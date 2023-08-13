Bloom Botanical Bistro Take Out & Delivery

Starters

AHI WATERMELON SASHIMI

$12.00

Garlic shishito pepper burnt ginger soy

CHICKEN WINGLET LILLI-POPS

$15.00

Large crispy chicken winglets with a choice of sauce

EDAMAME GUACAMOLE

$14.00

Tri-color chips

HEIRLOOM TOMATO RADISH BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

Garlic confit toast points

KOBE MEATBALLS

$22.00

Kobe meatballs, brussels slaw & wonton crisp nest with yuzu garlic confit aioli

KUNG PAO CALAMARI

$17.00

Crispy calamari with a shishito, garlic kung pao sauce

PAN FRIED PORK GYOZA

$12.00

Spicy aioli & burnt soy

PAN FRIED VEGETABLE GYOZA

$12.00

Spicy vegan aioli & burnt soy

GRILLED ARTICHOKES

$15.00

Mediterranean marinated long stem artichokes

TUNA TARTARE

$22.00

Yellowfin tuna, wasabi cream, grapefruit supreme segments, yuzu vinaigrette

Pasta

CREAMY MUSHROOM SOBA

$26.00

Wild mushrooms cooked in a cream sauce, buckwheat soba noodles

PESTO GARGANELLI

$24.00

Urban basil, parsley, garlic, vegan parmesan, pine nuts & English peas

ZUCCHINI NOODLES

$20.00

Shaved zucchini, urban basil, Chardonnay in a butter lemon sauce

SPICY RIGATONI

$24.00

Spicy vodka sauce & rigatoni

PAPPARDELLE BUTTER POACHED LOBSTER

$36.00

1.5 lb butter poached lobster served with Italian pappardelle, chancellery mushrooms, sweet corn cream sauce

Bloom Bowls

Crispy calamari, shaved savoy cabbage, scallions, shaved bok choy, orange supreme with orange ginger dressing, crispy wonton threads

THE POWERBOWL

$18.00

Baby kale, baby spinach, arugula, candied pistachios, candied cashews, slow roasted beets, quinoa, dressed with strawberry vinaigrette

BIBIMAP

$12.00

Wild mushrooms, hot house cucumbers, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, Korean kimchi served over seasoned rice with kochujang sauce & burnt soy

PICKLED BEET SALAD

$16.00

Slow roasted beets with pickled shallots, toasted pumpkin seeds with a lemon thyme vegan cream

THE EMERALD GREEN

$19.00

Soups & Sandwiches

LOBSTER BISQUE

$18.00

Silky smooth roasted lobster bique in a toasted sourdough bread bowl

5' ONION

$10.00

Shallots, white onions, red onions, scallions, leeks, provolone & garlic toast point * Can be Gluten Free if no toast is requested **Can be Vegan if provolone is substituted for vegan cheddar

THE BIG SKINNY SEDUCTION

$18.00

Avocado, tomato jam, heirloom tomatoes, shaved cucumbers, carrots, microsprouts, toasted multi-seeded Focaccia, vegan garlic aioli

THE BLOOM BURGER

$22.00

Veggie burger, arugula, sliced heirloom tomatoes, house made pickles, vegan cheddar creamy, avocado dressing

SIGNATURE SMASH BURGER

$24.00

Two 4oz. beef blended smash patties, melted lacy Swiss, arugula, heirloom tomato, shaved red onion, peppered bacon with garlic aioli on a butter toasted bun

Mains

RATATOILLE

$22.00

Chinese eggplant, baby zucchini, heirloom tomatoes with tomato broth

VEGETABLE TAKOYAKI BALL LETTUCE WRAPS

$22.00

Vegetable sesame teriyaki meatless balls, pickled vegetables, red oak lettuce

BEET WELLINGTON

$28.00

Roasted beets encased in a fluffy puff pastry dough, with a mushroom and onion duxelles

CHICKEN POT PIE

$18.00

Carrots, leeks, celery, broccoli, corn, English peas, vegetable country gravy topped with a light puff pastry dough

VEGGIE POT PIE

$18.00

Carrots, leeks, celery, broccoli, corn, English peas, vegetable country gravy topped with a light puff pastry dough

SEARED SCALLOPS

$38.00

Pan-seared scallops with a creamy polenta and vegetable succotash, corn, poblano peppers, sweet peas, romanesco sauce

PAN-SEARED SALMON

$29.00

Crispy wild salmon, skin-on, saffron Moroccan cous-cous, sautéed bok choy with chimichurri

MOJO JUMBO SHRIMP

$26.00

Grilled marinated jumbo shrimp over citrus quinoa, chickpeas, heirloom cherry tomatoes, corn, jalapeño

AIRLINE CHICKEN

$21.00

Brined bone-in chicken breast, pan-seared, wild rice pilaf, mushroom, white bean sauce

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$29.00

8 hour braised short rib, polenta fries, roasted brussels, corn, butternut squash succotash

FILET MIGNON AUPOIURE

$39.00

8 oz prime filet, roasted herb marble potatoes, grilled baby carrots

Trimmings

KRISPY BRUSSELS

$9.00

VEGAN MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$9.00

SAUTEED WILD SHROOMS

$11.00

WHIPPED POTATOES

$9.00

SKIN-ON TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

HAND-CUT FRIES

$9.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.00

GARLIC HERB MARBLE POTATOES

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Plant-Based Nuggets

$12.00

Kids Mini Beef Sliders

$12.00

Kids Mini Veggie Sliders

$12.00

Kids Mini Penne Pasta With Red Sauce

$12.00

Kids Mini Penne Pasta With Butter

$12.00

Kids Vegan Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Grilled Chix Tenders

$12.00

Kids Fried Chix Tenders

$12.00

Bar Menu

Late Night AHI WATERMELON SASHIMI

$12.00

Late Night KOBE MEATBALLS

$22.00

Late Night CHICKEN WINGLETS

$15.00

Late Night KUNG PAO CALAMARI

$17.00

Late Night TUNA TARTARE

$20.00

Late Night THE BLOOM BURGER

$22.00

Late Night LITTLE BURGER BITE

$20.00

Late Night SIGNATURE SMASH BURGER

$24.00

Late Night PAN FRIED PORK GYOZA

$12.00

Late Night PAN FRIED VEGETABLE GYOZA

$12.00

Late Night EMILY'S CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

Brunch

Mains

2 Eggs Anyway

$6.00

BEC Croissant

$14.00

Bibimbap

$12.00

Breakfast Bowl

$15.50

Citrus Salmon House Made Lox

$24.00

Classic American Breakfast

$14.00

Crisp Corners Waffle

$15.00

Filet Mignon Benedict

$24.00

Lobster Omlette

$27.00

Make Your Own Omlette

$19.00

Mexican Breakfast Hash

$16.00

Poached Browns

$16.00

The Fluff Stack

$14.00

Vegan Mexican Breakfast Hash

$16.00

Sweet Mini Doughnuts

$10.00

Sides

Crispy Bacon

$8.00

Bloom Hash

$7.00

English Muffin

$5.00

Croissant

$6.00

1/2 Avocado

$3.50

Whole Avocado

$6.00

Seasoned Tater Tots

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Hand Cut Fries

$9.00

Drinks

Bottomless Brunch Drinks

$25.00