rasberry Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, golden raisens, praline pecans, mandarin oranges & white cheddar cheeese, topped with rasberry balsamic vinegar dressing topped with beer battered shrimp

The Guv'nors Wedge Salad

$12.00

Crisp iceburg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar and bacon bits

Veggie Delight Salad

$12.00

Spinach tossed in rasberry balamic dressing topped with hearts of palm, mushrooms, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, blue cheeese crumbles, parmesan cheese & praline pecans

Scotch Egg Salad

$12.00

Mixed Green with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & croutons topped with a tasty scotch egg

Lunch Starters

Buffalo Haddock Bites

$6.00

Sausage Rolls

$6.00

Big Ben Bangers wrapped in puff pastry, garnished with our famous homemade relish, lettice, & tomato

Potato Skins W/Cheddar & Bacon

$6.00

House baked potatoes with a generous topping of fresh cheddar cheese. Add Bacon for $9.50

Mozzerella Sticks

$6.00

A popular munchie served with our tangy marinara

Chicken Wings

$6.00

10 chicken wings, with a choice of buffalo, bbq, or buffalo with a colonial curry twist

Scotch Egg

$6.00

A real british favorite, served on a bed of lettuce with our homemade relish

Scottish Meat Pies

$6.00

Two mini treats of ground beef, potatoes and carrots in a pastry shell covered in rich brown gravy

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$6.00

Welsh Rarebit

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

4 tenders breaded with your choice of BBQ or Buffalo with a colinial curry twist

Shrimp Cocktail

$6.00

Leo Specialties

Leo's Special

$12.00

Rueben

$12.00

Super Deluxe

$12.00

Hot Pastrami

$12.00

Salads

Small Cesar Salad

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, croutons, and onions. - Make it large for $9.95

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Homeade caesar dressing, homemade croutons & parmesan cheese

Large House Salad

$10.25

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens topped with turkey, bacon, eggs, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons with your choice of dressing

Black & Blue Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, red onions, mushrooms, praline pecans & blue cheese crumbles, tossed with balsamic vinegar dressing topped with blackened steak strips cooked to your desire.

Rasberry Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, golden raisens, praline pecans, mandarin oranges & white cheddar cheeese, topped with rasberry balsamic vinegar dressing topped with beer battered shrimp

The Guv'nors Wedge Salad

$8.00

Crisp iceburg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar and bacon bits

Bourbon Chicken Salad

$13.50

Mixed Green, golden raisens, praline pecans, mandarin oranges topped with ginger soy dressing, topped with bourbon glazed grilled chicken breast & Fried tortilla stips

Veggie Delight Salad

$13.00

Spinach tossed in rasberry balamic dressing topped with hearts of palm, mushrooms, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, blue cheeese crumbles, parmesan cheese & praline pecans

Scotch Egg Salad

$13.50

Mixed Green with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & croutons topped with a tasty scotch egg

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Big Ben Tacos

$10.00

Ginger Soy Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Impossible Tacos

$10.00

Lunch Entrees

Lunch Haddock n' chips

$13.00

ask anyone- its the best in town prepared in our own beer batter and served with steak cut fries, slaw and a wally

Lunch Chicken Curry

$12.00

the guv'nors own recipe cubed chicken and veggies in a rich curry sauce served over riche with nan bread. Spicy but won't burst the pipes

Lunch banger's n' mash

$11.00

three juicy english sausages served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies

Lunch Chicken Pasta Alfredo

$11.00

Grilled chicken breat with mushrooms and sauteed spinach tossed in a creamy alfredo

Lunch Tika Misala

$14.00

Kings Pot Roast

$12.00

tender roast beef eith potatoes, carrots, celery, and onions in gravy served with mashed potatoes

Burgers

Palace Burger

$12.00

Old English Sliders

$12.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$13.00

BBQ Burger

$13.00

Big Ben Special Bowl

$13.00

Impossible Burger

$13.00

Chicago Dog

$12.00

Big Ben Pies

Lunch Cottage Pie

$14.00

choice of ground beef with peas, carrots, and onions smothered with mashed potatoes and topped with cheese

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Traditional English Breakfast

Hearty Full English Breakfast

$13.00

served daily until 2pm. traditional english breakfast of 2 eggs, an english banger, real english bacon, baked beans, bens pud, grilled tomato, girlled mushroom & toast

Steak & Eggs

$15.00

sirloin grilled to perfection with 2 eggs with a side of ben's spuds

English Breakfast without Eggs

$11.00

Bacon Butty

$11.00

grilled english bacon or buttered bread with ben's spuds

Flatbreads

Chicken Tikka Flatbread

$13.00

Shrimp & Artichoke Flatbread

$13.00

Verdura Flatbread

$13.00

Sandwiches

Banger Sandwich

$10.00

Two grilled farmhouse english sausages served on a fresh toasted baguetter served with steak cut fries or homemade chips & a wally

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Our farmous fish on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, & onion served with steak cut fries or homemade chips & a wally

Turkey Cheddar Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled turkey, sauteed onion honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on toasted mulitgrain wheat bread served with fries

Cockney Chicken

$12.00

Juicy chicken breat grilled to perfection served on a toasted bun with lettuc, tomato, steak cut fries or homemade chips & a wally

British BLT

$10.00

An english twist on an american favorite, served with steak cut fries or homemade chips & a wally

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Grilled salmon with bacon, lettuce & tomato roasted pepper tarter sauce on a toasted baguette served with yuor choice of side

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$13.00

Fried Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Garlic herb tortilla wrap with lettuce, tomato served with ranch dressing

Kids Menu

Kids Haddock & Chips

$7.00

For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$7.00

For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.

Kids Bangers & Mash

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

For ages 12 and under. All Kids Meals come with your choice of drink. Chef Marcus says Eat all your food to get a free ice cream surprise.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.50

Big Ben's Spuds

$3.50

Bowl Of Soup

$5.50

Cup Of Soup

$3.50

Taco Rice

$3.50

Bubble and Squeak

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes And Gravy

$3.50

Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Mushy Peas

$3.50

Rice And Gravy

$3.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.50

Sauteed Spinach

$3.50

Steak Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$3.50

A La Carte

American Bacon (3)

$4.00

English Bacon (2)

$4.25

English Banger

$4.25

Bread roll

$3.00

Toast & Preserves

$2.00

One Egg

$1.50

Two Egg

$3.00

Three Egg

$4.50

English Waffle

$7.00

One Pancake

$7.00

Pita

$1.50

Salad Specials

Bourbon Chicken Salad

$12.00

Mixed Green, golden raisens, praline pecans, mandarin oranges topped with ginger soy dressing, topped with bourbon glazed grilled chicken breast & Fried tortilla stips

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Homeade caesar dressing, homemade croutons & parmesan cheese

Large House Salad

$12.00

Black & Blue Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, red onions, mushrooms, praline pecans & blue cheese crumbles, tossed with balsamic vinegar dressing topped with blackened steak strips cooked to your desire.

Rasberry Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, golden raisens, praline pecans, mandarin oranges & white cheddar cheeese, topped with rasberry balsamic vinegar dressing topped with beer battered shrimp

The Guv'nors Wedge Salad

$12.00

Crisp iceburg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar and bacon bits

Veggie Delight Salad

$12.00

Spinach tossed in rasberry balamic dressing topped with hearts of palm, mushrooms, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, blue cheeese crumbles, parmesan cheese & praline pecans

Scotch Egg Salad

$12.00

Mixed Green with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & croutons topped with a tasty scotch egg

Benedict

Big Ben Benedict

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Eggs

$13.00

1535 Benedict

$12.00

Brunch Entrees

Chicken and Waffle Sliders

$12.00

WC Pancakes w Bacon

$11.00

Shrimp and Grits

$15.00

English Waffle

$11.00

Two Eggs w/ Banger

$9.00

Two Eggs w/ Bacon

$9.00

Hearty Full English Breakfast

$13.00

served daily until 2pm. traditional english breakfast of 2 eggs, an english banger, real english bacon, baked beans, bens pud, grilled tomato, girlled mushroom & toast

Skillets

BYO Skillet

$16.00

Sides

Side Grits

$3.00

Toast w/Jelly

$2.00

Toast w/Beans

$4.00

GRUB

IRISH BREAKFAST

$15.00

CORNED BEEF PLATTER

$15.00

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$12.00

DRINK SPECIALS

IRISH BREAKFAST SHOT

$5.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$5.00

JAMESON

$5.00

ST PADDY BOMB

$5.00

20OZ GUINNESS

$5.00

MICH ULTRA GREEN BOTTLE

$4.00

GREEN BUDLIGHT

$2.00

Beer Cocktails

Black & tan

$9.00

Black Smith

$9.00

Black Velvet

$9.00

Half & Half

$9.00

Dark Side of the Moon

$9.00

Shandy

$9.00

Snake Bite

$9.00

Angry Balls

$9.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Club soda

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Tea/Lemonade/Other

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Tropicana Fruit Punch

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free RB

$5.00

Retail Food

Bangers 1lb

$10.00

English Bacon 1lb

$14.00

Retail Merch

Glass

$5.00

Charges

Penny Charge

$0.01

FC STARTERS

Buffalo Haddock Bites

$6.00

Potato Skins W/Cheddar & Bacon

$6.00

House baked potatoes with a generous topping of fresh cheddar cheese. Add Bacon for $9.50

Mozzerella Sticks

$6.00

A popular munchie served with our tangy marinara

Chicken Wings

$6.00

10 chicken wings, with a choice of buffalo, bbq, or buffalo with a colonial curry twist

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

4 tenders breaded with your choice of BBQ or Buffalo with a colinial curry twist

Big Ben Sampler

$27.00

FC ENTREES

Palace Burger

$12.00

6 oz of fresh ground beef grilled and juicy on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, onion and steak fries or homemade chips and a wally - Add english bacon $1.75. Add American Bacon $1.50. Add swiss or cheddar cheese $1.00

BBQ Burger

$13.00

6 oz fresh ground beef patty, cooked to order on a toasted bun, topped with bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, slices of american bacon and colesaw with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Plant based burger, cooked to order, on a kaiser with lettuce, tomato & onion served with french fries

Cockney Chicken

$12.00

Juicy chicken breat grilled to perfection served on a toasted bun with lettuc, tomato, steak cut fries or homemade chips & a wally

Black & Blue Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, red onions, mushrooms, praline pecans & blue cheese crumbles, tossed with balsamic vinegar dressing topped with blackened steak strips cooked to your desire.

Bourbon Chicken Salad

$13.50

Mixed Green, golden raisens, praline pecans, mandarin oranges topped with ginger soy dressing, topped with bourbon glazed grilled chicken breast & Fried tortilla stips

Haddock N' Chips

$16.00

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Chicken Tikka

$17.00

FC DRAFTS

Yuengling draft

$5.00

Wicked Queen City Crusher

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Smithwicks

$7.00

Carlsberg

$6.00

Harp

$7.00

Guinness

$7.50

NoDa Gordgeous

$7.00

Red Oak

$7.00

Pernicious

$7.00

Juicy Jay

$7.50

Magners

$6.00

Old Speckled Hen

$7.00

FC BOTTLES

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Buckets

$18.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

BUD LIGHT BUCKET

$17.00

Modelo Aro

$4.00

Modelo Aro Buckets

$18.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$3.50

Heineken

$4.50

FC TACOS

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Big Ben Tacos

$10.00

Ginger Soy Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Impossible Tacos

$10.00

Starters

Crab Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Potato Skins

$9.50

Buffalo Haddock Bites

$11.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fries - philly fries

$11.00

6 Wings

$12.00

Tenders

$10.00

12 Wings

$18.00

Game Day Sampler

$27.00

Burgers

Philly Burger

$13.00

BBQ Burger

$13.00

Stuffed Burger

$13.00

Smash Burger

$17.00

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Steak Philly

$13.00

Sides

Tator Tots

$3.50

Steak Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Housemade Chips

$3.50

Drink Specials

Fireball

$4.00

Philly Shot

$5.00

Jell-O Shot

$3.00

High Noon

$9.00

Domestic Bucket

Seltzer Bucket

Import Bucket

Apps

Buffalo Haddock Bites

$11.00

Ploughman's Platter

$13.00

Sausage Rolls

$10.00

Potato Skins

$9.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Scotch Egg

$10.00

Scottish Meat Pies

$12.00

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Welsh Rarebit

$9.00

Tenders

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

Salads

House Salad

$10.25

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Black & Blue Salad

$14.00

Raspberry Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Bourbon Chicken Salad

$13.50

Veggie Delight Salad

$13.00

Scotch Egg Salad

$13.50

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Big Ben Tacos

$13.00

Ginger Soy Tacos

$13.00

Impossible Tacos

$13.00

Flatbreads

Chicken Tikka Flatbread

$13.00

Shrimp & Artichoke Flatbread

$13.00

Verdura Flatbread

$12.00

Burgers

Palace Burger

$12.00

Old English Sliders

$12.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$13.00

BBQ Burger

$13.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Burger Bowl

$13.00

British Entrees

Shrimp & Chips

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.00

Lords Roast Lamb

$19.00

Lords Roast Beef

$15.00

Chicken Curry

$15.00

Bangers N' Mash

$14.00

Steak & Mushroom Pie

$15.00

Steak & Kidney Pie

$15.00

Cottage Pie

$14.00

Shepherds Pie

$18.00

Cornish Pasty

$16.00

Chicken Curry Pie

$16.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Kids

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.00

Kids Bangers N' Mash

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1535 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The People’s Market Elizabeth
orange starNo Reviews
1609 Elizabeth ave Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
The Custom Shop
orange starNo Reviews
1601 Elizabeth Ave Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Bang Bang Burgers - 7th Street
orange star4.6 • 1,203
2001 E 7th Street Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Smooth Monkey Smoothies & Acai
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Vail Avenue Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
orange starNo Reviews
1957 East 7th street CHARLOTTE, NC 28204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
RuRu's Tacos and Tequila
orange star4.2 • 1,208
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Bang Bang Burgers - 7th Street
orange star4.6 • 1,203
2001 E 7th Street Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Volo Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 912
1039 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Zio Casual Italian
orange star4.3 • 603
116 Middleton dr CHARLOTTE, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston