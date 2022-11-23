- Home
SALT 2.0 Torrington
84 Main st
Torrington, CT 06759
Specials
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Taco Duo
2 soft corn tortillas, pulled chicken, crumbled bacon, cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato, ranch drizzle, served with a side of brown rice & beans (GF)
Sweet Potato & Black Bean Wrap
Flour tortilla, maple-roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, vegan smoky lime sauce, feta, romaine (V) (VV without feta) (GF with a tortilla upgrade)
Greek Buddha Bowl
Mixed greens & romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, lemon-herb chickpeas, cucumbers, tomato basil couscous, kalamata olives, feta, pepperoncini peppers, greek vinaigrette (V) (VV without feta)
Garden Quesadilla
Sun-dried tomato basil tortilla, guacamole, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream (V) (GF with a tortilla upgrade)
Side of Tomato Basil Couscous Salad
(V)(VV) - cannot be made GF
Bowls
Upbeet Power Bowl
Romaine and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with red beets, slivered almonds, lemon-herbed chickpeas, edamame, shaved brussel sprouts, blood orange shallot vinaigrette on the side.
Mediterranean Bowl
Baby spinach and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with tomato, artichoke hearts, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, vegan creamy balsamic dressing on the side.
Harvest Bowl
Baby spinach and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with maple-roasted sweet potatoes, lemon-herbed chickpeas, carrots, red beets. With your choice of chipotle ranch dressing (V) or Sweet Vidalia dressing (VV) on the side.
Tuna Poke Bowl
Mixed spring greens and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with soy & sesame marinated tuna poke, edamame, peanuts, sliced cucumber, Asian-ginger dressing on the side.
Cobb 2.0 Bowl
Romaine and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with chicken breast, bacon, hard-boiled egg, feta cheese, red onion, tomato, red wine vinaigrette on the side.
BUILD A BOWL OR SALAD
Wraps
Smoked Salmon Wrap
Smoked salmon, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, horseradish cream, flour wrap.
Poke Tuna Sushi Wrap
Sesame and soy marinated tuna, brown rice, cucumbers, carrots, sliced avocado, Asian-ginger sauce.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, shaved parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing, flour wrap.
Mediterranean Hummus Wrap
Spinach, tomato, red onion, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, housemade garlic hummus, vegan creamy balsamic drizzle, spinach wrap. Can be prepared vegan without feta cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken breast, ranch dressing, tomato, romaine.
Southwest Flank Steak Wrap
Medium-rare flank steak, roasted red peppers, queso, fresh romaine, ancho chipotle sauce, flour wrap.
Chicken Club Wrap
Chicken breast, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack.
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Burrito Wrap
Chicken breast, bacon, creamy ranch sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, sliced avocado, seasoned black beans, brown rice. GF with a gluten-free tortilla upgrade.
B.L.T. Wrap
Bacon, fresh romaine, sliced tomato, classic mayo, flour wrap.
A.L.T Wrap
Avocado, guacamole, fresh romaine, sliced tomato, vegan mayo, flour wrap.
South of the Border
Taco Salad
Tortilla chip base, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, chipotle ranch dressing, side of fire-roasted salsa.
South of the Border Rice Bowl
Brown rice, beans, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, cheddar jack cheese, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa.
Big Burrito
Beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, brown rice, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa.
Brook's Vegan Burrito
Meatless beef & black bean blend, brown rice, beans, salsa, topped with enchilada sauce, corn & black bean salsa, lettuce and guacamole.
Hard Shell Taco Duo
3 hard shell corn tacos with cheddar jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, side of fire-roasted salsa. Served with side of brown rice and beans.
Soft Shell Taco Duo
2 soft shell corn tacos with cheddar jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, side of fire-roasted salsa. Served with side of brown rice and beans.
Blackened Shrimp Taco Duo
Cajun blackened shrimp, smoky lime sauce, soft corn tortillas, house made coleslaw, served with side of brown rice and beans.
