Nachos in Litchfield
Litchfield restaurants that serve nachos
Salt 2.0 - Torrington
84 Main st, Torrington
|LARGE Nachos
|$7.99
Tri-color tortilla chips, queso, refried beans, tomato, jalapeños, red onion, side of fire-roasted salsa.
|Regular Nachos
|$5.99
Tri-color tortilla chips, queso, beans, tomato, jalapeños, red onion, side of fire-roasted salsa.
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
7 North Street, Litchfield
|VEGAN NACHOS
|$18.00
Crispy Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vegan Mozzarella, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, 'Impossible' Beef, Arugula, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Fresh Guacamole
|Blackened "Free Bird" Chicken Nachos
|$16.00
Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, VT White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Guacamole, Arugula, Truffle Aioli
Salt 2.0 - Litchfield
26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille, Litchfield
|Regular Nachos
|$5.99
Tri-color tortilla chips, queso, beans, tomato, jalapeños, red onion, Pico de Gallo, side of fire-roasted salsa.
|LARGE Nachos
|$7.99
Tri-color tortilla chips, queso, beans, tomato, jalapeños, red onion, Pico de Gallo, side of fire-roasted salsa.