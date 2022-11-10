The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery Main Avenue, De Pere, WI
317 Main Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Batch Brew Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
Chemex
French Press
16 oz French Press
Your choice of coffee "slow-brewed" using a French Press, (a coffee pot containing a plunger made of fine mesh with which the grounds are pushed to the bottom when the coffee is ready to be poured).
32 oz French Press
Your choice of coffee "slow-brewed" using a French Press, (a coffee pot containing a plunger made of fine mesh with which the grounds are pushed to the bottom when the coffee is ready to be poured).
Hario V60
8 oz Hario V60
Your choice of coffee brewed using a Hario V60 brewing device, which is a pour-over cone made of ceramic produced by Hario. The name stems from the shape of the device, as it is “V” shaped with angles of 60 degrees.
12 oz Hario V60
Your choice of coffee brewed using a Hario V60 brewing device, which is a pour-over cone made of ceramic produced by Hario. The name stems from the shape of the device, as it is “V” shaped with angles of 60 degrees.
16 oz Hario V60
Your choice of coffee brewed using a Hario V60 brewing device, which is a pour-over cone made of ceramic produced by Hario. The name stems from the shape of the device, as it is “V” shaped with angles of 60 degrees.
Kalita Wave
8 oz Kalita Wave
Your choice of coffee brewed using a Kalita Wave brewing device, which is a pour-over coffee brewer from Japan with a flat bottom design (for a more even extraction).
12 oz Kalita Wave
Your choice of coffee brewed using a Kalita Wave brewing device, which is a pour-over coffee brewer from Japan with a flat bottom design (for a more even extraction).
16 oz Kalita Wave
Your choice of coffee brewed using a Kalita Wave brewing device, which is a pour-over coffee brewer from Japan with a flat bottom design (for a more even extraction).
Coffee Traveler (96 oz)
Affogato (Vanilla Bean)
Americano
Breve
Caffe Macchiato (2 oz)
Cappuccino
Caramel Macchiato
Con Panna
Cortado (6 oz)
Solo Espresso
Doppio Espresso
Flat White
Latte
Latte Macchiato (Espresso on top)
Mocha
White Mocha
Spotted Chai
Espresso
Tea
Uncoffee
Small Plates
Avocado "Toast" Waffle
Toasted bubble waffle with smashed avocado, goat cheese crumbles and Everything Bagel Seasoning
Bacon & Egg Avocado Half
One cage-free egg atop a half of an avocado and topped with turkey bacon.
Classic Breakfast Combo
Two eggs, a side of turkey bacon, & our bubble waffle, served with maple syrup & butter.
FEATURE Grilled Cheese & Soup
Loads of cheddar cheese melted into our Signature Bubble Waffle, served with your choice of soup cup.
FEATURE Seasonal Soup
Fresh Fruit Cup
Sliced bananas, strawberries, & fresh apples.
Good Morning
Maple, Egg & Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Maple-infused waffle filled with scrambled cage-free eggs, crispy turkey bacon, melted cheddar cheese, and lightly seasoned with Everything Bagel seasoning. Perfect for a quick bite on the go!
Side Items
Salads
BYO Salad
Strawberry Avocado Salad
Sliced strawberries and apples, candied pecans, plus half an avocado and goat cheese crumbles, drizzled in balsamic reduction and served with a side of lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Sweet BBQ Chicken Salad
Panko-breaded chicken, avocado, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, & sweet black bean salsa, topped with onion straws & drizzled w/ BBQ sauce, served with a side of ranch dressing.
Chicken Bacon Goat Cheese Salad
Panko-breaded chicken breast chopped turkey bacon, goat cheese crumbles, sliced apples and diced red onion, served with a side of house-made Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Panko-breaded chicken baked in Frank’s Red-Hot Sauce & pepperjack cheese, topped with shredded cheddar, onion straws, & a ranch drizzle, served with a side of ranch.
Green Eggs & Bacon Salad
Two over-easy, cage-free eggs topped with crispy turkey bacon & avocado crema, plus cherry tomatoes, avocado, & chives over a bed of mixed greens.
Southwest Breakfast Scramble Salad
Two eggs scrambled with roasted bell peppers & red onions, plus turkey bacon & pepper jack cheese, served with sides of pico de gallo salsa & sriracha mayo.
Wisconsin Pride Salad
Panko-breaded chicken & crispy turkey bacon, baked with cheddar cheese & served with sriracha mayo & maple.
FEATURE Cranberry Bacon Bleu
Dried cranberries, crispy turkey bacon, sliced apples, candied pecans, and bleu cheese crumbles served with a side of poppyseed dressing.
Savory Waffles & Crepes
Chicken N' Waffles
Literally how it sounds: Maple-syrup drizzled Panko-breaded chicken in our Signature Waffle, served with sides of hot sauce & maple syrup.
FEATURE Apple Bacon Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese melted on our Signature Bubble Waffle with crispy turkey bacon, and freshly sliced apples.
FEATURE Chicken Melt
Panko-crusted chicken baked with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, sandwiched with roasted peppers and onions, served with a side of ranch.
Green Eggs & Bacon
Two over-easy, cage-free eggs served over tomato slices with crispy turkey bacon & avocado, topped with avocado crema & chives.
Southwest Breakfast Scramble
Two eggs scrambled with roasted bell peppers & red onions, plus turkey bacon & pepper jack cheese, served with sides of pico de gallo salsa & sriracha mayo.
Spicy Buffalo Chicken
Panko-breaded chicken, smothered in Frank’s Red-Hot Sauce & pepper jack cheese, with mixed greens, shredded cheddar, & a ranch drizzle.
Three-Cheese Deluxe Grilled Cheese
Loads of melted Wisconsin cheddar cheese, pepperjack cheese, & Boursin cheese, between your choice of bubble waffle or crepe!
Wisconsin Pride
Panko-breaded chicken, crispy turkey bacon, melted WI cheddar cheese, drizzled with maple syrup & served with sriracha mayo & maple.
Sweet Waffles & Crepes
BYO Waffle or Crepe
Banana Nutella
Fresh sliced banana drizzled with Nutella on your choice of waffle or crepe, topped with house-made whipped cream and powdered sugar.
Chocolate Chip
Chunky Monkey
Freshly sliced bananas drizzled in a gluten & dairy-free dark chocolate sauce & a gluten-free almond butter drizzle, topped with a handful of chocolate chips & a dollop of our house made whipped cream.
Cinnamon Roll
Our signature cream cheese sweet cream atop your choice of waffle or crepe, drizzled lightly with caramel and topped with our house-made whipped cream and cinnamon.
FEATURE Caramel Apple Danish
Sweet cream, cinnamon-roasted apples, candied pecans and caramel drizzle topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar
FEATURE Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin cheesecake filling, cinnamon, allergen friendly graham crackers & caramel drizzle, topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Fresh Fruit
Sliced strawberries & bananas, plus blueberries, topped with house-made whipped cream. Waffle served with a side of pure maple syrup.
S'mores
Chocolate chips and marshmallows melted atop your choice of waffle or crepe, drizzled with chocolate and topped with house-made whipped cream, crushed graham cracker and powdered sugar.
Strawberries & Cream
Fresh sliced strawberries and our signature cream cheese sweet cream atop your choice of waffle or crepe, topped with house-made whipped cream and powdered sugar.
Strawberry Banana
Fresh sliced strawberries and bananas atop your choice of waffle or crepe, topped with house-made whipped cream and powdered sugar.
Strawberry Nutella
Fresh sliced strawberries drizzled with Nutella on your choice of waffle or crepe, topped with house-made whipped cream and powdered sugar.
G & G Drink
G & G Apple Juice
Apple juice to go!
G & G Orange Juice
10 oz of orange juice to go!
G & G Sprecher Soda
Choose from a variety of bottled, delicious drinks!
G & G Just Water
16.9 oz of pure still spring water in an Eco-Friendly, BPA Free, Plant-Based Bottle
G & G Cold-Pressed Juice
Cold-pressed juice made from 100% raw fruits and vegetables.
G & G Remedy Kombucha
G & G Cold Brew Bottle
G & G LaCroix
G & G Nantucket Nectars Lemonade
G & G Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
G & G Zevia
G & G Food
V/GF Banana Bread
A banana bread made in house that is vegan and gluten free!
V/GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
A chocolate chip cookie made in house that is vegan and gluten free!
Happy Bellies Bakery
FEATURE GF Maple Chai Scone
Made with our signature Chai, this scone is comforting & perfectly sweet.
FEATURE GF Pumpkin Pecan Scone with Brown Butter Glaze
Twin-pack of Seasonal Macarons
These indulgent, soft macarons are naturally gluten-free and full of flavor
G & G Maple, Egg & Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
G & G Fruit Cup
Exchange Retail
Apparel
Exchange Brand Books
Books that we believe in.
Coffee Beans
Experience The Exchange at home with our Exchange Blend beans! Your choice of half pound or full pound of The Exchange Blend.
Mugs, Glasses, Tumblers
Tea & Coffee Brewers
Laptop/Water Bottle Sticker
Show your love for The Exchange and snag one of our laptop or water bottle stickers!
Jesus.Plus.Life Retail
Show your love for Jesus with a Jesus.Plus.Life. hat, water bottle, or t-shirt!
The Mercantile Collection
Pretty Bird
Chai
Steamer
Hot Chocolate
White Hot Chocolate
Tea Latte
Matcha Latte
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
A coffee and dining experience in De Pere, Wisconsin that elevates the senses & inspires the soul. Whether you're looking for healthy and clean or decadent and indulgent, our coffee and food menu will meet your right where you're hoping.
317 Main Avenue, De Pere, WI 54115