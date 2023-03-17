Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Belly Deli Lodi

review star

No reviews yet

1371 East Pine Street #12

Lodi, CA 95240

Lunch

Cold Sandwiches

Ol Trusty

$10.00

Oven roasted sliced turkey, cream cheese, avocado, romain, and tomatoes on sliced white bread

T.S.A.

$10.00

Oven roasted sliced turkey, swiss, avocado, romain, spicy mustard and mayo on a sourdough roll

Belly Club

$10.50

Oven roasted sliced turkey, bacon, swiss, avocado,tomato, red onion and mayo on toasted on ciabatta

New Guy

$10.50

Sliced chicken breast, havarti, avocado, iceberg, tomato and mayo on sliced sourdough

Brooklyn Bomber

$10.50

Italian salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, iceberg, tomato, red onion, black olives, jalapeños and deli dressing on a dutch crunch roll

T.H.B.

$10.50

Oven roasted sliced turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, iceberg, tomatoes and ranch on a sweet roll

Bruno

$10.00

Salami, cream cheese, iceberg and wax peppers on a sourdough roll

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Cream cheese, pepper jack, cucumbers, avocado, romain, red onions, tomatoes and pepperoncinis on sliced wheat

Spicy Sensation

$10.00

Sliced salsalito turkey, pepper jack, iceberg, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, and mayo on a dutch crunch roll

Office Bird

$10.00

Sliced chicken breast, bacon, avocado, tomatoes and mayo wrapped in your choice of a spinach tortilla or iceberg lettuce

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Made with albacore tuna, iceberg and mustard on sliced wheat

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Made with shredded chicken breast, celery pieces, iceberg and mayo on sliced white bread

Hot Sandwiches

CPPC

$10.00

Sliced chicken breast, provolone and pesto on a sweet roll

Godfather

$10.50

Roast Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Mayo, & Deli Mustard on a Sourdough Roll

C.B.R.

$10.50

Sliced chicken breast, bacon, provolone and ranch on a dutch crunch roll

French Dip

$10.50

Roast beef, swiss, and horsey sauce on a sweet roll served with au jus sauce

B.L.T.

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sliced white

The Pastrami

$10.50

Pastrami, pepper jack, pickles, onions, and pepperhouse gourmaise sauce on marbled rye

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Pepperoni and provolone with a zesty Italian sauce on a sweet roll

Reuben

$10.50

Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island on marbled rye

Pizza Sub

$10.00

Pepperoni, zesty Italian sauce and mozzarella on a sourdough roll

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Albacore tuna salad, cheddar, sprouts, pickles and honey mustard on sliced white

BBQ Chicken Bacon

$10.50

Sliced chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, BBQ sauce and mayo on a ciabatta roll

Lockeford Dog

$9.00Out of stock

Sausage from lockford served with kraut and mustard

Rocky Dog

$5.75

100% beef 1/4 lb. Hot dog with ketchup mustard and relish

Chili Dog

$7.75

100% beef 1/4 lb. Hot dog served with chili, cheese and onion

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Veggie patty with vegan mayo served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles

Build your Own Creation

Cold Build Your Own Creation

$10.00

Hot Build Your Own Creation

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Chopped romaine, grated Parmesan, croutons with caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50

Chopped romaine, grated Parmesan, croutons with caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$8.00

Iceberg, carrots, purple cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, havarti and your choice of dressing

Garden Salad w/Chicken

$10.00

Iceberg, carrots, purple cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, havarti and your choice of dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

$11.00

Iceberg, carrots, purple cabbage, diced chicken breast, wonton noodles, green cabbage and mandarin orange served with sweet Thai dressing

Chef Salad

$11.00

Iceberg, carrots, purple cabbage, tomatoes cheddar and swiss, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, diced turkey, diced ham and croutons with your choice of dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.50

Iceberg, carrots, purple cabbage, diced BBQ chicken breast, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, provolone, cheddar and croutons served with ranch dressing

Veggie Overload

$10.50

Organic spinach, avocado, beets, carrots, mushrooms, sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions with your choice of dressing

Side Salad

$4.00

Sides

Side Salad

$4.00

Iceberg lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons with your choice of dressing

Cup Chili

$4.00

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.50

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$4.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Au Jus

$1.00

Extra Pickle Spear

$0.50

Something Sweet

Brownie

$3.50

Lemon Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Lil' Bellies

PB & J

$4.99

Toasted Cheese

$4.99

Half & Half

Half & Half

$10.00

Catering

Catering Trays

$10.00

Catering Order

$315.00

Half

half sandwich

$6.00

Drinks

Med Fountain Drink

$2.50

Large Fountain Drink

$3.50

Water

$2.50

Bottled Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Monster

$3.50

Rockstar Recovery Lemonade

$3.50

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.50

Cool Blue Gatorade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Bottled Coke

$2.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.50

Jarritos Lime

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos Guava

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our goal is provide amazing customer service and excellent hand crafted sandwiches using the freshest ingredients

Location

1371 East Pine Street #12, Lodi, CA 95240

Directions

