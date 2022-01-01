Chocolate brownies in Litchfield
Litchfield restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
More about Salt 2.0 - Torrington
Salt 2.0 - Torrington
84 Main st, Torrington
|Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie
|$2.79
Sweet Street Honduran Chocolate Manifesto Gluten Free Brownie- Individually wrapped brownie, baked with only cage-free eggs, gluten-free flour, sustainable chocolates and ingredients free of GMOs and artificial additives--yet the star of these irresistible treats is the purely dark Honduran chocolate mixed into every batch!
More about Salt 2.0 - Litchfield
Salt 2.0 - Litchfield
26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille, Litchfield
