Big Burger Spot BBS Kernersville
803 Old Winston Rd.
Kernersville, NC 27284
Salads
- Spot On House$4.99
Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, and Bermuda onion.
- Carolina Smokehouse Salad$14.99
A tasting of some of our best house made specialties include: Maple Chicken BBQ, Lonestar Texas Brisket, Sharp Pimento Cheese and Candied Bacon, house dressed and served atop crisp spring greens.
- Custom Crafted Salad$10.99
A customized creation of spring greens, tomatoes, onions, fried tots and shredded jack cheese with your personalized meat selection. Add a chicken, black bean, turkey or angus beef burger for $2.99. Add an Ahi Tuna or Impossible burger for $5.99
Gourmet Burgers
Burgers
- BYO$6.99+
Choose your own toppings. Add bacon, cheese, or chili for $1
- Classic$7.99+
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo
- Bacon Cheddar$8.99+
DOUBLE bacon & DOUBLE cheddar cheese with ketchup, mustard, and pickle
- Carolina$8.99+
Cheddar cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and onion
- Black & Blue$8.99+
Applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese
- Backyard$8.99+
American cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and crispy onions
- Popper Topper$9.99+
A pepper spiced angus beef burger smothered with sauteed bacon and onions in a cheddar cheese sauce and crowned with fresh fried jalapenos.
- Pimento Cheese$9.99+
Housemade extra sharp pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Mushroom Swiss$7.99+
Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Patty Melt$8.99+
Grilled onion, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese server on grilled rye
- Lonestar$10.99+
Chopped beef brisket, pepper jack cheese and crispy onions. Try it with our jalapeno relish !!
- Sourdough Bacon Melt$9.99+
Bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, Big Burger Spot sauce and tomato served on sourdough bread
Chicken
- BYO - Chick$7.99+
Choose your own toppings. Add bacon, cheese, or chili for $1
- Classic - Chick$8.99+
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo
- Bacon Cheddar - Chick$9.99+
DOUBLE bacon & DOUBLE cheddar cheese with ketchup, mustard, and pickle
- Carolina - Chick$9.99+
Cheddar cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and onion
- Black & Blue - Chick$9.99+
Applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese
- Backyard - Chick$9.99+
American cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and crispy onions
- Popper Topper - Chick$10.99+
A pepper spiced angus beef burger smothered with sauteed bacon and onions in a cheddar cheese sauce and crowned with fresh fried jalapenos.
- Pimento Cheese - Chick$10.99+
Housemade extra sharp pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Mushroom Swiss - Chick$8.99+
Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Patty Melt - Chick$9.99+
Grilled onion, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese server on grilled rye
- Lonestar - Chick$11.99+
Chopped beef brisket, pepper jack cheese and crispy onions. Try it with our jalapeno relish !!
- Sourdough Bacon Melt - Chick$10.99+
Bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, Big Burger Spot sauce and tomato served on sourdough bread
Turkey
- BYO - Turk$6.99+
Choose your own toppings. Add bacon, cheese, or chili for $1
- Classic - Turk$7.99+
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo
- Bacon Cheddar - Turk$8.99+
DOUBLE bacon & DOUBLE cheddar cheese with ketchup, mustard, and pickle
- Carolina - Turk$8.99+
Cheddar cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and onion
- Black & Blue - Turk$8.99+
Applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese
- Backyard - Turk$8.99+
American cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and crispy onions
- Popper Topper - Turk$9.99+
A pepper spiced angus beef burger smothered with sauteed bacon and onions in a cheddar cheese sauce and crowned with fresh fried jalapenos.
- Pimento Cheese - Turk$9.99+
Housemade extra sharp pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Mushroom Swiss - Turk$7.99+
Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Patty Melt - Turk$8.99+
Grilled onion, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese server on grilled rye
- Lonestar - Turk$10.99+
Chopped beef brisket, pepper jack cheese and crispy onions. Try it with our jalapeno relish !!
- Sourdough Bacon Melt - Turk$9.99+
Bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, Big Burger Spot sauce and tomato served on sourdough bread
Black Bean
- BYO - Bean$6.99+
Choose your own toppings. Add bacon, cheese, or chili for $1
- Classic - Bean$7.99+
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo
- Bacon Cheddar - Bean$8.99+
DOUBLE bacon & DOUBLE cheddar cheese with ketchup, mustard, and pickle
- Carolina - Bean$8.99+
Cheddar cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and onion
- Black & Blue - Bean$8.99+
Applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese
- Backyard - Bean$8.99+
American cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and crispy onions
- Popper Topper - Bean$9.99+
A pepper spiced angus beef burger smothered with sauteed bacon and onions in a cheddar cheese sauce and crowned with fresh fried jalapenos.
- Pimento Cheese - Bean$9.99+
Housemade extra sharp pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Mushroom Swiss - Bean$7.99+
Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Patty Melt - Bean$8.99+
Grilled onion, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese server on grilled rye
- Lonestar - Bean$10.99+
Chopped beef brisket, pepper jack cheese and crispy onions. Try it with our jalapeno relish !!
- Sourdough Bacon Melt - Bean$9.99+
Bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, Big Burger Spot sauce and tomato served on sourdough bread
Impossible
- BYO - IMP$10.99+
Choose your own toppings. Add bacon, cheese, or chili for $1
- Classic - IMP$11.99+
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo
- Bacon Cheddar - IMP$12.99+
DOUBLE bacon & DOUBLE cheddar cheese with ketchup, mustard, and pickle
- Carolina - IMP$12.99+
Cheddar cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and onion
- Black & Blue - IMP$12.99+
Applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese
- Backyard - IMP$12.99+
American cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and crispy onions
- Popper Topper - IMP$13.99+
A pepper spiced angus beef burger smothered with sauteed bacon and onions in a cheddar cheese sauce and crowned with fresh fried jalapenos.
- Pimento Cheese - IMP$13.99+
Housemade extra sharp pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Mushroom Swiss - IMP$11.99+
Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Patty Melt - IMP$12.99+
Grilled onion, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese server on grilled rye
- Lonestar - IMP$14.99+
Chopped beef brisket, pepper jack cheese and crispy onions. Try it with our jalapeno relish !!
- Sourdough Bacon Melt - IMP$13.99+
Bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, Big Burger Spot sauce and tomato served on sourdough bread
Kissed by Smoke
- Maple Chicken BBQ$6.99
House pulled chicken breast tenders with competition BBQ sauce and cole slaw
- Mustard Cured Reuben$11.99
Smoked corned beef, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, topped with melted swiss cheese
- Herb Crusted Texas Brisket$10.99
Tender, smoked, herb crusted brisket piled high and topped with BBQ sauce
- Brisket Carolina Style$10.99
tender smoked beef brisket smothered in house made BBQ sauce, cole slaw and spiked in Chipotle mayonnaise.
Sandwiches
- Spinach Pesto Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Pesto mayo, spinach & tomato
- Hawaiian Chicken$8.99
Teriyaki glazed marinated grilled chicken layered with smoked bacon, pineapples, and Swiss cheese
- Ahi Tuna$10.99
Grilled or blackened with ginger aioli, lettuce, and tomato
- Cowboy BLT$6.49
Toasted Sourdough bread spiked with Chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, Candied Bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and Crispy Onions
- Cowgirl BLT$7.99
Sourdough Toast layered with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado and candied bacon
Hot Dogs
Little Peeps Combo
Beverages
N/A Beverages (In Store)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Best Burgers in Kernersville !!! Come and Enjoy !
