Woodbury restaurants you'll love

Woodbury restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Woodbury

Woodbury's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Woodbury restaurants

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Woodbury image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Woodbury

641 Main Street South, Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MP Burger$16.00
Prime House Blend; Lettuce, Tomato,
Red Onions, Vermont White Cheddar,
Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
Market Place Blackened Chicken Nachos$16.00
Blackened Chicken Breast, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions,Hot Cherry Peppers, Arugula, Guacamole,Truffle Aioli
Kobe Burger$18.00
Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms,
Aged Provolone Cheese, Black Truffle Aioli,
Toasted Brioche Bun
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Woodbury
Woodbury Brewing Company image

 

Woodbury Brewing Company

738 Main Street South, Woodbury

Avg 4.5 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Betty$15.00
This Vienna Lager is exactly what you need it to be. Classy and refreshing. Like Betty.
Be like Betty.
Lemon Yellow Sun Fruited Sour$14.00
Lemon Yellow Sun will brighten your day. Hopped with Lemon Drop and Southern Cross, fruited with soursop purée, and steeped with Meyer lemon zest, this light, refreshing sour IPA is spritzy, but easy on the palate and goes down easy. Pair with a nice golden fried cod fillet and chips, or your favorite grunge album
More about Woodbury Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Good News Restaurant and Bar - Woodbury - 694 Main St S

694 Main St S, Woodbury

No reviews yet
More about Good News Restaurant and Bar - Woodbury - 694 Main St S
