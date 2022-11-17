Restaurant header imageView gallery

Birria Broz 1806 S Dixie Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

1806 S Dixie Hwy

Dalton, GA 30721

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

# 1 - 3 BIRRIA TACOS WITH 6 OZ CONSOME
# 2 - 3 QUESO TACOS WITH 6OZ CONSOME
QUESATACO

STARTERZ

LOADED FRIES

$8.79

BED OF FRIES TOPPED OFF WITH QUESO, GUACAMOLE, & SOUR CREAM ADD BIRRIA OR CHORIZO FOR 2.00

CHIP TRIO

$9.99

HOUSE MADE TORTILLA ACHIPS SERVED WITH GUACAMOLE, QUESO, AND SALSA ROJA

CORN RIBS

$8.00

TEN HAND CUT CORN ON THE COB MARINATED IN YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE OF LEMON PEPPER, CAJUN SEASONING, OR CLASSIC MEXICAN STYLE STREET CORN

SAMPLER PLATTER

$13.99

3 WINGS, CHEESE DIP, HOUSE MADE TORTILLA CHIPS, ONE MINI TORTA, ONE QESCO TACO, SIZ CHEESE BALLS

BRO MEALZ

# 1 - 3 BIRRIA TACOS WITH 6 OZ CONSOME

$10.99

3 BIRRIA TACOS WITH 6 OZ CONSOME

# 2 - 3 QUESO TACOS WITH 6OZ CONSOME

$12.99

3 QUESO TACOS WITH 6OZ CONSOME

# 3 - BIRRIA MELT WITH FRIES

$12.00

BIRRIA MELT WITH FRIES

#4 - RAMEN BIRRIA WITH 2 QUESATACOS

$13.29

RAMEN BIRRIA WITH 2 QUESATACOS

# 5 - 2 MINI TORTAS WITH 6 OZ CONSOME

$11.99

2 MINI TORTAS FILLED WITH BIRRIA MEAT SERVED WITH 6OZ CONSOME

# 6 - BIRRIA BUURRITO WITH 6OZ CONSOME

$13.99

BIRRIA BURRITO STUFFED WITH BIRRIA MEAT, RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, AND CHEESE SERVED WITH 6OZ CONSOME

# 7 - QUESADILLA WITH 6OZ CONSOME

$13.99

QUESDAILLA STUFFED WITH CHEESE AND BIRRIA MEAT SERVED WITH 6OZ CONSOME

#8 - BIRRIA PIZZA

$14.79

BIRRIA PIZZA MADE OUT OF 2 FLOUR TORTILLAS STUFFED WITH CHEESE, BIRRIA MEAT, CILANTRO AND ONION.

#9 - #9 - 2 BIRRIA MULITAS WITH 6OZ CONSOME

$10.99

#9 - 2 BIRRIA MULITAS TOPPED OFF WITH CILANTRO AND ONION, COMES WITH 6OZ CONSOME

WINGZ

6 TRADTONAL WINGS

$10.99

SIX TRADITIONAL WINGZ WITH YOUR CHOICE OF LEMON PEPPER, BUFFALO, BBQ, AND MANGO HABANERO

10 TRADITIONAL WINGZ

$13.99

TEN TRADITIONAL WINGZ WITH CHOICE OF LEMON PEPPER, BUFFALO. BBQ, AND MANGO HABANERO.

15 TRADITIONAL WINGZ

$16.99

15 TRADITIONAL WINGZ WITH CHOICE OF LEMON PEPPER, BUFFALO, BBQ, AND MANGO HABANERO.

KIDZ MEALS

2 KIDS MINI QUESADILLAS

$6.79

2 KIDS MINI QUESADILLAS SERVED WITH FRIES.

EXTRAZ

BIRRIA TACO

$2.79

REGULAR TORTILA WITH BIRRIA MEAT, CILANTRO AND ONION.

QUESATACO

$3.89

REGULAR TORTILLA WITH CHEESE, BIRRIA MEAT, CILANTO, AND ONION

CONSOME WITH MEAT 10oz

$5.00

BROTH OF THE BIRRIA WITH MEAT

RAMEN BIRRIA

$8.99

BIRRIA MELT

$7.99

TEXAS TOAST WITH BIRRIA MEAT STUFFED WITH CHEESE AND CILANTRO, AND ONION.

BIRRIA BURRITO

$9.99

QUESO DIP AND CHIPS

$5.99

GUACAMOLE

$6.99

6oz OF GUACAMOLE

EXTRA SALSA

$0.50

EXTRA RANCH

$1.50

RICE

$1.75

BEANS

$1.75

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.00

ONE MINI TORTA

$7.99

QUESADILLA 12in.

$10.99

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

$8.99

Consome 6oz

$3.00

DRINKZ

20 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.69

COCA COLA PRODUCTS

AGUA FRESCA

$3.29

AGUA FRESCA WITH CHOICE OF JAMAICA (HIBISCUS), HORCHATA(RICE WATER), PINA (PINEAPPLE)

COFFEE 10oz

$2.50

100z COFFEE

COCA COLA MEXICANA

$2.69

MEXICAN COCA COLA 355ML

Jarritos

$2.69Out of stock

MERCH

BIRRIA BROZ SHIRT

$17.00

ADULT BIRRIA BROZ SHIRT (XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL)

BIRRIA BROZ DAD HAT

$17.00

BIRRIA BROZ DAD HAT STANDARD SIZE

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1806 S Dixie Hwy, Dalton, GA 30721

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Antojo Cocina y Cantina - 116 W King ST
orange starNo Reviews
116 W King ST Dalton, GA 30720
View restaurantnext
Café Ostro - 240 N Hamilton St
orange starNo Reviews
240 N Hamilton St Dalton, GA 30720
View restaurantnext
The Gallant Goat - 307 S Hamilton St
orange starNo Reviews
307 S Hamilton St Dalton, GA 30720
View restaurantnext
Cocina Tulum
orange starNo Reviews
904 S.THORTON AV Dalton, GA 30720
View restaurantnext
Shirley Lane's - at Spring Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
1591 SPRING PLACE SMYRNA RD Chatsworth, GA 30705
View restaurantnext
Gettin Piggy Wit It - 1422 Green Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1422 Green Rd Chatsworth, GA 30705
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dalton
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chattanooga
review star
Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston