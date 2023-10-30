- Home
Pies & Pub Middlebury
1 Store Road
Middlebury, CT 06762
FOOD
Small Plates
Crispy fried, blue cheese dip
Philly steak, onions, chili drizzle
Breaded tenders, honey mustard
Golden breaded rings, marinara
Lightly fried shrimp, spicy crema, pickled onions, hot honey drizzle
Oven baked cheddar & Monterey cheeses, salsa & sour cream
braised citrus chili beef, cheddar & Monterey cheeses, authentic birria broth for dipping
with house fried chips, tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapeños, cheese
Crispy twisted fries, beer cheese, bacon, green onions, hot peppers, chili crema
blackened mahi, house slaw, pickled onions, fresh cilantro, chili crema
citrus chili braised pork shoulder, avocado & lime green sauce, chopped tomatoes, onions, fresh cilantro
Salads
crushed bacon, hard boiled egg, gorgonzola, tomato, onion, avocado, crispy chicken tenderloins
cucumber, tomato, red onion, crispy chick peas, avocado, chopped Romaine, feta, sweet cranberries
iceberg, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion, kalamata olive
crisp Romaine, shredded asiago, house croutons, classic Caesar dressing
feta cheese, kalamata olive, cucumber, tomato, red onion, iceberg, warm pita
pesto tossed farro, slow roasted heirloom tomatoes, arugula, pickled onions, fresh basil, evoo, balsamic glaze
Sandwiches
8oz Angus burger blend, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
8oz Angus blend, cooked onions, smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, house burger sauce, brioche bun
house recipe - southern fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, house aioli, hot honey drizzle, brioche bun
hand breaded crispy chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing
thinly sliced beef, melted cheddar cheese, creamy horseradish mayo, crispy onions, grilled bun
roasted green peppers, avocado, gouda cheese, cinnamon chipotle, lettuce, brioche bun
Wings
Old School Grinders
Greek Pita
Main Plates
Maker’s, chili pepper, brown sugar, mascarpone whipped potatoes, house vegetable
12 oz choice sirloin, garlic parmesan fries, truffle sauce, house slaw
Beer battered cod, sidewinder fries, house slaw, crispy capers, tartar sauce
Pan seared fillet, honey garlic, blistered tomatoes, basil pesto, crispy onions
Cheese blend, shells, parmesan crumbs 17 | add crispy Buffalo chicken 6 | add steak tips 8 | add pork carnitas 6
Southern fried chicken breasts, hot honey, house slaw, sidewinder fries, lemon truffle aioli
Breaded chicken breast fillets, house marinara, mozzarella, over pasta
Parmigiano, butter, cream, fresh herbs | add chicken 5 | add shrimp 8 | add broccoli 3
Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
Limited Time Offers (L.T.O.)
**Apple Beet Salad:** A refreshing mix of apples, beets, walnuts, cranberries, and crumbled blue cheese, nestled on a bed of mixed greens and chickpeas.
**Salmon Burgers:** Grilled salmon patties with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, onions, and a zesty lemon truffle aioli, served alongside golden fries.
**Bacon Jalapeno Popper Steak Burger:** A burger lover's dream - featuring succulent steak, bacon jalapeno poppers, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and our house burger sauce, paired with crispy onion rings.
**Halloween Stuffed Peppers:** Spooky yet scrumptious! Peppers stuffed with a Halloween-inspired filling, over a bed of spaghetti squash and bolognese sauce
**Grilled Hangar Steak:** A succulent hanger steak, grilled to perfection, adorned in a rich mushroom peppercorn sauce, served over grilled scallions, accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes and vibrant vegetables.
**Shrimp Cavatelli Scampi:** Tender shrimp, sautéed to perfection, tossed with cavatelli pasta and fresh yellow squash and zucchini, creating a light and flavorful scampi experience.
PIZZA
Pizza
Small Gourmet Pizza
Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives
Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese
Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese
Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses
Pineapple & Ham
Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese
Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball
White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella
Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan
Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola
Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese
Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan
Large Gourmet Pizza
Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil
Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula
White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella
Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese
Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese
Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese
Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan
Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan
Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives
White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses
Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese
Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola
Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
Pineapple & Ham
Sicilian Gourmet Pizza
Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives
Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese
Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese
Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses
Pineapple & Ham
Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese
Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball
White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella
Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan
Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola
Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese
Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan
Small 1/2 Gourmet Pizza
Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives
Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese
Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese
Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses
Pineapple & Ham
Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese
Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball
White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella
Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan
Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola
Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese
Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan
Large 1/2 Gourmet Pizza
Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives
Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese
Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese
Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses
Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese
Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball
White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella
Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan
Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola
Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese
Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan
Sicilian 1/2 Gourmet Pizza
Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives
Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese
Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese
Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses
Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese
Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball
White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella
Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan
Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola
Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese
Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan
BEVERAGE
20oz
Gatorade
2 Liter
Pure Leaf
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1 Store Road, Middlebury, CT 06762