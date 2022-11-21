- Home
Bona Fide Juicery - De Pere
230 Reviews
$
409 Main Ave
De Pere, WI 54115
Order Again
Popular Items
Smoothie
Beach Bum
Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Cream, Orange Juice
Green Goddess
Spinach, Mango, Banana, Hemp Seed, Coconut Water
Vitality
Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice
Strawberry Patch
Strawberry, Banana, Acai, Dates, Coconut Water
Pb + Greens
Banana, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Spinach, Almond Milk
Build a Smoothie
Almond Butter Blue
Blueberries, Banana, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Almond Milk
Orange Fusion
Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Carrot, The Roots Juice, our signature Hot Shot
Pink Velvet
Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Vanilla Protein, Almond Milk, Granola
Peach Chai
Peach, Mango, Vanilla Protein, Chai, Almond Milk
Mighty Matcha
Matcha, Spinach, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Banana, Almond Milk, Chlorophyll
Smoothie Bowl
PB Acai
Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, PB Fit, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Berries, Honey
Chocoholic
Vegan Chocolate Protein, Banana, Cacao, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia, Banana, Honey
Acai Bowl
Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Water ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Butter, Honey
Frosted Pitaya
Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Apple Juice ON TOP: Berries, Coconut, Hemp
Straw Nana
Strawberry, Banana, Chia, Coconut Water ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Chia
Immunity Bowl
Kale, Mango, Banana, Ginger, Lemon, Coconut Water ON TOP: Berries, Honey, Hemp
Peach Cobbler
Peach, Banana, Maple Syrup, Mango, Cinnamon Toppings: Peach, Granola, Banana, Candied Pecans, Cinnamon, Graham Cracker
Popeye Bowl
Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple, Raspberry, Strawberry ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter
Apple Crisp Bowl
Banana, Apple Juice, Cinnamon, Vanilla Protein Toppings: Granola, Graham Cracker, Apples, Candied Pecans
Juice
Daily Detox
Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon
Gimme Greens
Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Lime
Forever Young
Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Lemon, Ginger
The Cure
Celery, Lemon
Skinny Greens
Kale x2, Cucumber, Cilantro, Celery, Spinach x2, Romaine
Good & Plenty
Fennel, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Apple
TropiKale
Kale, Pineapple, Kiwi, Romaine, Cucumber
Rejuvenation
Pineapple, Orange, Green Apple, Lime
Jolly Rancher Remix
Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Lime, Monkfruit, Blue Spirulina
Wake & Glow
Grapefruit, Orange, Carrot, Ginger
Orange Clarity
Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, Lime, Turmeric, Cinnamon
Hot & Sweet
Pear, Pineapple, Mint, Ginger
The Roots
Beet, Apple, Ginger, Lemon
Wisconsin Roots
Beet, Apple, Carrot, Celery, Lime
Recovery Punch
Beet, Cucumber, Carrot, Pineapple, Orange, Lime
Blue Lemonade
Lemon, Blue Spirulina, Coconut Sugar, H2O
Toxin Flush
Lemon, Charcoal, Coconut Sugar, H2O
Lavender Lemonade
Water, Lemon, Lavender, Grass-Fed Collagen, Herbal Tea, Honey
Master Cleanse
Filtered Water, Maple Syrup, Cayenne, Lemon
Nature Aid Tonic
Lemon, Coconut Water, Blue Algae, Monk Fruit
Cinnamon Cashew Mylk
Cashew, Vanilla Bean, Cinnamon, Pink Salt
Keep It 100
Cold Brew, Coconut Milk, Cacao, Coconut Oil, Grass Fed Butter, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Pink Salt
Vanilla Latte (bottled)
Cold Brew, House Coconut Milk, Vanilla
Feels Like Fall
Apple, Ginger, Orange, Cinnamon, Cloves, Lemon
Apple Pie Shake
Apple, Dates, Cinnamon, Cashews, Apple Butter, Maple Syrup
Shots
Aloe Bottle
Aloe Vera
Flu Bottle
Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne
Wheatgrass Bottle
Fresh wheatgrass flown in from an organic farm in Georgia so you can enjoy wheatgrass year-round!
Hot Shot
Turmeric, ginger, camu camu, oil of oregano, echinacea, black pepper, honey, apple, lemon
Vitamin C
Camu Camu, Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemon, Lime
Decongestant
Tastier than you think! Radish, Red Onion, Garlic, Honey, Lemon
Elderberry
Elderberries, Honey, Lemon, Cinnamon, Cloves
Candida Killa
Ginger, Ginseng, ACV Pau D'arco Extract, Oil Of Oregano, Cayenne Pepper, Enchancia Anti Fungal, Gut Health, Detoxification
Metabolic Bomb
Lemon, Ginger, Apple, Celery, Cayenne The celery helps to balance the ginger and lemon while supporting weight loss and boosting the metabolism!
Remedy
Apple, Pineapple, Oregano, Thyme, Ginger, Garlic
Toast
Avocado Toast
Avocado, Pink Salt, Lemon On local Sourdough Bread
Garlic Tomato
Avocado, Tomato, Garlic, Pink Salt
Spicy Avocado
Avocado, Tomato, Chili Flakes, Pink Salt, Olive Oil On local Sourdough Bread
Sprouted Avocado
Avocado, Sunflower Sprouts, Goat Cheese, Black Pepper, Salt On local Sourdough Bread
Everything Bagel
Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Pink Salt On local Sourdough Bread
Pollinator
Almond Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Bee Pollen, Honey On local Sourdough Bread
Caprese
Avocado, Pesto, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze On local Sourdough Bread
Egg-Cellent
Avocado, Sprouts, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon, Organic Poached Egg, Goat Cheese, Salt, Pepper On local Sourdough Bread
Salad & Oatmeal
Candied Sweet Potato Salad
Spinach, Baked Sweet Potato, Diced Green Apple, Cinnamon, Cranberry, Candied Pecans, House Maple Vinaigrette
Modern Greek Salad
Spinach, Quinoa, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Sun-Dried Tomato, Sliced Almond, Red Onion, House Dijon Vinaigrette
Citrus Beet Salad
Kale, Spinach, Shaved Fennel, Roasted Beet, Sliced Apple, Orange, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Maple Vinaigrette
Summer Peach Salad
Seasonal! Spinach, Peaches, Avocado, Blueberries, Red Onion, Hemp Seeds, Almond Slices, Goat Cheese, House Balsamic Vinaigrette Goat Cheese + Dressing Served On Side
Cinnamon Apple Oats
Oats, Maple, Almond Milk, Diced Apples, Cinnamon, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter Drizzle
Peanut Butter Crunch Oats
Gluten Free Oats, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Maple Syrup, Banana, Granola
Bakery / Grab & Go
Chili (16oz glass)
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Corn, Paprika, Garlic, Cumin.
Seasonal Soup (16oz Jar)
Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin, Coconut Oil, Flax, Almonds, Oat Flour, Spices, Enjoy Life Vegan Chocolate Chips
Banana Bread
Banana, Almond butter, Brown Sugar, ACV, Flax, Oat Flour, Baking Soda, Pink Salt
Scotcheroo
Brown Rice Crisps, Brown Rice Syrup, Peanut Butter, Syrup, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Coconut Oil
Twix Bar
Almond Flour, Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Peanut Butter, Pink Salt, Vegan Chocolate
Matcha Blondie Balls
Cashews, Coconut, Lucuma, Matcha, Himalayan Salt, Coconut Butter, Coconut Sugar, Dates
Chocolate Truffle Balls
Cashews, Dates, Coconut Sugar, Coconut Butter, Cacao, Lucuma, Hemp Seeds, Mucuna, Maca Root
Breakfast Cookie
GF Oats, Almond Butter, Flax, Coconut, Baking Powder, Salt, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cranberries, Hemp, Chia, Pumpkin Seeds
Energy Balls (4)
Gluten Free Oats, Peanut Butter, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup One of our BEST sellers!
