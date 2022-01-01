Chili in Litchfield
Litchfield restaurants that serve chili
More about SALT 2.0 Torrington
SALT 2.0 Torrington
84 Main st, Torrington
|3 Bean Chili
|$4.95
Vegan and Gluten Free
|Chili Bowl
|$8.95
Brown rice, cheddar jack, three bean chili, red onion, jalapeños, side sour cream (V)(GF)
More about SALT 2.0 Litchfield
SALT 2.0 Litchfield
26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille, Litchfield
|3 Bean Chili
|$4.95
10 oz. bowl of house made three bean chili (V)(VV)(GF) Loaded (topped with cheddar jack, red onions, sour cream) (V)(GF)
|Chili Bowl
|$8.95
Brown rice, cheddar jack, three bean chili, red onion, tomatoes, jalapeños (V)(GF)