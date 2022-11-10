  • Home
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery Main Avenue, De Pere, WI

420 Reviews

$$

317 Main Avenue

De Pere, WI 54115

Popular Items

Chai

Chai
FEATURE Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake
FEATURE Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake

Smoothies

Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.25

Your choice of natural fruit smoothie blended with ice.

Chillers

Chiller

Chiller

$4.50

Your choice of blended flavor, blended with the ice and the milk of your choice, topped with whipped cream!

Batch Brew Coffee

To Go Cup

$2.50+

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Your choice of coffee with steamed milk in about equal parts.

Cold Brew Coffee

ICED 16 oz Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Chemex

16 oz Chemex

16 oz Chemex

$3.25

Your choice of coffee in this classic hourglass-shaped filter coffee brewer that creates a well-balanced cup of "slow-brew" coffee.

32 oz Chemex

32 oz Chemex

$4.95

Your choice of coffee in this classic hourglass-shaped filter coffee brewer that creates a well-balanced cup of "slow-brew" coffee.

French Press

16 oz French Press

16 oz French Press

$3.25

Your choice of coffee "slow-brewed" using a French Press, (a coffee pot containing a plunger made of fine mesh with which the grounds are pushed to the bottom when the coffee is ready to be poured).

32 oz French Press

32 oz French Press

$4.95

Your choice of coffee "slow-brewed" using a French Press, (a coffee pot containing a plunger made of fine mesh with which the grounds are pushed to the bottom when the coffee is ready to be poured).

Hario V60

8 oz Hario V60

8 oz Hario V60

$2.75

Your choice of coffee brewed using a Hario V60 brewing device, which is a pour-over cone made of ceramic produced by Hario. The name stems from the shape of the device, as it is "V" shaped with angles of 60 degrees.

12 oz Hario V60

12 oz Hario V60

$3.00

Your choice of coffee brewed using a Hario V60 brewing device, which is a pour-over cone made of ceramic produced by Hario. The name stems from the shape of the device, as it is "V" shaped with angles of 60 degrees.

16 oz Hario V60

16 oz Hario V60

$3.25

Your choice of coffee brewed using a Hario V60 brewing device, which is a pour-over cone made of ceramic produced by Hario. The name stems from the shape of the device, as it is "V" shaped with angles of 60 degrees.

Kalita Wave

8 oz Kalita Wave

8 oz Kalita Wave

$2.75

Your choice of coffee brewed using a Kalita Wave brewing device, which is a pour-over coffee brewer from Japan with a flat bottom design (for a more even extraction).

12 oz Kalita Wave

12 oz Kalita Wave

$3.00

Your choice of coffee brewed using a Kalita Wave brewing device, which is a pour-over coffee brewer from Japan with a flat bottom design (for a more even extraction).

16 oz Kalita Wave

16 oz Kalita Wave

$3.25

Your choice of coffee brewed using a Kalita Wave brewing device, which is a pour-over coffee brewer from Japan with a flat bottom design (for a more even extraction).

Coffee Traveler (96 oz)

This Coffee Traveler comes with twelve 8 oz cups & lids, plus sugars, creamers, & stir sticks.

Coffee Traveler

$22.00

96 oz of your choice of coffee brewed and ready to go in a handy traveler with pouring spout. Includes sugars, creamers, cups, lids, sleeves, & stir sticks.

Affogato (Vanilla Bean)

Ice cream (traditionally vanilla) "drowned" with a double shot of espresso.

Affogato

$4.75

Americano

Shots of espresso diluted with hot (or iced) water.
Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Two shots of espresso diluted with hot water.

Breve

An espresso-based drink made with steamed half-and-half instead of milk, finished with a layer of frothed milk foam on top.
Breve

Breve

$4.75+

Three espresso shots with half-and-half over ice.

Caffe Macchiato (2 oz)

Two shots of espresso topped or "marked" with a dab of foamed steamed milk, about 2 to 3 ounces total.
Caffe Macchiato (2 oz)

Caffe Macchiato (2 oz)

$2.50

Two shots of espresso topped or "marked" with a dab of foamed steamed milk, about 2 to 3 ounces total.

Cappuccino

Espresso shots combined with foamed steamed milk.
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Two espresso shots combined with foamed steamed milk.

Caramel Macchiato

A latte-style drink made with espresso, milk of choice, and vanilla & english toffee syrups, topped with caramel drizzle.
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

A latte-style drink made with two shots of espresso, steamed milk of choice, and vanilla & english toffee syrups, topped with caramel drizzle.

Con Panna

Two espresso shots topped with whipped cream.
Con Panna

Con Panna

$3.25

Two espresso shots topped with whipped cream.

Cortado (6 oz)

Espresso topped with flat steamed milk, 2:1 Milk to Espresso.
Cortado (6 oz)

Cortado (6 oz)

$3.25

Two shots of espresso topped with flat steamed milk, 2:1 Milk to Espresso.

Solo Espresso

Solo Espresso

$0.95

Doppio Espresso

A double shot of espresso.
Doppio

Doppio

$1.95

Two shots of espresso.

Flat White

Espresso with flat, steamed milk. Stronger than a latte because less milk is used.
Flat White

Flat White

$3.50+

Three shots of espresso with flat, steamed milk. Similar to but stronger than a latte because less milk is used.

Latte

Espresso with steamed milk, 8 ounces or more total.
Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk.

Latte Macchiato (Espresso on top)

Latte Macchiato

$4.50+

Mocha

Espresso mixed with Ghiradelli dark chocolate and steamed milk.
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Two shots of espresso mixed with Ghirardelli dark chocolate and steamed milk.

White Mocha

Espresso mixed with white chocolate and steamed milk.
White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.75+

Two shots of espresso mixed with Ghirardelli white chocolate and steamed milk.

Spotted Chai

Chai latte with espresso.
Spotted Chai

Spotted Chai

$4.95+

Chai latte with two shots of espresso.

Espresso

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25+
Maple Pecan Latte

Maple Pecan Latte

$5.25+
Brown Sugar Flat White

Brown Sugar Flat White

$4.50+
Caramel Apple Latte Macchiato

Caramel Apple Latte Macchiato

$5.25+

Tea

Iced or Hot. Sweet Hibiscus syrup plus our White Divine Temple tea. Soft yet flavorful, with minimal caffeine.
Autumn Fog Tea Latte

Autumn Fog Tea Latte

$4.00+

Uncoffee

Pumpkin White Mocha Chiller

Pumpkin White Mocha Chiller

$4.95

Coffee

FEATURE Spiced Cold Brew Toddy

FEATURE Spiced Cold Brew Toddy

$3.75Out of stock

Small Plates

Avocado "Toast" Waffle

Avocado "Toast" Waffle

$6.80

Toasted bubble waffle with smashed avocado, goat cheese crumbles and Everything Bagel Seasoning

Bacon & Egg Avocado Half

Bacon & Egg Avocado Half

$6.80

One cage-free egg atop a half of an avocado and topped with turkey bacon.

Classic Breakfast Combo

$7.80

Two eggs, a side of turkey bacon, & our bubble waffle, served with maple syrup & butter.

FEATURE Grilled Cheese & Soup

FEATURE Grilled Cheese & Soup

$8.80

Loads of cheddar cheese melted into our Signature Bubble Waffle, served with your choice of soup cup.

FEATURE Seasonal Soup

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.00

Sliced bananas, strawberries, & fresh apples.

Good Morning

Good Morning

$5.80
Maple, Egg & Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Maple, Egg & Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$4.80+

Maple-infused waffle filled with scrambled cage-free eggs, crispy turkey bacon, melted cheddar cheese, and lightly seasoned with Everything Bag

Side Items

Salads

BYO Salad

Strawberry Avocado Salad

Strawberry Avocado Salad

Sliced strawberries and apples, candied pecans, plus half an avocado and goat cheese crumbles, drizzled in balsamic reduction and served with a side of lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Sweet BBQ Chicken Salad

Sweet BBQ Chicken Salad

Panko-breaded chicken, avocado, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, & sweet black bean salsa, topped with onion straws & drizzled w/ BBQ sauce, served with a side of ranch dressing.

Chicken Bacon Goat Cheese Salad

Chicken Bacon Goat Cheese Salad

Panko-breaded chicken breast chopped turkey bacon, goat cheese crumbles, sliced apples and diced red onion, served with a side of house-made Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad

Panko-breaded chicken baked in Frank’s Red-Hot Sauce & pepperjack cheese, topped with shredded cheddar, onion straws, & a ranch drizzle, served with a side of ranch.

Green Eggs & Bacon Salad

Green Eggs & Bacon Salad

Two over-easy, cage-free eggs topped with crispy turkey bacon & avocado crema, plus cherry tomatoes, avocado, & chives over a bed of mixed greens.

Southwest Breakfast Scramble Salad

Southwest Breakfast Scramble Salad

Two eggs scrambled with roasted bell peppers & red onions, plus turkey bacon & pepper jack cheese, served with sides of pico de gallo salsa & sriracha mayo.

Wisconsin Pride Salad

Wisconsin Pride Salad

Panko-breaded chicken & crispy turkey bacon, baked with cheddar cheese & served with sriracha mayo & maple.

FEATURE Cranberry Bacon Bleu

FEATURE Cranberry Bacon Bleu

Dried cranberries, crispy turkey bacon, sliced apples, candied pecans, and bleu cheese crumbles served with a side of poppyseed dressing.

Savory Waffles & Crepes

Chicken N' Waffles

Chicken N' Waffles

$9.80

Literally how it sounds: Maple-syrup drizzled Panko-breaded chicken in our Signature Waffle, served with sides of hot sauce & maple syrup.

FEATURE Apple Bacon Grilled Cheese

FEATURE Apple Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.80

Cheddar cheese melted on our Signature Bubble Waffle with crispy turkey bacon, and freshly sliced apples.

FEATURE Chicken Melt

FEATURE Chicken Melt

$10.80

Panko-crusted chicken baked with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, sandwiched with roasted peppers and onions, served with a side of ranch.

Green Eggs & Bacon

Green Eggs & Bacon

$11.80

Two over-easy, cage-free eggs served over tomato slices with crispy turkey bacon & avocado, topped with avocado crema & chives.

Southwest Breakfast Scramble

Southwest Breakfast Scramble

$12.80

Two eggs scrambled with roasted bell peppers & red onions, plus turkey bacon & pepper jack cheese, served with sides of pico de gallo salsa & sriracha mayo.

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$11.80

Panko-breaded chicken, smothered in Frank’s Red-Hot Sauce & pepper jack cheese, with mixed greens, shredded cheddar, & a ranch drizzle.

Three-Cheese Deluxe Grilled Cheese

Three-Cheese Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$8.80

Loads of melted Wisconsin cheddar cheese, pepperjack cheese, & Boursin cheese, between your choice of bubble waffle or crepe!

Wisconsin Pride

Wisconsin Pride

$10.80

Panko-breaded chicken, crispy turkey bacon, melted WI cheddar cheese, drizzled with maple syrup & served with sriracha mayo & maple.

Sweet Waffles & Crepes

BYO Waffle or Crepe

Banana Nutella

Banana Nutella

$7.80

Fresh sliced banana drizzled with Nutella on your choice of waffle or crepe, topped with house-made whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Chocolate Chip

$7.80
Chunky Monkey

Chunky Monkey

$9.80

Freshly sliced bananas drizzled in a gluten & dairy-free dark chocolate sauce & a gluten-free almond butter drizzle, topped with a handful of chocolate chips & a dollop of our house made whipped cream.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$7.80

Our signature cream cheese sweet cream atop your choice of waffle or crepe, drizzled lightly with caramel and topped with our house-made whipped cream and cinnamon.

FEATURE Caramel Apple Danish

FEATURE Caramel Apple Danish

$9.80

Sweet cream, cinnamon-roasted apples, candied pecans and caramel drizzle topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar

FEATURE Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake

FEATURE Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.80

Pumpkin cheesecake filling, cinnamon, allergen friendly graham crackers & caramel drizzle, topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar and cinnamon.

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$8.80

Sliced strawberries & bananas, plus blueberries, topped with house-made whipped cream. Waffle served with a side of pure maple syrup.

S'mores

S'mores

$8.80

Chocolate chips and marshmallows melted atop your choice of waffle or crepe, drizzled with chocolate and topped with house-made whipped cream, crushed graham cracker and powdered sugar.

Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream

$8.80

Fresh sliced strawberries and our signature cream cheese sweet cream atop your choice of waffle or crepe, topped with house-made whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$8.80

Fresh sliced strawberries and bananas atop your choice of waffle or crepe, topped with house-made whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Strawberry Nutella

Strawberry Nutella

$8.80

Fresh sliced strawberries drizzled with Nutella on your choice of waffle or crepe, topped with house-made whipped cream and powdered sugar.

G & G Drink

G & G Apple Juice

G & G Apple Juice

$2.75

Apple juice to go!

G & G Orange Juice

G & G Orange Juice

$2.50

10 oz of orange juice to go!

G & G Sprecher Soda

G & G Sprecher Soda

$2.50

Choose from a variety of bottled, delicious drinks!

G & G Just Water

G & G Just Water

$3.00

16.9 oz of pure still spring water in an Eco-Friendly, BPA Free, Plant-Based Bottle

G & G Cold-Pressed Juice

G & G Cold-Pressed Juice

$4.75

Cold-pressed juice made from 100% raw fruits and vegetables.

G & G Remedy Kombucha

$2.75

G & G Cold Brew Bottle

$14.99Out of stock

G & G LaCroix

$1.75

G & G Nantucket Nectars Lemonade

$2.75

G & G Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$1.50

G & G Zevia

$1.50

G & G Food

V/GF Banana Bread

V/GF Banana Bread

$2.00

A banana bread made in house that is vegan and gluten free!

V/GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

V/GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

A chocolate chip cookie made in house that is vegan and gluten free!

Happy Bellies Bakery

Happy Bellies Bakery

FEATURE GF Maple Chai Scone

FEATURE GF Maple Chai Scone

$2.50

Made with our signature Chai, this scone is comforting & perfectly sweet.

FEATURE GF Pumpkin Pecan Scone with Brown Butter Glaze

$3.00
Twin-pack of Seasonal Macarons

Twin-pack of Seasonal Macarons

$4.25

These indulgent, soft macarons are naturally gluten-free and full of flavor

G & G Maple, Egg & Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$4.80

G & G Fruit Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Exchange Retail

Apparel

Exchange Brand Books

Exchange Brand Books

Books that we believe in.

Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans

Experience The Exchange at home with our Exchange Blend beans! Your choice of half pound or full pound of The Exchange Blend.

Mugs, Glasses, Tumblers

Tea & Coffee Brewers

Laptop/Water Bottle Sticker

Laptop/Water Bottle Sticker

$2.00

Show your love for The Exchange and snag one of our laptop or water bottle stickers!

Jesus.Plus.Life Retail

Jesus.Plus.Life Retail

Show your love for Jesus with a Jesus.Plus.Life. hat, water bottle, or t-shirt!

The Mercantile Collection

Accessories & Misc.

Books

Candles and Candle Holders

Gift Wrap

Health & Beauty

Home Decor

Stationary

Ella Kate

Detox Bath Salts

$16.00Out of stock

Elderberry Syrup Kit

$18.00Out of stock

Pretty Bird

Pretty Bird: Earrings

Pretty Bird: Mini Succulent

$6.00

Pretty Bird: Be Prepared Book

$18.00

Pretty Bird: Headbands

Pretty Bird: Mugs

$18.00

Pretty Bird: Glass Tumblers

$16.00

Hello Daffodil

Hello Daffodil: Resin Bookmarks

Hello Daffodil: Resin Barrettes

Chai

A blend of black tea, honey, spices, and steamed milk.
Chai

Chai

$3.50+

A creamy blend of black tea, honey, spices, and steamed milk of your choice.

Steamer

Warm, steamed milk with a flavor of your choice.

Steamer

$1.00+

Hot Chocolate

Ghirardelli dark chocolate mixed and steamed with milk, topped with marshmallows.

Hot Chocolate

$1.75+

White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$1.75+

Tea

Tea

Tea

$2.25+

Your choice of looseleaf tea steeped in hot water.

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$3.25+

Your choice of looseleaf tea steeped in hot water then combined with steamed milk to create a warm and creamy tea drink.

Matcha Latte

12 oz Hot Matcha

$3.75

ICED Matcha 16 oz

$3.95
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
A coffee and dining experience in De Pere, Wisconsin that elevates the senses & inspires the soul. Whether you're looking for healthy and clean or decadent and indulgent, our coffee and food menu will meet your right where you're hoping.

317 Main Avenue, De Pere, WI 54115

