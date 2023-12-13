- Home
Bits n Bites 3700 NE Indian River Dr
3700 NE Indian River Dr
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
Retail
Pack Coffee
- Coffee Pack- Top Class 2.5oz$6.69
- Coffee Pack- Rossa 8.8 oz$10.99
- Coffee Pack-Decaf Dek 500gr$35.99
- Coffee Pack- Riserva Filt$66.99
- Espresso Capsules-100 ct$16.99
- pilon cafe espresso$6.99
- maxwell house original roast medium$5.30
- folgers classic roast medium tub$5.99
- maxwell house coffee tub medium$6.99
- hemani mint tea bags$8.99
- hemani grean tea bags jasmine$8.99
- hemani rose tea bags$8.99
- hemani honey & ginger tea bags$8.99
- sugar and cream$0.75
Weight Items
Alcohol
- corona xtra 12ct$17.99
- corona xtra$2.75
- corona familiarl 24oz$3.50
- corona extra 24oz$3.50
- corona familiar 32oz$4.99
- corona 24oz$3.25
- malibu strawberry/coconut$3.99
- modelo chelada 12ct$17.99
- modelo 12ct$17.99
- modelo$3.99
- michelob ultra 16oz$2.50
- modelo 24oz$3.50
- michelob ultra 25oz$3.50
- modelo 32oz$7.99
- michelob ultra 16oz$2.75
- modelo limon y sal$3.50
- nütrl watermelon 700mL$3.99
- lemon-ade-rita$3.99
- nütrl pinepple 700mL$3.99
- sailfish hard tea$3.50
- stella artois$2.75
- sailfish 16oz$3.75
- busch 16oz$2.75
- budweiser 16oz$2.75
- stella artois 25oz$2.99
- budweiser 25oz$2.99
- stella artois 22.4oz$4.49
- elysian ipa 19.2oz$5.99
- bud light seltzer black cherry$3.99
- straw-ber-rita$3.99
- tropical beer hug$5.99
- kona big wave$3.99
- shutter home white wine$7.40
- shutter home moscato$7.40
- shutter home cabernet$7.40
- sutter home pinot grigio$7.40
- sutter home chardonnay$8.00
- callaway cabernet sauvignon$10.50
- chloe pinot grigio$13.00
- mezzacorna dinotte$12.75
- callway chardonnay$10.50
- chloe sauvignan$13.00
- anterra merlot$11.50
- budweiser 6 pa$9.99
- budlight 6 pack$9.99Out of stock
- budlight 16oz can$1.99Out of stock
- bud light 12pk$17.99
- Tropical Beer Hug$5.40
Packaged Food
- Frosted Flakes cup$2.99
- Apple Jacks cup$2.99
- Maruchan Shrimp$1.25
- Maruchan Chicken$1.25
- Maruchan Beef$1.25
- Maruchan Roast Chicken$1.25
- Skinny Pop White Cheddar$6.85
- Senca Granny Smith Apple$2.79
- Senca Orig Apple$2.79
- Senca Apple Cinnamon$2.79
- Popcorn Himalayan Pink$3.95
- Popcrn IN Black & White$6.75
- Pringles Salt & Vinegar$2.45
- Pringles Scorchin Cheddar$2.45
- Pringles Originals$2.45
- Pringles Cheddar$2.45
- Peeled Dried Mango$2.75
- Peeled Chili Mango$5.75
- Twix Salted Caramel$1.65
- Almond Joy$2.95
- Peeled Dried Apple$5.75
- Milky Way Cookie Dough$1.65
- MIN Dried Cranberries$7.45
- MIN Dried Apricots$7.45
- MIN Dried Apple$7.45
- Kind Cran Almond$2.85
- Kind bkfst Dark Choc$1.75
- Atkins Caramelicious Nut Roll$3.05
- Kind Dark Choc Nuts Salt$2.85
- Kind Caramel Salt$2.85
- Kind Almond Coconut$2.85
- Clif WC Macadamia$2.65
- Clif PB Banana$2.65
- Clif Oatmeal Raisin Walnut$2.65
- Belvita Cinnamon BS$1.85
- Belvita Blueberry$1.85
- Sour Patch Watermelon$1.85
- Sour Patch Kids$1.85
- Toblerone Dark Choc$4.95
- M&M Caramel CB$1.65
- 100 Grand$2.85
- M&M Peanut$1.65
- Kind Crml/ Almd/ Salt$2.85
- York Patties$1.69
- Kale Chips KR$7.45Out of stock
- Kale Chips OG$7.45Out of stock
- Terra Sweets & Beets$7.85Out of stock
- Atkins Endulge Choc Caramel$3.15
- Lenny And Larrys Chocolate Chip$3.09
- Lenny And Larrys Salted Caramel$3.09
- Lenny And Larrys Lemon PS$3.09
- KB Habanero Lime$3.09Out of stock
- KB Salt & Vinegar$3.09Out of stock
- CD Milky Way$1.65
- Baby Ruth$2.85
- Bare Coconut$1.60
- Bare Banana$1.60
- Bare Apple$1.60
- Oreo$1.15
- Planters Peanuts$1.15
- Planters Honey Roasted$1.15
- Planters Cashews$1.15
- Jack Links Beef Jerky OG$3.69
- Jack Links Jerky Teriyaki$3.69
- Jack Links Beef Tender$3.69
- Swedish Fish$1.35
- Welches Mixed Fruit$1.50
- Welches Berries & Cherries$1.50
- welches island fruits$1.50
- White Cheddar Cheezeit$0.99
- Kraft Mac n Cheese$0.80
- kitkat$1.52
- Cheddar Goldfish$0.85
- Milano$1.15
- Chips Ahoy$5.45
- can salmon$3.00
- 3oz tuna can$2.00
- 5oz TunaCan$1.60
- Fit Crunch$1.60
- Think! Bar Red$2.50
- Think! Bar Blue$2.50
- kinder marvel$5.40
- mini haunted house cookie$5.00Out of stock
- haunted cookie house$7.00Out of stock
- Crunch 4 Piece$3.25
- Twix$1.99
- Snickers Nut Road$1.99
- Snickers Peanut Butter$1.99
- pringles bbq$2.45
- terra blues sea salt$6.00Out of stock
- goya plantain chps$4.39Out of stock
- pringles scorchinn$2.45Out of stock
- motts apple sauce apple$4.99
- motts sauce strawberry$4.99
- motts sauce blueberry$4.99
- M&M$2.19
- Builders Peanut butter Protein$3.00
- lucky charms$8.00Out of stock
- ruffles$2.40Out of stock
- cheetos p$2.40
- fritos$2.40Out of stock
- doritos$2.40
- funyuns$3.00Out of stock
- toast chee$0.80
- Dried figs$5.00
- Pickled Cucumbers$6.00
- Hwm Dill Pickls$6.00
- Roasted Aubergine$4.99
- Cocktail Green Olivee$7.00
- Grape leaves$6.00
- Black olives$7.40
- bens ready rice jasmine$3.50
- seeds of change quinoa ahd brown rice$2.45
- Tomato Ketchup heinz$3.50
- heinz yellow mustard$3.50
- heinz sweet relish$3.50
- campbells cream of mushroom$1.50
- campells tomato soup$1.50
- nescafe clasico$6.99
- nutella$6.75
- Monetta Vanilla$4.99
- Monetta Salted Caramel$4.99
- nutri grain apple cinnamon$3.30
- nutri grain strawberry$3.30
- nutri grain blueberry$3.30
- larabar chocolate chip cookie dough$1.79
- larabar peanut butter chocolate chip$1.79
- starkist tuna$2.99
- chicken hot and spicy$1.05
- bertolli alfredo$2.99
- di napoli classico tomato$5.60
