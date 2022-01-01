Shrimp tacos in Litchfield
Litchfield restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Salt 2.0 - Torrington
Salt 2.0 - Torrington
84 Main st, Torrington
|Blackened Shrimp Taco Duo
|$12.95
Cajun blackened shrimp, smoky lime sauce, soft corn tortillas, house made coleslaw, fresh cilantro, served with side of beans and rice.
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
7 North Street, Litchfield
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Flour Tortilla