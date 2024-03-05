J. Peppers Southern Grille
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to our Southern Grille, where Southern charm meets culinary excellence. Explore a modern twist on classic Southern dishes, including crispy fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, and flavorful salmon. Our menu, crafted with locally sourced ingredients, promises a genuine taste of the region. Immerse yourself in a laid-back atmosphere, enjoy sweet tea, and savor the warmth of true Southern hospitality. Your go-to destination for a mouthwatering journey through diverse Southern flavors.
Location
841 Old Winston Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284