- campbells home style chicken tortilla$1.50
- shin noodles spicy$2.05
- bugles orginal$1.00
- marie callenders chicken dumplings$1.30
- tonkotsu$3.00
- bushs beans$2.30
- colorful goldfish$0.85
- flavor blasted goldfish$0.85
- pretzel goldfish$0.85
- vanilla cupcake goldfish$0.85
- marie callenders chicken pot pie$2.45
- bushs black beans$1.99
- 240 value pack minis$6.99
- 145 candy pack$5.99
- nature valley fruit & nut$0.50
- nature valley crunchy$0.50
- veggie puffs barbecue$1.25
- veggie puffs white cheddar$1.25
- veggie puffs sour cream & onion$1.25
- lays baked original$1.25Out of stock
- pirates booty white cheddar$1.00
- gardettos snack mix$1.00
- traditional chex mix$1.25
- skinny pop$1.25
- monster cereal carmella creeper$3.99
- monster cereal boo berry$3.99
- monster cereal$3.99
- monter cereal$3.99
- club multigrain crackers$4.96
- club original crackers$4.96
- toblerone white chocolate$4.95
- toblerone milk choc$4.95
- Mentos Gum Cotton Candy$4.50
- builders cookie dough$3.00
- baked ruffles$1.25
- baked flamin hot cheetos$1.25
- baked bbq$1.25Out of stock
- baked cheetos$1.25
- frosted flakes$15.99
- honey dijon$3.09Out of stock
- froot loop indivdual$2.99
- kelloggs corn flakes 2 bags$15.99
- pam oil Spray$3.99
- barilla elbows$4.99
- barilla penne$4.99
- honey brother honey comb$14.99
- popcorn indiana movie theater butter$3.60
- belgian choc seashells$11.99Out of stock
- godiva truffles$14.99Out of stock
- ghirardelli choc$14.99Out of stock
- berrak$4.00
- honeynnut cheerios$8.00
- butterfinger$1.25
- m&m crunchy cookie$2.19
- eclipse peppermint$1.79
- reeses pretzel cup$1.45
- 2 bag fruity pebbles box$12.00
- 2 bag cocoa pebbles box$12.00
- Peanut Butter Toasty Sand$0.80
- starburst$1.80
- Terra Sweet Potato$2.70Out of stock
- Hi-Chew Watermelon$1.95
- Hi-Chew Strawberry$1.95
- Hi-Chew Green Apple$1.95
- Hi-Chew Grape$1.95
- Hi-Chew Mango$1.95
- Razzles$1.90
- Hubba Bubba$2.50
- Laffy Taffy BR$0.50
- Good & Plenty$2.10
- Ring pop$1.80
- WhirlyPop$2.99
- Gilliam Blackberry$0.99
- Nerds Gummy Clusters$2.99
- Abba-Zaba$1.50
- Punch Monkey$2.99
- Hot Tamales$4.50
- Slam Dunk$2.99
- Bottle Pop$2.80
- Nerds Rope$1.99
- Blow Pop$0.40
- Candy Necklace$1.90
- Dino Doo$2.99
- Unicorn Pops$1.10
- Push Pop$2.50
- Cry Baby$1.25
- Altoids$2.60
- Hersheys$1.60
- Hersheys Almond$1.60
- 3 Musketeers$1.60
- Crunch$2.25
- snickers$1.99
Drinks
- muscle milk chocolate$3.49
- muscle milk vanilla$3.49
- oasis vibe celsius$2.99
- fantasy vibe celsius$2.99
- arctic vibe celsius$2.99
- peach vibe celsius$2.99
- kiwi guava celsius$2.99
- watermelon celsius$2.99
- orange celsius$2.99
- fuji apple celsius$2.99
- propel grape$2.09
- gatorade lemon lime zero$3.19
- gatorade glacier cherry zero$3.19
