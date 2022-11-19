Restaurant header imageView gallery

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Woodbury

1,539 Reviews

$$

641 Main Street South

Woodbury, CT 06798

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

MP Burger
Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken
Butternut Squash Bisque

SMALL PLATES

Buttermilk Fried Pickles

$9.00

Spicy Dipping Sauce

Crispy Pork Belly

$12.00

Apple-Cabbage Slaw, Cider Gastrique

Truffle Frites

$9.00

Aged Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Scallions, Truffle Aioli

Cauliflower Gratin

$12.00

Fennel, Parmesan Cheese, Bread Crumbs

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

CRISPY SUSHI

Crispy Ahi Tuna Sushi

$18.00

Sriracha Aioli, Scallions

Crispy Blue Crab Sushi

$18.00

Avocado, Sriracha Aioli

TO SHARE

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli, Vermont Goat Cheese, Crushed Hazelnuts, Honey-Balsamic Reduction

Ahi Tuna-Avocado “Sushi Roll”

$18.00

Market Place “Ramen Style” Noodles, Sriracha Aioli, Crushed Peanuts

House Hickory Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.00

House Buffalo, Smokey BBQ or Sweet & Spicy

Crispy Point Judith Calamari

$16.00

Hot Cherry Peppers, Chipotle Aioli, Pomodoro Sauce

Market Place Blackened Chicken Nachos

$17.00

Blackened Chicken Breast, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions,Hot Cherry Peppers, Arugula, Guacamole,Truffle Aioli

Short Rib Poutine

$18.00

Crispy Wedge-Cut Fries, Braised Short Rib, V.T. Cheddar Cheese Curds, Rosemary Gravy

Mussels Pot

$17.00

Chorizo, Garlic, Shallot, Harissa Cream, Scallions, Grilled Bread

BOARDS

Hummus & Falafal

$18.00

Roasted Garlic Hummus, Tabbouleh Salad, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Naan Bread

Charcuterie & Artisanal Cheese

$26.00

Dried Fruits, Honey, Walnuts, Grain Mustard, Grilled Bread

Farm to Table

$22.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Shaved Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata, Crushed Pistachios, Spiced Fig Jam

SOUP & SALADS

Butternut Squash Bisque

$11.00

Autumn Apple, Creme Fraiche, Toasted Pecans

Farmhouse Salad

$15.00

Greens, Butternut Squash, Apples, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pecans, V.T. Goat Cheese, Cider-Dejon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine Hearts, Shaved Grana Padano Cheese, Roasted Garlic-Herb Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Autumn Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Kale, Burrata, Shaved Brussels, Beets, Pomegranate, Pistachio, Citrus-Honey Vinaigrette

Thai Chop Salad

$15.00

Field Greens, Red Cabbage, Julienne Veggies, Edamame, Sesame Peanut-Cilantro Dressing

Chopped Buffalo Chicken Salad

$19.00

Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Radish, Slab Bacon Lardons, Bleu Cheese Dressing

HOUSE CUT STEAKS

10oz Barrel Cut Filet Mignon

$44.00

Creamed Cauliflower, Roasted Carrots, Cabernet Reduction, Crispy Onions

12oz Angus NY Strip

$38.00

Served With Whipped Potatoes & Asparagus, Choice of Sauce

Bistro Steak & Frites

$28.00

Parmesan Frites, Truffle Aioli

FISH

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna*

$32.00

Ramen Style Noodles, Edamame & Avocado Salad, Ginger-Scallion Vinaigrette

Skillet Roasted Atlantic Salmon*

$29.00

Root Vegetable Risotto, Salsa Verde, Crispy Parsnips

Skillet Roasted Halibut

$36.00

Lump Crab Fried Rice, Bok Choy, Lemon Grass & Ginger Broth

Market Place Fish Fry

$26.00

Crispy Chatham Bay Cod, Fries, Malt Vinegar, Lemon-Caper Remoulade

MEAT & POULTRY

Roasted Airline Chicken Breast

$25.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Root Vegetables, Brussels, Savory Pan Gravy

Berkshire Pork Chop

$28.00

Cauliflower Gratin, Braised Kale, Hot Honey, Local Apple

"8 Hour" Braised Short Rib

$32.00

Mushroom Risotto, Roasted Root Vegetable, Truffled Braising Jus

PASTA

Market Place Rigatoni Bolognese

$25.00

Beef & Sweet Italian Sausage, Pomodoro Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herb Whipped Ricotta

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$24.00

Sage Brown- Butter, Gorgonzola & Walnut Gremolata

MARKET BOWLS

Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken

$22.00

Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema

Crispy Dynamite Shrimp

$24.00

Sticky Rice, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Shredded Veggies, Peanuts, Creamy Spicy-Scallion Sauce

Ahi Tuna Poke*

$25.00

Sticky Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Sriracha Dynamite Sauce

Veggie Haystack

$19.00

Sticky Rice, Butternut Squash, Beets, Root Vegetables, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Red Cabbage, Spiced Chickpeas, Scallions, Salsa Verde

PLANT BASED VEGAN OPTIONS

“Impossible” Nachos

$19.00

Crispy Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vegan Mozzarella, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Impossible “Beef”, Arugula, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Fresh Guacamole

“Impossible” Burger

$19.00

Arugula, Avocado, Red Onion, Beefsteak Tomato, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Grilled Sourdough Bread

Veggie Haystack

$19.00

Sticky Rice, Asparagus, Broccoli, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Spiced Chickpeas, Beets Scallions, Salsa Verde, Crispy Leeks

HAND HELD (Served With Hand Cut Fries)

MP Burger

$17.00

Prime House Blend; Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Vermont White Cheddar, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun

Kobe Burger

$19.00

Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms, Aged Provolone Cheese, Black Truffle Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Angus NY Strip, Tillamook Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Mushrooms & Onions, Garlic Bread Baguette

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Garlic Aioli, House Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken & Hummus “Wrap”

$16.00

Tabbouleh, Crumbled Feta, Hummus, Tahini Dressing,Grilled Naan Bread

Short Rib Foccacia

$16.00

Shredded Beef Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, White Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Natural Jus Dipping Sauce

Crispy Baja Fish

$18.00

Shredded Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Grilled Flour Tortillas

Short Rib Tacos

$18.00

Avocado, Crumbled Cotija, Grilled Flour Tortillas

DESSERTS

Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake

$11.00

Candied Pepitas, Whipped Cream, Cider Caramel Sauce

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$11.00

Salted Caramel Frosting, Vanilla Gelato, Chocolate Fudge Sauce

Italian Cream Cake

$11.00

Toasted Coconut, Crushed Pecans, Fresh Whipped Cream

Spiced Warm Apple Crisp

$12.00

Oatmeal Streusel, Vanilla Gelato, Cider Caramel Sauce

Vermont Maple Creme Brulee GF

$10.00

Caramelized Sugar, Whipped Cream

KIDS MENU

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Pasta

$9.00

Grilled Chicken with Veggies

$9.00

Kids Burger With Fries

$11.00

Kids Cheeseburger With Fries

$12.00

Kids NY Strip With Fries

$14.00Out of stock

GIFT CARDS

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$75

$75.00

$100

$100.00

$150

$150.00

$200

$200.00

$250

$250.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

641 Main Street South, Woodbury, CT 06798

Directions