Naturally Delightful Bakery Case
Brownie w/ Frosting
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Peanut Butter Bar
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Banana Cake
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Cookes + Cream Cookie Sandwich
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Cookiedough Cookie Sandwich
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Apple Pie Bar
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Pumpkin Pie Bar
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Soup
Coffee
Coffee
Black Coffee
Your Brew
Black Coffee, with Almond Milk or Coconut Milk
Mushroom Mocha
Coffee, Cashew Milk, Cacao, MCT Oil, Vegan Chocolate, Agave, Reishi
Vanilla Chaga-Chino
Coffee, Chaga, Cashew Milk, Cacao Butter, Cacao, Coconut Cream, Agave, Vanilla
Bulletproof
Coffee, Grass-Fed Butter
Pumpkin Cold Brew
Cold Brew, House Pumpkin Syrup, Oat Milk
Thin Mint Cold Brew
Cold Brew, Mint Oil, Agave, Coconut Creamer, Cacao
Reishi Maple Cold Brew
Cold Brew, Coconut Creamer, Maple Syrup, Reishi, Cinnamon
Sea Salt Mocha
Cold Brew, Agave, Coconut Creamer, Pink Salt, Cacao, Reishi
Cold Brew
Bone Broth
Bone Broth
100% Organic Grass-Fed Beef Bones, Vegetables, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Cayenne
Buttered Mushroom
100% Organic Grass-Fed Bone Broth, Shiitake, Reishi, Tamari, Grass-Fed Butter
Immunity Broth
Our grass-fed bone broth blended with our famous Hot Shot & coconut cream Hot Shot: Turmeric, Ginger, Camu Camu, Oil of Oregano, Echinacea, Black Pepper, Honey, Apple, Lemon
32oz Frozen Bone Broth
Products
Bottled Water
Just water - boxed water
Engraved Hydro Flask
Tote Bag
Insulated bag, fits 6 juices
Lake and Skye Roll On
This is the co-founder, Nicole's all-time favorite scent. 11 11 is a simple yet bold unisex blend inspired by the teachings of Kundalini yoga and the color white. It is a sheer, clean and uplifting fragrance with an ethereal vibe. The scent captures the feel of skin after emerging from the ocean, mixed with a crisp texture and transparency. Free of parabens, phthalates and sulfates. Vegan and cruelty free.
11 11 Candle
SuperYou
Our best-seller! Improve energy, mood, and focus. A clinical strength blend of four potent adaptogenic herbs that help regulate cortisol to reduce the effects of stress.
Cosmic Cocoa
A nourishing & decadent hot chocolate. Heirloom Cacao helps boost mood and libido. Tocos, Silver Ear Mushroom & edible Hyaluronic Acid hydrate skin. Adaptogens like Ashwagandha, Shatavari & Reishi target the effects of stress.
Cosmic Matcha
An energizing and beautifying Matcha latte. Tocos and Silver Ear Mushroom nourish skin, edible Hyaluronic Acid draws in moisture, and adaptogens like Schisandra, Ashwagandha, and Amla target the effects of stress.
Magnesi-Om
One of our favorite supplement brands! + Relaxation enhances feelings of calm, improves mood, reduces muscle aches* + Brain Health supports healthy cognitive aging and brain function* + Regularity supports regular bowel movement, soothes and alleviates mild bloating
Ruby Coffee
12oz, Whole Bean Roasted fresh by Ruby Coffee in Stevens Point, WI. A true OG coffee company!
Kin
Like a hit of sunshine for your mind, non-alcoholic, gently caffeinated Kin Spritz is infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Rhodiola Rosea, 5-HTP, and Gaba to elevate your mood, smooth out stress, and offer a boost of energy.
Bona Fide Organics
Panini
Caprese Panini
Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sourdough Bread
Garlic Grilled Cheese
Garlic Butter, White Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Seasoning, Sourdough Bread Free Spinach add-on
Mushroom Melt Panini
Sauteed Mushroom & Onion, White Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Mayo, Sourdough Bread
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.
409 Main Ave, De Pere, WI 54115