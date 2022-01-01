Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

review star

No reviews yet

12828 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37934

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
Basket of Fries
12 Boneless

Famous Fries

Bacon Cheeseburger Fries

$12.50

Topped with ground Black Angus Beef, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar, and juicy grape tomatoes. Served with our housemade Garlic Aioli.

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$11.00

Topped with shredded grilled chicken, shredded white cheddar, and bleu cheese crumbles, and drizzled with our Original sauce. Served with our housemade Bleu Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$12.00

Topped with shredded grilled chicken, crispy bacon, shredded white cheddar, and fresh chives. Drizzled with homemade Ranch and served with our housemade Bacon Ranch.

Kahuna Pig Fries

$10.50

Our Kahuna fries topped with our hickory-smoked pulled pork, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar and fresh chives served with our garlic sour cream

Loaded Potato Fries

$8.50

Topped with crispy bacon, shredded mild and white cheddar, crispy bacon, and fresh chives. Served with our housemade Garlic Sour Cream.

Starters

Our house-made Pimento cheese served over fresh pita bread with a side or our unique Spicy Ranch sauce.

Avocado Guasasaca Dip

$9.50

Fresh avocados blended with green peppers, jalapenos, onion fresh cilantro, and our Original sauce. Served with our homemade select cut BKW chips.

BKW Cauli Wings

$9.50

A half pound of fresh cut cauliflower florets lightly floured and fried to a tender crispness. Seasoned with either our Original or Fire rub and served with your choice of sauce.

BKW Chips

$7.50

Select cut potato chips seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend and served with our unique Spicy Ranch sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.50

BKW grilled chicken pulled and blended with our Original sauce. Served with fresh celery, carrots, and pita bread.

Deep Fried Mash Potatoes

$9.00

Fresh mashed potatoes blended with bacon and cheddar cheese and fried to perfection. Served with our Spicy Mango sauce

Pig Skins

$11.00

Baked and flash fried potato skins topped with our hickory-smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, shredded white cheddar cheese and fresh chives served with our Honey BBQ Ranch sauce

Stuffed Jalapeños

$10.50

Fresh jalapeños stuffed with our cheddar cream cheese blend, topped with bacon and served with our Jalapeno Ranch sauce

Sliders

Our house-made Altena pimento cheese served over fresh pita bread with a side or our unique Spicy Ranch sauce.

BKW Sliders

$11.50

Our Kahuna chicken deep-fried until golden brown, topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, covered with our Original sauce and homemade ranch dressing.

Boursin Sliders

$11.50

Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend and topped with our homemade BKW boursin cheese, baby arugula, and sautéed tomatoes.

Grill Chicken Sliders

$11.50

Glazed with olive oil, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, homemade ranch dressing, and a hint of our Smokin’ Fire sauce.

Pit Smoked Pork Sliders

$11.50

Hickory-smoked pulled pork with a touch of our spicy kale slaw served on a ciabatta roll

Salads

Big Kahuna Wing Salad

$13.00

A fresh mix of green lettuces, topped with our boneless wings, juicy tomatoes, carrots, crunchy celery, and homemade croutons. Drizzled with our Spicy Ranch sauce and served with our homemade ranch dressing

BKW Grilled Salad

$13.00

A mix of fresh green lettuces, homemade croutons, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers and crispy bacon topped with our char-grilled chicken

Chicken Kale Salad

$11.50

Fresh chopped kale with a mix of diced red onions, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and crispy bacon tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and topped with a scoop of our mild Cajun chicken salad

Garden Herb Salad

$14.00

A mix of fresh romaine, green leaf, and arugula blended with cauliflower, chipped red onion, juicy tomatoes, carrots, fresh bell pepper, cucumbers and crispy bacon. Tossed in our garlic-herbed vinaigrette and topped with grilled chicken, chopped walnuts and homemade croutons.

House Salad Entree

$7.00

A fresh mix of romaine, green leaf, and baby lettuces, homemade croutons, juicy tomatoes, red onion rings and crunchy cucumbers

Kale Salad Entree

$7.00

A fresh mix of chopped kale, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, diced red onion, and crisp bacon. It’s tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served with choice

Kid Menu

BKW Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid Boneless Wings

$6.50

Kid Burgers

$6.50

Certified Angus Beef burger with cheddar cheese and lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of side.

Kid Wings

$6.50

Three of our famous wings served with french fries.

