Café Ostro 240 N Hamilton St

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Falafel Wrap

Family Meal SPECIAL

Chicken Shawarma Family Meal

$51.99

Beef Shawarma Family Meal

$56.99

Falafel Family Meal

$51.99

Shrimp Family Meal

$56.99

Chicken Kabob Family Meal (Limited)

$51.99

APPETIZERS

Falafel

Falafel

$5.99

Crispy, lightly fried.Mix of ground chickpeas, parsley,cilantro,onions,fresh garlic.

Babaganoush

Babaganoush

$6.49

Roasted eggplant mixed with tahini paste, fresh garlic, fresh lemon and parsley served with pita bread.

Hummus

Hummus

$5.99

Blended chickpeas mixed with plain yogurt, tahini paste , fresh garlic, fresh lemon juice served with pita bread.

Samosa

$7.99Out of stock

Fried pastry with vegetable filling served with Ostro sauce.

Breaded Cheese Curds

$7.99

Coated in a light Italian seasoning breading and lightly fried served with marinara sauce.

Dolmas

$5.99

Grape Leaves stuffed with rice and herbs.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.49

Breaded whole mushroom and lightly fried served with homemade spicy sauce.

Spanakopita

$7.99

Greek pie made of phyllo dough and a filling of spinach and feta cheese and herbs serve with marinara sauce.

Calamari

$8.49

Crispy, lightly fried and served to golden brown perfection paired with spice sauce

Sea Scallops

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Scallops, Served with Pomegranate Sauce

Caprese Salad

$8.49

Tomato, basil, balsamic with extra virgin oil.

Lentil Soup Cup

$3.99

Lentil Soup Bowl

$5.29

Vegetarian Sampler

$11.49

Tabouleh

$5.99

Tahini Salad

$5.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

Fried and breaded onion rings serve with spicy sauce.

SALADS

Chicken Kabob Salad

$15.49

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$13.49

Green Salad

$8.49

Greek salad

$10.49

Mediterranean Salad

$8.49

Beef Salad

$16.49

Greek Salad with Chicken

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.49

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKPEA SALAD

$10.49

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKPEA SALAD.......$9.99 Daily cut fresh tomatoes, cucumbers,bell peppers, purple onions,black olives, feta cheese and chickpeas. House olive oil dressing with mint.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$9.49

Green Salad with Grilled Scallops

$20.49

Greek Salad with Beef

$17.99

SINGLE MEAT ITEMS FOR SALADS/EXTRAS

Chicken Kabob 1 Skewer

$7.49

Single Chicken Shawarma

$6.99

Single Beef Shawarma

$7.49

Shrimp Skewer 1 Skewer

$7.25

Single Mahi Mahi

$12.00

Single Salmon

$12.25

Lamb Kabob 1 Skewer

$9.49

WRAP/SANDWICHES

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$11.49

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$11.79

Falafel Wrap

$10.79

Shrimp Wrap

$12.79

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.49

Mahi Mahi Sand

$14.99

Mushroom Burger

$11.79

Ostro Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.79

Spicy Bolillo Cheese Steak

$14.79

Lamb Kofta Kabob On Pita

$11.99

OSTRO BOWLS

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$10.79

Sliced shwarma chicken served over turmeric rice, lettuce, cabbage,red onion and pickles with ostro sauce.

Beef Shawarma Bowl

$11.79

Shrimp Bowl

$12.79

Falafel Bowl

$11.49

PLATES

Beef Shawarma Plate

$17.49

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$15.49

Grilled Salmon Plate

$19.49

Grill Chicken Kabob Plate

$15.49

Grill Mahi Mahi Plate

$19.49

Lamb Kabob Plate

$23.49

Lamb Chops with 2 sides (Only Fridays, limited availability )

$22.99Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$17.49

Vegetarian Plate (For 2 people)

$17.49

Chicken Savulaki

$15.49

Beer Battered Cod

$12.99

Protein Box

$10.99

Kofta Plate

$14.49

DESSERT

Pistachio Baklava

$4.79

Walnut Baklava

$4.79

Bird Nest

$4.79

Tiramisu

$4.79

Eclair

$2.79

BEVERAGES

Regular Drink

$2.99

Large Drink

$2.69Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.99

La Croix

$2.99

Water Cup

$0.20

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Wrap Side Rice (Drink include only dining in and for 12 years and below)

$6.99

Comes with Rice. Any sub is $1 extra.

Kids Beef Wrap with Rice(Drink include only dining in and for 12 years and below)

$6.99

Comes with Rice. Any sub is $1 extra.

Kids Chicken Fingers Fries(Drink include only dining in and for 12 years and below)

$6.49

Comes with fries . Any sub is $1 extra.

Mac and Cheese(Drink include only dining in and for 12 years and below)

$6.49

Grilled Cheese with Fries(Drink include only dining in and for 12 years and below)

$6.49

Comes with fries. Any sub is $1 extra.

Kids Beef Bowl Humus (Drink include only dining in and for 12 years and below)

$7.49

Comes with Hummus, any sub or on the side $1 extra

Kids Chicken Bowl Hummus(Drink include only dining in and for 12 years and below)

$7.49

Comes with Hummus, any sub or side $1 extra

Hot Dog with Fries(Drink include only dining in and for 12 years and below)

$6.49

Comes with fries, any sub or side $1 extra

SAUCES/ DRESSINGS

Ostro Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Vegan Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Greek Dressing

$0.50

House Dressing

$0.45

Mediterranean Dressing

$0.45

Pomegranate Molasses

$0.75

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.75

SIDES

Side Hummus

$3.69

Side Tabouleh

$3.69

Side Tahini

$3.49

Side Babagonush

$3.89

Side Turmeric Rice

$3.49

Curly Fries

$3.49

Side Green Salad

$3.69

Side Greek Salad

$3.99

Side Pita Bread ( 5 pieces)

$1.50

Side Veg Skewers

$2.00

Side Feta Cheese

$1.50

Side Olives (6 pieces)

$1.50

Gluten Free Wrap

$1.25

Side Grape Leaves (3 Pieces)

$3.29

Extra Mozzarella Cheese

$1.50

WINE- BEER CHECK ID

Bud Ligth

$5.00

Cabernet

$6.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe Ostro is a Mediterranean Restaurant in Dalton Georgia. Fast casual, from scratch and healthy foodCafe Ostro offers variety of Vegetarian and vegan options, offers gluten free options (almost everything on the menu), Falafels, Hummus, Kabobs, Shawarmas, Lamb chops, Lentil soup( mother's recipe), Grilled Mahi Mahi, Grilled Salmon more and more and never frozen! Also we offer Turkish, Greek, Italian beer, wine and freshly made Mimosa. Baklava and Tiramusu is some treat we offer after your meal.

Location

240 N Hamilton St, Dalton, GA 30720

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

