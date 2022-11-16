Café Ostro 240 N Hamilton St

Restaurant info

Cafe Ostro is a Mediterranean Restaurant in Dalton Georgia. Fast casual, from scratch and healthy foodCafe Ostro offers variety of Vegetarian and vegan options, offers gluten free options (almost everything on the menu), Falafels, Hummus, Kabobs, Shawarmas, Lamb chops, Lentil soup( mother's recipe), Grilled Mahi Mahi, Grilled Salmon more and more and never frozen! Also we offer Turkish, Greek, Italian beer, wine and freshly made Mimosa. Baklava and Tiramusu is some treat we offer after your meal.