Roasted Brussel Sprout Taco Duo
Soft corn tortillas, roasted Brussel sprouts, corn & black bean salsa, guacamole, smoky lime sauce, served with a side of rice and beans. (V, VV, GF)
Sweet Potato and Black Bean Taco Duo
Maple roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, feta, lettuce, smoky lime sauce, soft corn tortillas served with cilantro brown rice and beans.
Regular Nachos
Tri-color tortilla chips, queso, beans, tomato, jalapeños, red onion, side of fire-roasted salsa.
LARGE Nachos
Tri-color tortilla chips, queso, refried beans, tomato, jalapeños, red onion, side of fire-roasted salsa.
Quesadillas
Hummus Quesadilla
Housemade garlic hummus, baby spinach, roasted red peppers toasted on a sun-dried tomato basil tortilla. Served with side of salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with sour cream and salsa.
Spinach & Artichoke Quesadilla
Artichoke hearts, spinach, cheddar jack, parmesan, queso on a spinach tortilla. Side of salsa.
Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla
Flank steak, cheddar jack, queso, fajita peppers and onions, flour tortillas.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Ranch dressing, cheddar jack, buffalo chicken breast, flour tortilla.
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, cheddar jack cheese and barbeque pulled chicken. Served with a side of coleslaw. (GF with a tortilla upgrade)
Soups & Sides
Side Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomato. Choice of dressing.
Maple Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Side of Brown Rice & Beans
Side of Housemade Creamy Coleslaw
Chips & Guac
Chips & Fire-Roasted Salsa
Chips & Queso
Chips & Housemade Garlic Hummus
Lays Classic Potato Chips
Tortilla Chips
Side Salsa (6 oz- no chips)
Side Guacamole (6 oz- no chips)
Side Queso (6 oz- no chips)
Stacy's Pita Chips
Sweet Treats
Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie
Sweet Street Honduran Chocolate Manifesto Gluten Free Brownie- Individually wrapped brownie, baked with only cage-free eggs, gluten-free flour, sustainable chocolates and ingredients free of GMOs and artificial additives--yet the star of these irresistible treats is the purely dark Honduran chocolate mixed into every batch!
Gluten-Free Marshmallow Crispy Treat
Sweet Street Chewy Marshmallow Manifesto Bar- Individually wrapped dessert bar made with marshmallow cream, crispy rice puffs, browned butter and sea salt. Certified gluten-free and free of GMOs and additives.
Wines by the Glass
Sangrias & Margaritas
Canned Cocktails & Seltzers
Bottled Beer
Two Roads Lil' Juicy Hazy IPA N\A
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Coors Light
Bud Light
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra
Athletic IPA No Alcohol
Bud Zero Alcohol
Clausthaler (Non-Alcoholic)
Heinekin
Angry Orchard
Draft Pints
Two Roads Lil' Heaven Session IPA
Two Roads Two Juicy IPA
Two Roads Cloud Sourced Hazy IPA
Sea Hag IPA
Allagash White
Guinness
City Steam Naughty Nurse Amber Ale
Citizen Hard Cider
Brooklyn Lager
Black Hog Cold Pizza Pilsner
Sam's Winter
Legitimus Dr. Strange Haze IPA
Coors Light
Dogfish 60 Minute IPA
Black Hog Coffee Stout
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
CBD Sparkling Water
Weller CBD Sparkling Water- 0 sugar, 0 calories, 25 mg CBD
Jarritos
Bottled Water
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Barritt's Ginger Beer
La Croix Sparkling Water
Fountain Drink
Fruit Juice
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea
Hot Coffee
Decaf Hot Coffee
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Bowls, burritos, wraps and much more! A quickservice restaurant located in downtown Torrington next door to the Warner Theatre. Order online or walk in and pick a table! Serving lunch and dinner daily.
84 Main st, Torrington, CT 06759