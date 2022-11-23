Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Mexican & Tex-Mex

SALT 2.0 Torrington

review star

No reviews yet

84 Main st

Torrington, CT 06759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD A BOWL OR SALAD
Big Burrito
South of the Border Rice Bowl

Specials

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Taco Duo

$9.95

2 soft corn tortillas, pulled chicken, crumbled bacon, cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato, ranch drizzle, served with a side of brown rice & beans (GF)

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Wrap

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Wrap

$8.95

Flour tortilla, maple-roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, vegan smoky lime sauce, feta, romaine (V) (VV without feta) (GF with a tortilla upgrade)

Greek Buddha Bowl

Greek Buddha Bowl

$10.95

Mixed greens & romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, lemon-herb chickpeas, cucumbers, tomato basil couscous, kalamata olives, feta, pepperoncini peppers, greek vinaigrette (V) (VV without feta)

Garden Quesadilla

$9.95

Sun-dried tomato basil tortilla, guacamole, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream (V) (GF with a tortilla upgrade)

Side of Tomato Basil Couscous Salad

$4.95

(V)(VV) - cannot be made GF

Bowls

Greek Buddha Bowl

Greek Buddha Bowl

$10.95

Mixed greens & romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, lemon-herb chickpeas, cucumbers, tomato basil couscous, kalamata olives, feta, pepperoncini peppers, greek vinaigrette (V) (VV without feta)

Upbeet Power Bowl

Upbeet Power Bowl

$9.95

Romaine and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with red beets, slivered almonds, lemon-herbed chickpeas, edamame, shaved brussel sprouts, blood orange shallot vinaigrette on the side.

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$9.95

Baby spinach and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with tomato, artichoke hearts, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, vegan creamy balsamic dressing on the side.

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$9.95

Baby spinach and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with maple-roasted sweet potatoes, lemon-herbed chickpeas, carrots, red beets. With your choice of chipotle ranch dressing (V) or Sweet Vidalia dressing (VV) on the side.

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$12.79

Mixed spring greens and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with soy & sesame marinated tuna poke, edamame, peanuts, sliced cucumber, Asian-ginger dressing on the side.

Cobb 2.0 Bowl

Cobb 2.0 Bowl

$12.49

Romaine and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with chicken breast, bacon, hard-boiled egg, feta cheese, red onion, tomato, red wine vinaigrette on the side.

BUILD A BOWL OR SALAD

BUILD A BOWL OR SALAD

$8.49

Wraps

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Wrap

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Wrap

$8.95

Flour tortilla, maple-roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, vegan smoky lime sauce, feta, romaine (V) (VV without feta) (GF with a tortilla upgrade)

Smoked Salmon Wrap

Smoked Salmon Wrap

$12.99

Smoked salmon, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, horseradish cream, flour wrap.

Poke Tuna Sushi Wrap

Poke Tuna Sushi Wrap

$12.79

Sesame and soy marinated tuna, brown rice, cucumbers, carrots, sliced avocado, Asian-ginger sauce.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, shaved parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing, flour wrap.

Mediterranean Hummus Wrap

Mediterranean Hummus Wrap

$9.95

Spinach, tomato, red onion, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, housemade garlic hummus, vegan creamy balsamic drizzle, spinach wrap. Can be prepared vegan without feta cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo chicken breast, ranch dressing, tomato, romaine.

Southwest Flank Steak Wrap

Southwest Flank Steak Wrap

$11.89

Medium-rare flank steak, roasted red peppers, queso, fresh romaine, ancho chipotle sauce, flour wrap.

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$11.49

Chicken breast, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack.

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Burrito Wrap

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Burrito Wrap

$12.95

Chicken breast, bacon, creamy ranch sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, sliced avocado, seasoned black beans, brown rice. GF with a gluten-free tortilla upgrade.

B.L.T. Wrap

B.L.T. Wrap

$9.99

Bacon, fresh romaine, sliced tomato, classic mayo, flour wrap.

A.L.T Wrap

$9.29

Avocado, guacamole, fresh romaine, sliced tomato, vegan mayo, flour wrap.

South of the Border

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$6.99

Tortilla chip base, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, chipotle ranch dressing, side of fire-roasted salsa.

South of the Border Rice Bowl

South of the Border Rice Bowl

$7.99

Brown rice, beans, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, cheddar jack cheese, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa.

Big Burrito

Big Burrito

$6.99

Beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, brown rice, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa.

Brook's Vegan Burrito

Brook's Vegan Burrito

$11.79

Meatless beef & black bean blend, brown rice, beans, salsa, topped with enchilada sauce, corn & black bean salsa, lettuce and guacamole.

Hard Shell Taco Duo

Hard Shell Taco Duo

3 hard shell corn tacos with cheddar jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, side of fire-roasted salsa. Served with side of brown rice and beans.

Soft Shell Taco Duo

Soft Shell Taco Duo

2 soft shell corn tacos with cheddar jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, side of fire-roasted salsa. Served with side of brown rice and beans.

Blackened Shrimp Taco Duo

Blackened Shrimp Taco Duo

$12.95

Cajun blackened shrimp, smoky lime sauce, soft corn tortillas, house made coleslaw, served with side of brown rice and beans.

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Taco Duo

$9.95

2 soft corn tortillas, pulled chicken, crumbled bacon, cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato, ranch drizzle, served with a side of brown rice & beans (GF)

Roasted Brussel Sprout Taco Duo

Roasted Brussel Sprout Taco Duo

$9.99

Soft corn tortillas, roasted Brussel sprouts, corn & black bean salsa, guacamole, smoky lime sauce, served with a side of rice and beans. (V, VV, GF)

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Taco Duo

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Taco Duo

$9.79

Maple roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, feta, lettuce, smoky lime sauce, soft corn tortillas served with cilantro brown rice and beans.

