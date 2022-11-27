Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Sandwiches

The Edison Grill

review star

No reviews yet

178 Birge Park Road

Torrington, CT 06790

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Specialty Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Milk

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

V8

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

178 Birge Park Road, Torrington, CT 06790

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
The Edison Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

SALT 2.0 Torrington
orange starNo Reviews
84 Main st Torrington, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
Brinx
orange starNo Reviews
53 Main Street Torrington, CT 06790
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's Ristorante & Pizzeria - 46 E Main St
orange starNo Reviews
46 E Main St Torrington, CT 06790
View restaurantnext
Saltwater Grille
orange starNo Reviews
26 Commons Drive Litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
Puente American-Latino Pub
orange star4.5 • 1,037
81 South Main Street Unionville, CT 06085
View restaurantnext
Mockingbird Kitchen and Bar Tenth Acre Farmstead
orange star4.4 • 899
810 Bantam Rd Bantam, CT 06750
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Torrington

Sasso's Coal Fired Pizza - Torrington
orange star4.3 • 755
52 Main St Torrington, CT 06790
View restaurantnext
YiaYia's Greek Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 307
1057 East Main Street Torrington, CT 06790
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Torrington
Litchfield
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Simsbury
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Granby
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston