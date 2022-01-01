Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Litchfield

Litchfield restaurants
Litchfield restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Salt 2.0 - Torrington

84 Main st, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LARGE Nachos$7.99
Tri-color tortilla chips, queso, refried beans, tomato, jalapeños, red onion, side of fire-roasted salsa.
Regular Nachos$5.99
Tri-color tortilla chips, queso, beans, tomato, jalapeños, red onion, side of fire-roasted salsa.
More about Salt 2.0 - Torrington
b776f264-67ee-452c-9fd4-9a83d4026d52 image

 

Market Place Tavern - Litchfield

7 North Street, Litchfield

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
VEGAN NACHOS$18.00
Crispy Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vegan Mozzarella, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, 'Impossible' Beef, Arugula, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Fresh Guacamole
Blackened "Free Bird" Chicken Nachos$16.00
Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, VT White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Guacamole, Arugula, Truffle Aioli
More about Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
Item pic

 

Salt 2.0 - Litchfield

26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille, Litchfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Regular Nachos$5.99
Tri-color tortilla chips, queso, beans, tomato, jalapeños, red onion, Pico de Gallo, side of fire-roasted salsa.
LARGE Nachos$7.99
Tri-color tortilla chips, queso, beans, tomato, jalapeños, red onion, Pico de Gallo, side of fire-roasted salsa.
More about Salt 2.0 - Litchfield