Gourmet Burgers

Barbecue Slaw Burg

$12.50

An original staple, this tasty Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® burger is seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes and red onion

Buffalo Wing Burger

$13.00

Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® burger seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend and topped with bleu cheese crumbles and our homemade Original sauce with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and housemade bleu cheese.

Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.50

Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® burger topped with our homemade cheddar cream cheese blend, applewood bacon, crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes and fresh jalapeño slices

Southern Caviar Burger

$13.00

Seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend and topped with House made Pimento, shredded yellow and white cheddar, apple-wood bacon, arugula, juicy tomatoes, and our garlic aioli.

The Big Kahuna Burger

$11.50

An original staple, this tasty Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® burger is seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes and red onion

The Big Kahuna Cheese Burger

$12.50

An original staple, this tasty Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® burger is seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes, red onion and topped with your choice of cheese.

Wings

5 Wings

$8.95

10 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce

10 Wings

$15.50

10 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce

15 Wings

$20.50

10 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce

25 Wings

$30.95

25 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce

30 Wings

$36.95

30 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce

50 Wings

$60.95

50 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce

6 Boneless

$7.95

6 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

12 Boneless

$13.95

12 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

18 Boneless

$18.95

18 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

24 Boneless

$24.95

24 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces.

30 Boneless

$30.95

30 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of 3 dipping sauces.

BKW 1 LB

$11.50

1 LB of our award-winning Full Size wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce

BKW 1 1/2 LB

$17.25

1 1/2 LB of our award-winning Full Size wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of 1 dipping sauces

BKW 2 LB

$23.00

2 LB of our award-winning Full Size wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of 1 dipping sauces

BKW 2 1/2 LB

$28.75

2 1/2 LB of our award-winning Full Size wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces

BKW 3 LB

$34.50

3 LB of our award-winning Full Size wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces

BKW 3 1/2 LB

$40.25

3 1/2 LB of our award-winning Full Size wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces

BKW 4 LB

$46.00

4 LB of our award-winning Full Size wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of 3 dipping sauces

5 Traditional Wings & 5 Boneless Wings

$15.95

5 of our award-winning wings along with 5 boneless bites of tender fried chicken, that are made Fresh To Order, lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning, and served with your choice of dipping sauce ,

Sandwiches

Avocodo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Sliced grilled chicken with crisp lettuce, crunchy bacon, juicy tomatoes, homemade avocado Guasacaca, and shredded white cheddar wrapped in a garlic tortilla.

Barbecue Fired Pulled Pork

$13.00

A full serving of hickory-smoked pulled pork nicely seasoned with our BBQ Rub and a dash of our Fire blend. Served with our spicy kale slaw

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Shredded grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub and blended with mayonnaise, celery, carrots and cabbage and presented on a warm ciabatta roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes

Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Glazed with olive oil, seasoned with our mild Cajun Rub, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo and juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion kaiser roll

Classic Tender Plate - Grilled

$15.00

Classic Tender Plate - Fried

$15.00

Garlic-Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Classic golden brown chicken breast seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend, crispy lettuce, juicy tomatoes, fresh cheddar cheese, and our Spicy Ranch sauce. Wrapped to perfecti

Grilled Kahuna Wrap

$11.00

Sliced grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub, with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, homemade ranch, and shredded cheddar wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Jalapeno Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Sliced grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, homemade jalapeño ranch and shredded cheddar wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Kahuna Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Deep fried till golden brown, seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion roll.

Sides

Angie's Potato Salad

$3.99

Basket of Fire Fries

$6.49

Basket of Fries

$5.99

Fire Fries

$4.49

Kahuna Fries

$3.99

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$3.99

Side BKW Chips

$3.99

Spicy Kale Slaw

$3.99

Desserts

Strawberry Short Cake

$9.50

Light and fluffy shortcake topped with our strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.

The Ganache Brownie

$9.50

Scratch made double stacked with chocolate ganache and covered with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, and fresh walnuts.

Shortcake Ala-mode

$10.50

Extras

Carrots

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

Celery and Carrots

$1.50

Cucumbers

$0.50

Dressing

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Sauce

Sauce Flights

**Custom Flight**

$3.00

BKW Favorites Flight

$3.00

Original Flight

$3.00

Ranch Flight

$3.00

Sweet and Spicy Flight

$3.00

Honey Flight

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Customers can expect Big Kahuna Wings to be THE standard for dry-rub wings and uniquely seasoned, fresh to order food, and to deliver a uniquely comfortable dining experience focused on bringing quality food and family and friends together just like at home

12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934

