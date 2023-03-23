Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Diamond BBQ - Hidalgo

708 South 1st Street

Hidalgo, TX 78557

Food OO

plates

1 meat, 2 sides

$11.50

2 meat, 2 sides

$12.50

3 meat, 2 sides

$13.50

by the 1/2 pound

Brisket

$11.00

Turkey

$9.00

Original Sausage by link

$6.00

Spicy Sausage by link

$7.00

Pork Ribs

$9.00

Pulled Pork

$8.00

Chicken Breast

$9.00

Whole Brisket

$150.00

Full Rack of Pork Ribs

$35.00

sides

Small Potato Salad

$2.79

Large Potato Salad

$6.00

Small Green Beans with Bacon

$2.79

Large Green Beans with Bacon

$6.00

Small Charro Beans

$2.79

Large Charro Beans

$6.00

Small Baked Potato Casserole

$2.79

Large Baked Potato Casserole

$6.00

Chips

$1.55

Small BBQ Beans

$2.79

Large BBQ Beans

$6.00

Small Mac n Cheese

$2.79

Large Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Half Size Pan of any side

$26.99

sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.00

Sausage Sandwich

$6.00

Killer Bee

$10.50

Smokehouse Sub

$12.00

Extra Meat

$4.00

dessert

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Drinks

Drink

$1.79

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving Texas Styled Low & Slow Smoked BBQ in South TX

708 South 1st Street, Hidalgo, TX 78557

