Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Blue Star Coffee Roasters

review star

No reviews yet

1240 E. Methow Valley HWY

Twisp, WA 98856

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha
Iced Latte

Hot Drinks

Americano

Americano

$2.25

Two shots of espresso floated on top of hot water.

Latte

Latte

$3.25

Two perfectly pulled shots of espresso with steamed organic milk.

Honey Bear

Honey Bear

$4.00

Two shots of espresso combined with honey, cinnamon and perfectly steamed oat milk. A local favorite. You won't regret it.

Mocha

Mocha

$3.75

Two shots of espresso with chocolate sauce and steamed organic milk, topped with cocoa powder.

Breve

Breve

$3.75

Two shots of espresso combined with silky steamed organic half and half.

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.75

Two shots of espresso combined with white chocolate sauce and steamed organic milk.

Caramel+ Vanilla Latte

Caramel+ Vanilla Latte

$4.00

Two shots of espresso combined with caramel sauce, a touch of vanilla and steamed organic milk. A.k.a the 'caramel machiato'

Sweet Ginger

Sweet Ginger

$4.00

Locally made ginger syrup + cardamom+ two shots of espresso + silky smooth steamed oat milk topped with a dash of cinnamon. It will warm you to your toes and dazzle your taste buds. The perfect sweet and spicy tonic.

Doppio

Doppio

$2.50

Two ristretto shots, pulled to perfection. Bold, beautiful and balanced.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.00

Fresh and hot brewed drip coffee- featuring our Roaster's Choice. Always good!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50

Two shots of espresso with equal parts of steamed organic milk and silky foam.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.00

Two ristretto shots with 4 ounces of steamed organic milk.

Ginger Latte

Ginger Latte

$3.75

Two shots of espresso with locally made ginger syrup and steamed organic milk.

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$2.75

Two ristretto shots of espresso topped with an ounce of steamed organic milk. Small and mighty, bold and delicious.

Aero Press

Aero Press

$3.00

A freshly brewed cup, using an Aero Press.

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Chocolate sauce combined with steamed organic milk.

Chai

$2.75

Sweet and spicy chai syrup combined with steamed organic milk.

Steamer

$1.75

Steamed milk combined with a syrup.

Tea

$2.25

Iced Drinks

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$2.25

Two shots of espresso floated on ice and water. Classic and delicious.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.25

Two shots of espresso + iced organic milk. Yum!!

Iced Honey Bear

Iced Honey Bear

$3.25

Two shots of espresso combined with honey, cinnamon and iced oat milk. A local favorite. You won't regret it.

Iced Mocha

$3.75

Two shots of espresso mixed with milk chocolate and poured over iced organic milk. Delicious.

Iced Breve

$3.75

Two shots of espresso combined with iced organic half and half.

Iced Organic Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.75Out of stock

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$3.75

Two shots of espresso + white chocolate sauce+ iced organic milk.

Iced Ginger Latte

Iced Ginger Latte

$3.75

Two shots of espresso with locally made ginger syrup and iced organic milk.

Iced Sweet Ginger

Iced Sweet Ginger

$4.00

Locally made ginger syrup + cardamom+ two shots of espresso + iced oat milk topped with a dash of cinnamon. It will dazzle your taste buds. The perfect sweet and spicy tonic.

Cold Brew Elixir Americano

Cold Brew Elixir Americano

$3.25

Two shots of cold brew concentrate poured over iced water.

Cold Brew Elixir Latte

Cold Brew Elixir Latte

$3.75

Two shots of Elixir Cold Brew + iced organic milk. Smooth and exhilarating! Yum.

Cold Brew Vanilla Italian Soda

Cold Brew Vanilla Italian Soda

$5.00

Two shots of Elixir Cold Brew + club soda+ just the right amount of vanilla syrup + organic half and half, over ice. Delightful and refreshing.

Black and White

Black and White

$4.25

2 ounces of Blue Star Elixir Cold Brew poured over ice and topped with shaken half and half. Lightly sweetened with vanilla.

Iced Tea

$2.25

Tea brewed by the cup, over ice.

Iced Chai

$2.75

Sweet and spicy chai syrup combined with steamed organic milk.

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.75

Club soda + ice + syrup + organic half and half. Classic.

Pastries

GF Oatmeal Cherry Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

GF Oatmeal Cherry Almond

$2.50Out of stock

Cold Brew Choc Chip Cookie GF

$2.50Out of stock

Salted Chocolate Shortbread

$2.50
Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50Out of stock
Lemon Sprinkle Cream Cheese Cookies

Lemon Sprinkle Cream Cheese Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Festive Lemon Sprinkle Cookies. A favorite for little ones!

Eggnog Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Coconut Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Peach Blueberry Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Parmesan Scallion Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Mixed Berry Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Bacon Cheese Scallion Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Plain Croissant

$4.50

Fresh, buttery and oh so beautiful. Artisan made locally by Saskatoon Kitchens.

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Fresh, buttery & filled with chocolate. Dreamy. Artisan baked locally by Saskatoon Kitchens.

Poptart

$5.00Out of stock

Better than you remember! Artisan made fresh with seasonal fruit fillings & a drizzle of icing on top.

Chevre And Cherry Tomato Danish

$5.00

Herb And Asiago Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Donut!

$1.00Out of stock

Coffee Beans

Morning Roast

$13.00

Espresso Blend

$13.00

French Sumatra

$13.00

Highway 20 House Blend

$13.00

Super Nova Decaf

$13.00

Roaster's Choice: Honduras Liquidambar Natural Organic

$15.00

Roaster’s Choice for Coffee Lovers SULAWESI TORAJA Organic Naturally processed and hand-sorted with care. Tasting notes include dark cherry, dutched cocoa, & a hint of baking spice. Aromatic & full bodied, with a clean, elegant finish.

Treats

Local Honey

$11.75

Salted Caramels

$0.75

Chocolate Bars

$4.00

Gift Card

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$5 Gift Card

$5.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where coffee lovers come to get delicious, artfully prepared espresso drinks, freshly brewed drip coffee, and hand brewed coffee by the cup. We are a wholesale provider of world-class, hand-roasted coffee. Voted one of the top three micro roasters in North America by Roast Magazine and winner of America’s Best Espresso at Seattle Coffee Fest, we bring over twenty-five years of award-winning coffee experience to the region. Visitors can see our entire production facility and watch as green coffee is carefully roasted to create the blends and varietals that they are enjoying in their cup. The welcome is always warm, and our knowledgeable staff can answer all your coffee questions. We carry a full line of brewing equipment, accessories, travel mugs and fabulous Blue Star Coffee gear. We also feature fresh, locally baked pastries and use only organic milk in our drinks. Gluten free treats and plant based milk options also offered. Come on by, we’ll treat you right!

Location

1240 E. Methow Valley HWY, Twisp, WA 98856

Directions

Gallery
Blue Star Coffee Roasters image
Blue Star Coffee Roasters image
Blue Star Coffee Roasters image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jack's Hut
orange starNo Reviews
31 Early Winters Dr, Mazama, WA 98833
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Twisp
Leavenworth
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston