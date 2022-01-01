Litchfield restaurants you'll love

Litchfield restaurants
  • Litchfield

Litchfield's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Litchfield restaurants

Ollie's Pizza image

PIZZA

Ollie's Pizza

19 west st, litchfield

Avg 4.3 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chips$7.95
Crinkle Cut French Fried Potato Chips, Coated in Cajun Seasoning Served with Ranch
Fries$5.00
French Fries
Wings
Your Choice of
(8) or (16) Jumbo Bone-In Wings
or
(6) Boneless Chicken Tenders
Plain, Buffalo, Honey Hot, Teriyaki Glaze, Honey Barbecue or Honey Sriracha
Saltwater Grille image

 

Saltwater Grille

26 Commons Drive, Litchfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Steak House Burger$18.00
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty served with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.
Fish & Chips$24.00
Generous portion of flaky and lightly beer-battered sustainable fresh cod, house fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw
Steamed PEI Mussels$18.00
Heaping bowl of fresh steamed mussels in a white wine, butter, garlic, tomato and herb broth with garlic toast
Salt 2.0 - Torrington image

 

Salt 2.0 - Torrington

84 Main st, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Big Burrito$6.89
Beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, brown rice, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa.
Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla$11.95
Flank steak, cheddar jack, queso, fajita peppers and onions, flour tortillas.
South of the Border Rice Bowl$7.99
Brown rice, beans, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, cheddar jack cheese, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa.
Toast & Co Litchfield image

 

Toast & Co Litchfield

18 Commons Drive, Litchfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$9.50
Two slices of sunflower flax Bantam Bread, Drizzle of olive oil, avocado, tomatoes, feta cheese, seasonings
Sausage Egg and Cheese$5.99
Two fried eggs, Sausage patty, White cheddar cheese served on striata roll, topped with salt, pepper and parmesan cheese.
Bacon Egg and Cheese$5.99
Two fried eggs, white cheddar cheese and two slices of bacon on a striata roll, topped with salt, pepper and parmesan cheese.
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield image

 

Market Place Tavern - Litchfield

7 North Street, Litchfield

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Smoked Chicken Wings$15.00
House Buffalo, Alabama White, General Tso's, or Smokey BBQ; Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce, Celery
Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
Beef & Sweet Italian Sausage, Pomodoro Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herb Whipped Ricotta
Jailhouse Burger$17.00
Pepper Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Chipotle Aioli, Crispy Onions, Toasted Brioche Bun
Salt 2.0 - Litchfield image

 

Salt 2.0 - Litchfield

26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille, Litchfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Big Burrito$6.89
Beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, brown rice, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa. Add choice of protein.
Taco Salad$9.99
Tortilla chip base, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, chipotle ranch dressing, side of fire-roasted salsa. Add choice of protein.
B.L.T. Wrap$8.99
Bacon, fresh romaine, sliced tomato, classic mayo, flour wrap.
Restaurant banner

 

Bohemian Pizza and Taco, LLC

342 Bantam Rd, Litchfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