Regular Nachos

Regular Nachos

$6.99

Tri-color tortilla chips, queso, beans, tomato, jalapeños, red onion, side of fire-roasted salsa.

LARGE Nachos

LARGE Nachos

$8.49

Tri-color tortilla chips, queso, refried beans, tomato, jalapeños, red onion, side of fire-roasted salsa.

Quesadillas

Garden Quesadilla

$9.95

Sun-dried tomato basil tortilla, guacamole, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream (V) (GF with a tortilla upgrade)

Hummus Quesadilla

Hummus Quesadilla

$7.99

Housemade garlic hummus, baby spinach, roasted red peppers toasted on a sun-dried tomato basil tortilla. Served with side of salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Served with sour cream and salsa.

Spinach & Artichoke Quesadilla

Spinach & Artichoke Quesadilla

$9.79

Artichoke hearts, spinach, cheddar jack, parmesan, queso on a spinach tortilla. Side of salsa.

Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla

Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$12.49

Flank steak, cheddar jack, queso, fajita peppers and onions, flour tortillas.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Ranch dressing, cheddar jack, buffalo chicken breast, flour tortilla.

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49

Flour tortilla, cheddar jack cheese and barbeque pulled chicken. Served with a side of coleslaw. (GF with a tortilla upgrade)

Soups & Sides

Side of Tomato Basil Couscous Salad

$4.95

(V)(VV) - cannot be made GF

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.95

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomato. Choice of dressing.

Maple Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Maple Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$3.95
Side of Brown Rice & Beans

Side of Brown Rice & Beans

$1.99
Side of Housemade Creamy Coleslaw

Side of Housemade Creamy Coleslaw

$2.79
Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$7.95
Chips & Fire-Roasted Salsa

Chips & Fire-Roasted Salsa

$4.95
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.95

Chips & Housemade Garlic Hummus

$4.95
Lays Classic Potato Chips

Lays Classic Potato Chips

$1.49

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Salsa (6 oz- no chips)

$3.00

Side Guacamole (6 oz- no chips)

$5.00

Side Queso (6 oz- no chips)

$5.00

Stacy's Pita Chips

$1.49

Sweet Treats

Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie

Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie

$2.79

Sweet Street Honduran Chocolate Manifesto Gluten Free Brownie- Individually wrapped brownie, baked with only cage-free eggs, gluten-free flour, sustainable chocolates and ingredients free of GMOs and artificial additives--yet the star of these irresistible treats is the purely dark Honduran chocolate mixed into every batch!

Gluten-Free Marshmallow Crispy Treat

Gluten-Free Marshmallow Crispy Treat

$2.49

Sweet Street Chewy Marshmallow Manifesto Bar- Individually wrapped dessert bar made with marshmallow cream, crispy rice puffs, browned butter and sea salt. Certified gluten-free and free of GMOs and additives.

Wines by the Glass

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Moscato

$5.00

Malbec

$8.00Out of stock

Sangrias & Margaritas

Apple Cider Sangria

$9.00

Red Sangria with Seasonal Fruits

$7.00

Classic Margarita

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Canned Cocktails & Seltzers

Merican Mexican Mule

$8.00

Dogfish Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda

$8.00Out of stock

Mango White Claw

$5.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$5.00

Truly Poolside Hard Seltzer

$5.00

High Noon Vodka Seltzer

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Two Roads Lil' Juicy Hazy IPA N\A

$7.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Premier

$4.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Athletic IPA No Alcohol

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Zero Alcohol

$4.00Out of stock

Clausthaler (Non-Alcoholic)

$4.00Out of stock

Heinekin

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00Out of stock

Draft Pints

Two Roads Lil' Heaven Session IPA

$7.00

Two Roads Two Juicy IPA

$8.00

Two Roads Cloud Sourced Hazy IPA

$7.00

Sea Hag IPA

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Guinness

$6.00

City Steam Naughty Nurse Amber Ale

$7.00

Citizen Hard Cider

$8.00

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Black Hog Cold Pizza Pilsner

$7.00

Sam's Winter

$6.00

Legitimus Dr. Strange Haze IPA

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Dogfish 60 Minute IPA

$7.00

Black Hog Coffee Stout

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

CBD Sparkling Water

CBD Sparkling Water

$4.95

Weller CBD Sparkling Water- 0 sugar, 0 calories, 25 mg CBD

Jarritos

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$2.25

La Croix Sparkling Water

$2.25

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Fruit Juice

$1.50

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Hot Coffee

$2.00

T-SHIRTS

2.0 T-Shirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bowls, burritos, wraps and much more! A quickservice restaurant located in downtown Torrington next door to the Warner Theatre. Order online or walk in and pick a table! Serving lunch and dinner daily.

Location

84 Main st, Torrington, CT 06759

Directions

Gallery
Salt 2.0 - Torrington image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Edison Grill
orange starNo Reviews
178 Birge Park Road Torrington, CT 06790
View restaurantnext
Painted Pony Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
74 Main Street South Bethlehem, CT 06751
View restaurantnext
E&D Pizza Company
orange star4.7 • 207
200 W Main Street Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
Loco Urban Street Food
orange starNo Reviews
1274 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Puerto Vallarta Southington
orange starNo Reviews
826 Queen Street Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Joe Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2 Wilcox Street Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Torrington

Ollie's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 337
19 west st litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Torrington
Torrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Middlebury
review star
No reviews yet
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Southbury
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston