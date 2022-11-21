Bona Fide Juicery - De Pere

Lake and Skye Roll On

$48.00

This is the co-founder, Nicole's all-time favorite scent. 11 11 is a simple yet bold unisex blend inspired by the teachings of Kundalini yoga and the color white. It is a sheer, clean and uplifting fragrance with an ethereal vibe. The scent captures the feel of skin after emerging from the ocean, mixed with a crisp texture and transparency. Free of parabens, phthalates and sulfates. Vegan and cruelty free.