- gatorade orange zero$3.19
- gatorade orange$3.19
- gatorade lemon lime$3.19
- gatorade glacier freeze$3.19
- gatorade fruit punch$3.19
- gatorade blue$3.19
- coconut water$2.69
- pure leaf xtra sweet$2.69
- pure leaf lemon$2.69
- pure leaf unsweet$2.69
- pure leaf sweet$2.69
- sbux frap vanilla 13.7oz$4.09
- sbux frap coffee 13.7oz$4.09
- sbux frap mocha 13.7oz$4.09
- starbucks vanilla 15oz$3.49
- starbucks coffee 15oz$3.49
- starbucks mocha 15oz$3.49
- aquafina 1L$2.19
- aquafina 20oz$1.74
- orange crush$2.49
- schweppes ginger ale$2.49
- mt. dew 20oz$2.49Out of stock
- diet mt. dew 20oz$2.49
- pepsi 20oz$2.49
- propel berry$2.09
- wild berry celsius$2.99
- lemon lime celsius$2.99
- Water Acqua$3.99
- oj some pulp$2.09
- oj no pulp$2.09
- Chocolate Muscle Milk$2.25
- diet mtn dew$2.49
- pepsi$2.49
- life water 1L$3.40
- aquafina$1.74
- water pack$10.00
- water 40 pack$15.00
- acqua panna tuscany water$4.59
- evian$3.00
- saratoga sparkling$2.99
- sprite zero 12 pack$10.00
- caffeine free diet coke 12 pck$8.99
- hanks root beer$3.00
- diet coke 24 pck$12.99
- coke 24 pack$12.99
- sprite 24 pack$12.99
- zephryhills bottle 1 L$1.50
- zephyrhills 1 gallon$2.50
- Fiji 6 pack$7.50
- 6 pack smart water$6.99
- diet pepsi$2.49
- Dr pepper$2.49
- powerade yellow$3.90
- Powerade Orange$3.90
- gold peak$3.50
- Java Monster$3.50
- lean body choc$3.50
- Vitamin Water$3.90
- tea bag$0.50
- pellegrino$2.99
- Coca-Cola can$2.80
- Diet Coke can$2.80
- Diet Coke Caffeine Free Can$2.80
- CanadaDry Gingerale can$2.80
- Sprite Zero Can$2.80
- Starbucks Expresso And Cream$3.50
- lb choc$3.50
- 221 kombucha grapefruit bee pollen$4.00
- 221 Kombucha Lavender$4.00
- 221 Kombucha Ginger$4.00
- life wtr$2.69
Miscellaneous
- 1 gallon gas can$25.65
- 2 gallon gas can$30.75
- 2xl male short$24.99
- 5 hour energy berry$3.39
- 5 hour energy extra orange$3.45
- 5 hour energy extra strength$3.45
- 5 hour energy pomegranite$3.39
- Adult Life Jacket$16.99
- aquafina 20oz$1.74
- auxiliary cable$8.65
- banana boat$8.75
- barilla ready pasta elbows$3.65
- barilla ready pasta penne$3.65
- barilla thin spaghetti$3.49
- bic lighters$2.59
- bic mens easy rinse shaver$11.45
- bimini dri fit long sleeve medium$29.99
- bimini long sleeve dri fit large$29.99
- bimini long sleeve small$29.99
- bl headphone$34.99
- black bomb scent bomb$3.85
- black cherry scent bomb$3.85
- bounce sheets 160$5.50Out of stock
- Bounty Paper Towel$1.75
- bungee tie downs$7.99
- chapstick classic$2.45
- chapstick spf15$2.45
- Christmas cards$15.00
- clean cotton scent bomb$3.85
- Colgate Toothbrush$1.19
- cooler$7.50
- coppertone kids spray$9.73
- coppertone sport$9.02
- coppertone water babies$9.73
- corkscrew$7.50
- Cosmetic Cotton Puffs$1.35
- Craftman's Bench V-Cut$6.20