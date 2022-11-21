Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Bona Fide Juicery - De Pere

230 Reviews

$

409 Main Ave

De Pere, WI 54115

Popeye Bowl
Acai Bowl
PB Acai

Smoothie

Blended fruit and vegetables, what you see is what you get - no surprises.
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

$7.75

Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Cream, Orange Juice

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$7.75

Spinach, Mango, Banana, Hemp Seed, Coconut Water

Vitality

Vitality

$7.75

Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice

Strawberry Patch

Strawberry Patch

$7.75

Strawberry, Banana, Acai, Dates, Coconut Water

Pb + Greens

Pb + Greens

$7.75

Banana, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Spinach, Almond Milk

Build a Smoothie

Build a Smoothie

$8.25
Almond Butter Blue

Almond Butter Blue

$8.25

Blueberries, Banana, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Almond Milk

Orange Fusion

Orange Fusion

$8.25

Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Carrot, The Roots Juice, our signature Hot Shot

Pink Velvet

Pink Velvet

$8.50

Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Vanilla Protein, Almond Milk, Granola

Peach Chai

Peach Chai

$8.25Out of stock

Peach, Mango, Vanilla Protein, Chai, Almond Milk

Mighty Matcha

Mighty Matcha

$8.25

Matcha, Spinach, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Banana, Almond Milk, Chlorophyll

Smoothie Bowl

Similar to a smoothie, but eaten with a spoon. Topped with different fruits, granola, and nut butters.
PB Acai

PB Acai

$9.50

Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, PB Fit, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Berries, Honey

Chocoholic

Chocoholic

$9.50

Vegan Chocolate Protein, Banana, Cacao, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia, Banana, Honey

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.50

Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Water ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Butter, Honey

Frosted Pitaya

Frosted Pitaya

$9.50

Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Apple Juice ON TOP: Berries, Coconut, Hemp

Straw Nana

Straw Nana

$9.50

Strawberry, Banana, Chia, Coconut Water ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Chia

Immunity Bowl

Immunity Bowl

$9.50

Kale, Mango, Banana, Ginger, Lemon, Coconut Water ON TOP: Berries, Honey, Hemp

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock

Peach, Banana, Maple Syrup, Mango, Cinnamon Toppings: Peach, Granola, Banana, Candied Pecans, Cinnamon, Graham Cracker

Popeye Bowl

Popeye Bowl

$9.50

Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple, Raspberry, Strawberry ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter

Apple Crisp Bowl

Apple Crisp Bowl

$10.00

Banana, Apple Juice, Cinnamon, Vanilla Protein Toppings: Granola, Graham Cracker, Apples, Candied Pecans

Juice

Cold-pressed juice - bottled for your convenience. Raw and unpasteurized, drink within 3-5 days.
Daily Detox

Daily Detox

$8.75

Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon

Gimme Greens

Gimme Greens

$8.75

Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Lime

Forever Young

Forever Young

$8.75Out of stock

Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Lemon, Ginger

The Cure

The Cure

$8.75

Celery, Lemon

Skinny Greens

Skinny Greens

$8.75

Kale x2, Cucumber, Cilantro, Celery, Spinach x2, Romaine

Good & Plenty

Good & Plenty

$8.75

Fennel, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Apple

TropiKale

TropiKale

$8.75

Kale, Pineapple, Kiwi, Romaine, Cucumber

Rejuvenation

Rejuvenation

$8.75

Pineapple, Orange, Green Apple, Lime

Jolly Rancher Remix

Jolly Rancher Remix

$8.75

Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Lime, Monkfruit, Blue Spirulina

Wake & Glow

Wake & Glow

$8.75

Grapefruit, Orange, Carrot, Ginger

Orange Clarity

Orange Clarity

$8.75

Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, Lime, Turmeric, Cinnamon

Hot & Sweet

Hot & Sweet

$8.75

Pear, Pineapple, Mint, Ginger

The Roots

The Roots

$8.75

Beet, Apple, Ginger, Lemon

Wisconsin Roots

Wisconsin Roots

$8.75Out of stock

Beet, Apple, Carrot, Celery, Lime

Recovery Punch

Recovery Punch

$8.75

Beet, Cucumber, Carrot, Pineapple, Orange, Lime

Blue Lemonade

Blue Lemonade

$8.75

Lemon, Blue Spirulina, Coconut Sugar, H2O

Toxin Flush

Toxin Flush

$8.75

Lemon, Charcoal, Coconut Sugar, H2O

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$8.75

Water, Lemon, Lavender, Grass-Fed Collagen, Herbal Tea, Honey

Master Cleanse

Master Cleanse

$8.75Out of stock

Filtered Water, Maple Syrup, Cayenne, Lemon

Nature Aid Tonic

Nature Aid Tonic

$8.75Out of stock

Lemon, Coconut Water, Blue Algae, Monk Fruit

Cinnamon Cashew Mylk

Cinnamon Cashew Mylk

$8.75Out of stock

Cashew, Vanilla Bean, Cinnamon, Pink Salt

Keep It 100

Keep It 100

$8.75

Cold Brew, Coconut Milk, Cacao, Coconut Oil, Grass Fed Butter, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Pink Salt

Vanilla Latte (bottled)

Vanilla Latte (bottled)

$8.75

Cold Brew, House Coconut Milk, Vanilla

Feels Like Fall

Feels Like Fall

$8.75Out of stock

Apple, Ginger, Orange, Cinnamon, Cloves, Lemon

Apple Pie Shake

Apple Pie Shake

$8.75Out of stock

Apple, Dates, Cinnamon, Cashews, Apple Butter, Maple Syrup

Shots

Cold-pressed wellness shots. Extremely potent and packed with nutrients to optimize your health.
Aloe Bottle

Aloe Bottle

$4.25Out of stock

Aloe Vera

Flu Bottle

Flu Bottle

$4.25

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Wheatgrass Bottle

Wheatgrass Bottle

$5.00

Fresh wheatgrass flown in from an organic farm in Georgia so you can enjoy wheatgrass year-round!

Hot Shot

Hot Shot

$4.25

Turmeric, ginger, camu camu, oil of oregano, echinacea, black pepper, honey, apple, lemon

Vitamin C

Vitamin C

$4.25

Camu Camu, Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemon, Lime

Decongestant

Decongestant

$4.25Out of stock

Tastier than you think! Radish, Red Onion, Garlic, Honey, Lemon

Elderberry

Elderberry

$4.75

Elderberries, Honey, Lemon, Cinnamon, Cloves

Candida Killa

Candida Killa

$4.75Out of stock

Ginger, Ginseng, ACV Pau D'arco Extract, Oil Of Oregano, Cayenne Pepper, Enchancia Anti Fungal, Gut Health, Detoxification

Metabolic Bomb

Metabolic Bomb

$4.75Out of stock

Lemon, Ginger, Apple, Celery, Cayenne The celery helps to balance the ginger and lemon while supporting weight loss and boosting the metabolism!

Remedy

Remedy

$4.25Out of stock

Apple, Pineapple, Oregano, Thyme, Ginger, Garlic

Toast

Sourdough bread with various spreads. Gluten free bread available.
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.50

Avocado, Pink Salt, Lemon On local Sourdough Bread

Garlic Tomato

Garlic Tomato

$5.00

Avocado, Tomato, Garlic, Pink Salt

Spicy Avocado

Spicy Avocado

$5.00

Avocado, Tomato, Chili Flakes, Pink Salt, Olive Oil On local Sourdough Bread

Sprouted Avocado

Sprouted Avocado

$5.50

Avocado, Sunflower Sprouts, Goat Cheese, Black Pepper, Salt On local Sourdough Bread

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$5.00

Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Pink Salt On local Sourdough Bread

Pollinator

Pollinator

$5.00

Almond Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Bee Pollen, Honey On local Sourdough Bread

Caprese

Caprese

$5.75

Avocado, Pesto, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze On local Sourdough Bread

Egg-Cellent

Egg-Cellent

$6.50

Avocado, Sprouts, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon, Organic Poached Egg, Goat Cheese, Salt, Pepper On local Sourdough Bread

Salad & Oatmeal

Avoid an after lunch crash with these light, yet filling food items. Always gluten free & vegan!
Candied Sweet Potato Salad

Candied Sweet Potato Salad

$9.50

Spinach, Baked Sweet Potato, Diced Green Apple, Cinnamon, Cranberry, Candied Pecans, House Maple Vinaigrette

Modern Greek Salad

Modern Greek Salad

$9.50

Spinach, Quinoa, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Sun-Dried Tomato, Sliced Almond, Red Onion, House Dijon Vinaigrette

Citrus Beet Salad

Citrus Beet Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Kale, Spinach, Shaved Fennel, Roasted Beet, Sliced Apple, Orange, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Maple Vinaigrette

Summer Peach Salad

Summer Peach Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Seasonal! Spinach, Peaches, Avocado, Blueberries, Red Onion, Hemp Seeds, Almond Slices, Goat Cheese, House Balsamic Vinaigrette Goat Cheese + Dressing Served On Side

Cinnamon Apple Oats

Cinnamon Apple Oats

$6.75

Oats, Maple, Almond Milk, Diced Apples, Cinnamon, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter Drizzle

Peanut Butter Crunch Oats

Peanut Butter Crunch Oats

$6.75

Gluten Free Oats, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Maple Syrup, Banana, Granola

Bakery / Grab & Go

Chili (16oz glass)

Chili (16oz glass)

$8.50

Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Corn, Paprika, Garlic, Cumin.

Seasonal Soup (16oz Jar)

$8.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$3.50

Pumpkin, Coconut Oil, Flax, Almonds, Oat Flour, Spices, Enjoy Life Vegan Chocolate Chips

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.50

Banana, Almond butter, Brown Sugar, ACV, Flax, Oat Flour, Baking Soda, Pink Salt

Scotcheroo

Scotcheroo

$4.00

Brown Rice Crisps, Brown Rice Syrup, Peanut Butter, Syrup, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Coconut Oil

Twix Bar

Twix Bar

$5.00

Almond Flour, Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Peanut Butter, Pink Salt, Vegan Chocolate

Matcha Blondie Balls

Matcha Blondie Balls

$6.50

Cashews, Coconut, Lucuma, Matcha, Himalayan Salt, Coconut Butter, Coconut Sugar, Dates

Chocolate Truffle Balls

Chocolate Truffle Balls

$6.50

Cashews, Dates, Coconut Sugar, Coconut Butter, Cacao, Lucuma, Hemp Seeds, Mucuna, Maca Root

Breakfast Cookie

Breakfast Cookie

$3.00

GF Oats, Almond Butter, Flax, Coconut, Baking Powder, Salt, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cranberries, Hemp, Chia, Pumpkin Seeds

Energy Balls (4)

Energy Balls (4)

$6.00

Gluten Free Oats, Peanut Butter, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup One of our BEST sellers!

Naturally Delightful Bakery Case

All entirely vegan and gluten-free.
Brownie w/ Frosting

Brownie w/ Frosting

$4.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Peanut Butter Bar

Peanut Butter Bar

$4.95Out of stock

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Banana Cake

Banana Cake

$4.95Out of stock

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Cookes + Cream Cookie Sandwich

Cookes + Cream Cookie Sandwich

$5.49

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Cookiedough Cookie Sandwich

Cookiedough Cookie Sandwich

$5.49

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Apple Pie Bar

Apple Pie Bar

$5.49

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Pumpkin Pie Bar

Pumpkin Pie Bar

$5.49

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI. Ingredients are listed on the actual package.

Soup

Sweet Potato Chili - Served Hot

Sweet Potato Chili - Served Hot

$5.50+

Served hot in a disposable bowl. Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Corn, Paprika, Garlic, Cumin

Coffee

Mushrooms and butter? In a coffee? Organic and Fair Trade.
Coffee

Coffee

$2.25

Black Coffee

Your Brew

Your Brew

$2.50

Black Coffee, with Almond Milk or Coconut Milk

Mushroom Mocha

Mushroom Mocha

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee, Cashew Milk, Cacao, MCT Oil, Vegan Chocolate, Agave, Reishi

Vanilla Chaga-Chino

Vanilla Chaga-Chino

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee, Chaga, Cashew Milk, Cacao Butter, Cacao, Coconut Cream, Agave, Vanilla

Bulletproof

Bulletproof

$5.00

Coffee, Grass-Fed Butter

Pumpkin Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cold Brew

$5.25

Cold Brew, House Pumpkin Syrup, Oat Milk

Thin Mint Cold Brew

Thin Mint Cold Brew

$5.25

Cold Brew, Mint Oil, Agave, Coconut Creamer, Cacao

Reishi Maple Cold Brew

Reishi Maple Cold Brew

$5.25

Cold Brew, Coconut Creamer, Maple Syrup, Reishi, Cinnamon

Sea Salt Mocha

Sea Salt Mocha

$5.25

Cold Brew, Agave, Coconut Creamer, Pink Salt, Cacao, Reishi

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

$6.75

100% Organic Grass-Fed Beef Bones, Vegetables, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Cayenne

Buttered Mushroom

Buttered Mushroom

$6.75

100% Organic Grass-Fed Bone Broth, Shiitake, Reishi, Tamari, Grass-Fed Butter

Immunity Broth

$6.75

Our grass-fed bone broth blended with our famous Hot Shot & coconut cream Hot Shot: Turmeric, Ginger, Camu Camu, Oil of Oregano, Echinacea, Black Pepper, Honey, Apple, Lemon

32oz Frozen Bone Broth

$13.50Out of stock

Products

Bottled Water

$2.00

Just water - boxed water

Engraved Hydro Flask

Engraved Hydro Flask

$45.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$10.00

Insulated bag, fits 6 juices

Lake and Skye Roll On

Lake and Skye Roll On

$48.00

This is the co-founder, Nicole's all-time favorite scent. 11 11 is a simple yet bold unisex blend inspired by the teachings of Kundalini yoga and the color white. It is a sheer, clean and uplifting fragrance with an ethereal vibe. The scent captures the feel of skin after emerging from the ocean, mixed with a crisp texture and transparency. Free of parabens, phthalates and sulfates. Vegan and cruelty free.

11 11 Candle

11 11 Candle

$48.00Out of stock
SuperYou

SuperYou

$49.00

Our best-seller! Improve energy, mood, and focus. A clinical strength blend of four potent adaptogenic herbs that help regulate cortisol to reduce the effects of stress.

Cosmic Cocoa

Cosmic Cocoa

$30.00

A nourishing & decadent hot chocolate. Heirloom Cacao helps boost mood and libido. Tocos, Silver Ear Mushroom & edible Hyaluronic Acid hydrate skin. Adaptogens like Ashwagandha, Shatavari & Reishi target the effects of stress.

Cosmic Matcha

Cosmic Matcha

$40.00

An energizing and beautifying Matcha latte. Tocos and Silver Ear Mushroom nourish skin, edible Hyaluronic Acid draws in moisture, and adaptogens like Schisandra, Ashwagandha, and Amla target the effects of stress.

Magnesi-Om

Magnesi-Om

$42.00

One of our favorite supplement brands! + Relaxation enhances feelings of calm, improves mood, reduces muscle aches* + Brain Health supports healthy cognitive aging and brain function* + Regularity supports regular bowel movement, soothes and alleviates mild bloating

Ruby Coffee

Ruby Coffee

$20.00

12oz, Whole Bean Roasted fresh by Ruby Coffee in Stevens Point, WI. A true OG coffee company!

Kin

Kin

$6.00

Like a hit of sunshine for your mind, non-alcoholic, gently caffeinated Kin Spritz is infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Rhodiola Rosea, 5-HTP, and Gaba to elevate your mood, smooth out stress, and offer a boost of energy.

Bona Fide Organics

Eucalyptus Oil

Eucalyptus Oil

$17.00

USDA Organic

Peppermint Oil

Peppermint Oil

$21.00

USDA Organic

Lavender Oil

Lavender Oil

$22.00

USDA Organic

Lemon Oil

Lemon Oil

$15.00

USDA Organic

Collagen 1 lb

Collagen 1 lb

$34.99Out of stock

Grass Fed & Pasture Raised

Panini

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$10.75

Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sourdough Bread

Garlic Grilled Cheese

Garlic Grilled Cheese

$10.75

Garlic Butter, White Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Seasoning, Sourdough Bread Free Spinach add-on

Mushroom Melt Panini

Mushroom Melt Panini

$10.75

Sauteed Mushroom & Onion, White Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Mayo, Sourdough Bread

Restaurant info

Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.

Website

Location

409 Main Ave, De Pere, WI 54115

Directions

