BMuse Cafe - Middlebury

900 Straits Turnpike

Middlebury, CT 06762

Daily Specials

Turkey & Avocado Wrap

$9.95

Turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, avocado and pesto mayo on a spinach wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.95

Housemade chicken salad, greens, bacon, cheddar and jalapeno on a flour wrap

Southwest Shrimp Wrap

$9.95

Sauteed shrimp, black bean salsa, greens, chipotle mayo and avocado on a tomato wrap

Chicken and Orzo

$4.75+

Shrimp and Corn Chowder

$4.75+

Salads

Build Your Own Salad - Online

$8.95

Build Your Own Salad

Arugula Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Arugula & Shaved Parmesan Cheese with Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Fig Balsamic Vinegar

Asian Chicken Salad

$11.95

Panko Breaded Chicken, Romaine Hearts, Snap Peas, Carrots & Mandarin Orange Slices with Asian Sesame Ginger Dressing

B Muse Buffalo Salad

$11.95

Spicy Buffalo Chicken, Romaine Hearts, Grape Tomatoes, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Croutons with Blue Cheese Dressings

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.95

Sliced Grilled Chicken, Romaine Hearts, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan with Perfect Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$8.95

Baby Field Greens, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & Stuffed Grape Leaves with LaFlora Italian Dressing

Hummus Plate

$11.95

Hummus, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Lemon, Roasted Red Peppers, Pita Chips & Mixed Field Greens with Fig Balsamic Vinegar

Mozzarella Burrata Salad

$11.95

Burrata (Mozzarella Stuffed with Ricotta), Arugula & Roasted Beets with Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Fig Balsamic Vinegar

Roasted Beet Salad

$8.95

Baby Arugula, Roasted Beets, Grape Tomatoes & Crumbled Goat Cheese with La Flora Italian Dressing

Southwest Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Baby Field Greens, Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado & Tortilla Strips with Llime Chipotle Vinaigrette

Tuna Salad Platter

$11.95

Scoop of Tuna Salad, Baby Field Greens, Avocado, Cucumbers & Grape Tomatoes with Balsamic Basil Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Balsamic Glazed Vegetable Wrap

$8.95

Farm Fresh Grilled Vegetables with Goat Cheese, Baby Field Greens & Balsamic Glaze

Boursin Roast Beef

$8.95

Roasted Eye Round of Beef with Boursin Cheese Spread, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenderloin Tossed in a Spicy Hot Sauce with Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing & Mixed Field Greens

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Poached Chicken Breast with Mayonnaise, Celery, Salt and Pepper, Topped with Mixed Field Greens

Ham & Brie

$8.95

Lean Ham with Baby Field Greens, Triple Cream Brie and Our Own Honey Mustard Sauce

Roast Turkey

$8.95

Fresh Roasted Turkey with Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Baby Field Greens & Mayonnaise

Roasted Eye Round of Beef

$8.95

Fresh Roasted Eye Round of Beef with Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers & Baby Field Greens with Rosemary Aioli

Santa Fe Chicken

$8.95

Sliced Grilled Chicken with Fresh Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Baby Field Greens & Chipotle Mayonnaise

Tuna Salad

$8.95

White Albacore Tuna Mixed with Mayonnaise, Celery, Salt & Pepper topped with Mixed Field Greens

Tuscan Style Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Herb Marinated Chicken Breast with Sun Dried Tomatoes, Artichokes, Baby Field Greens & Pesto Mayonnaise

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Grilled Chicken with Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Sides

Chocolate Cake (GF)

$5.50

Gluten Free

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.25

3 Pack, Baked Fresh Daily

Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroons

$1.25

A Delicious Coconut Macaroon Dipped in Semi-Sweet Chocolate (Gluten Free)

Cranberry Shortbread Cookies

$2.25

3 Pack, Baked Fresh Daily

Deep River BBQ Chips

$2.25

Deep River Original Chips

$2.25

Deep River Rosemary & Olive Oil Chips

$2.25

Deep River Salt & Cracked Pepper

$2.25
$2.25

Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$2.25
$2.25
$2.25

Deep River Zesty Jalapeño Chips

$2.25

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

Seasonal Fresh Fruit with Vanilla Yogurt & House-Made Granola

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

Veggie & Hummus Cup

$4.75

Assorted Veggies with Hummus

Sweet Treats

Cheesecake Brownies (2)

$5.50Out of stock

Oreo Cheese Cake

$5.50

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Rice Pudding

$3.50

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Dels Lemonade

$2.75

Dels Pink Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Dels Tangerine Orange

$2.75

Ginger Ale Can

$1.50

Diet Ginger Ale Can

$1.50

Soulstice Blue Moon Kombucha

$4.99

Blueberry Lavender

Soulstice Phoenix Kombucha

$4.99

Cranberry, Orange, Hibiscus

Soulstice Kombucha -

$4.99

Lemon Medley, Ginger, Mint

Soulstice Starlight Kombucha

$4.99

Notes of Citrus and Pineapple

Gold Peak -0- sugar sweet tea

$2.25

Gold Peak Green Tea made with cane sugar

$2.25

Gold Peak Iced Tea (Sweetened)

$2.25

Snapple Diet Lemon Iced Tea

$2.25

Snapple Diet Peach Iced Tea

$2.25

Snapple Lemon Iced Tea

$2.25

Snapple Peach Iced Tea

$2.25

Sparkling Water Bubbles

$2.25

Sparkling Water Orange

$2.25

Sparkling Water Lime

$2.25

Sparkling Water Raspberry Lime

$2.25

Sparkling Water Lemon

$2.25

STEAZ Blueberry Pomegranate Green Tea

$2.25

STEAZ Lemon Green Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.25

STEAZ Mint Green Tea (Antioxidant Brew)

$2.25

STEAZ Peach Green (Antioxidant Brew)

$2.25

STEAZ Superfruit Green (Antioxidant Brew)

$2.25

STEAZ Unsweetened Passion Fruit Green Tea

$2.25

STEAZ Zero Calorie Peach Mango (Antioxidant Brew)

$2.25

STEAZ Zero Calorie Half & Half

$2.25

STEAZ Zero Calorie Raspberry

$2.25

RISE Coffee - Original Black

$5.25

Coconut Water

$2.50

Gift Certificates

Gift Certificates

Paper Gift Certificates - REDEEMABLE IN-STORE ORDERS ONLY (cannot be used to pay for online orders) Available only to be picked up in-store (no shipping)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

900 Straits Turnpike, Middlebury, CT 06762

Directions

