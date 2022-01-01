Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Litchfield

Go
Litchfield restaurants
Toast

Litchfield restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Salt 2.0 - Torrington

84 Main st, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Taco Duo$12.95
Cajun blackened shrimp, smoky lime sauce, soft corn tortillas, house made coleslaw, fresh cilantro, served with side of beans and rice.
More about Salt 2.0 - Torrington
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield image

 

Market Place Tavern - Litchfield

7 North Street, Litchfield

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Flour Tortilla
More about Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
Item pic

 

Salt 2.0 - Litchfield

26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille, Litchfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Taco Duo$12.95
Cajun blackened shrimp, smoky lime sauce, soft corn tortillas, house made coleslaw, fresh cilantro, served with side of refried beans and rice.
More about Salt 2.0 - Litchfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Litchfield

Chicken Wraps

Taco Salad

Fish And Chips

Tuna Wraps

Chicken Salad

Chicken Burritos

Quesadillas

Tomato Salad

Map

More near Litchfield to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Middlebury

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (542 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston