Café Ostro 240 N Hamilton St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cafe Ostro is a Mediterranean Restaurant in Dalton Georgia. Fast casual, from scratch and healthy foodCafe Ostro offers variety of Vegetarian and vegan options, offers gluten free options (almost everything on the menu), Falafels, Hummus, Kabobs, Shawarmas, Lamb chops, Lentil soup( mother's recipe), Grilled Mahi Mahi, Grilled Salmon more and more and never frozen! Also we offer Turkish, Greek, Italian beer, wine and freshly made Mimosa. Baklava and Tiramusu is some treat we offer after your meal.
Location
240 N Hamilton St, Dalton, GA 30720
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shirley Lane's - at Spring Lakes
No Reviews
1591 SPRING PLACE SMYRNA RD Chatsworth, GA 30705
View restaurant