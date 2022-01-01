Litchfield restaurants you'll love
More about Ollie's Pizza
PIZZA
Ollie's Pizza
19 west st, litchfield
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chips
|$7.95
Crinkle Cut French Fried Potato Chips, Coated in Cajun Seasoning Served with Ranch
|Fries
|$5.00
French Fries
|Wings
Your Choice of
(8) or (16) Jumbo Bone-In Wings
or
(6) Boneless Chicken Tenders
Plain, Buffalo, Honey Hot, Teriyaki Glaze, Honey Barbecue or Honey Sriracha
More about Saltwater Grille
Saltwater Grille
26 Commons Drive, Litchfield
|Popular items
|Steak House Burger
|$18.00
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty served with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.
|Fish & Chips
|$24.00
Generous portion of flaky and lightly beer-battered sustainable fresh cod, house fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw
|Steamed PEI Mussels
|$18.00
Heaping bowl of fresh steamed mussels in a white wine, butter, garlic, tomato and herb broth with garlic toast
More about Salt 2.0 - Torrington
Salt 2.0 - Torrington
84 Main st, Torrington
|Popular items
|Big Burrito
|$6.89
Beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, brown rice, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa.
|Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla
|$11.95
Flank steak, cheddar jack, queso, fajita peppers and onions, flour tortillas.
|South of the Border Rice Bowl
|$7.99
Brown rice, beans, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, cheddar jack cheese, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa.
More about Toast & Co Litchfield
Toast & Co Litchfield
18 Commons Drive, Litchfield
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$9.50
Two slices of sunflower flax Bantam Bread, Drizzle of olive oil, avocado, tomatoes, feta cheese, seasonings
|Sausage Egg and Cheese
|$5.99
Two fried eggs, Sausage patty, White cheddar cheese served on striata roll, topped with salt, pepper and parmesan cheese.
|Bacon Egg and Cheese
|$5.99
Two fried eggs, white cheddar cheese and two slices of bacon on a striata roll, topped with salt, pepper and parmesan cheese.
More about Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
7 North Street, Litchfield
|Popular items
|House Smoked Chicken Wings
|$15.00
House Buffalo, Alabama White, General Tso's, or Smokey BBQ; Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce, Celery
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$25.00
Beef & Sweet Italian Sausage, Pomodoro Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herb Whipped Ricotta
|Jailhouse Burger
|$17.00
Pepper Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Chipotle Aioli, Crispy Onions, Toasted Brioche Bun
More about Salt 2.0 - Litchfield
Salt 2.0 - Litchfield
26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille, Litchfield
|Popular items
|Big Burrito
|$6.89
Beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, brown rice, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa. Add choice of protein.
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
Tortilla chip base, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, chipotle ranch dressing, side of fire-roasted salsa. Add choice of protein.
|B.L.T. Wrap
|$8.99
Bacon, fresh romaine, sliced tomato, classic mayo, flour wrap.
More about Bohemian Pizza and Taco, LLC
Bohemian Pizza and Taco, LLC
342 Bantam Rd, Litchfield