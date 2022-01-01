Woodbury restaurants you'll love
Woodbury's top cuisines
Must-try Woodbury restaurants
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Woodbury
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Woodbury
641 Main Street South, Woodbury
|Popular items
|MP Burger
|$16.00
Prime House Blend; Lettuce, Tomato,
Red Onions, Vermont White Cheddar,
Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
|Market Place Blackened Chicken Nachos
|$16.00
Blackened Chicken Breast, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions,Hot Cherry Peppers, Arugula, Guacamole,Truffle Aioli
|Kobe Burger
|$18.00
Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms,
Aged Provolone Cheese, Black Truffle Aioli,
Toasted Brioche Bun
More about Woodbury Brewing Company
Woodbury Brewing Company
738 Main Street South, Woodbury
|Popular items
|Betty
|$15.00
This Vienna Lager is exactly what you need it to be. Classy and refreshing. Like Betty.
Be like Betty.
|Lemon Yellow Sun Fruited Sour
|$14.00
Lemon Yellow Sun will brighten your day. Hopped with Lemon Drop and Southern Cross, fruited with soursop purée, and steeped with Meyer lemon zest, this light, refreshing sour IPA is spritzy, but easy on the palate and goes down easy. Pair with a nice golden fried cod fillet and chips, or your favorite grunge album
More about Good News Restaurant and Bar - Woodbury - 694 Main St S
Good News Restaurant and Bar - Woodbury - 694 Main St S
694 Main St S, Woodbury