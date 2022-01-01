Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Litchfield

Go
Litchfield restaurants
Toast

Litchfield restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Ollie's Pizza image

PIZZA

Ollie's Pizza

19 west st, litchfield

Avg 4.3 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Wrap with Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Dressing
More about Ollie's Pizza
Salt 2.0 - Torrington image

 

Salt 2.0 - Torrington

84 Main st, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Buffalo chicken breast, ranch dressing, tomato, romaine.
More about Salt 2.0 - Torrington
Toast & Co Litchfield image

 

Toast & Co Litchfield

18 Commons Drive, Litchfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.50
More about Toast & Co Litchfield
Salt 2.0 - Litchfield image

 

Salt 2.0 - Litchfield

26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille, Litchfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Buffalo chicken breast, ranch dressing, tomato, romaine.
More about Salt 2.0 - Litchfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Litchfield

Quesadillas

Salad Bowl

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Salmon

Shell Tacos

Chicken Burritos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Litchfield to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Middlebury

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (542 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston