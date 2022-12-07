  • Home
  • /
  • De Pere
  • /
  • Wissota Chophose - De Pere - 499 Main Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wissota Chophose - De Pere 499 Main Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

499 Main Avenue

De Pere, WI 54115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shareables

Alligator

Alligator

$15.00

Bacon Bleu Fries

$12.00

Bacon Slabs

$15.00

Bone Marrow

$15.00

Calamari

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$17.00

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Fried Olives

$9.00

Goat Cheese Balls

$10.00

Mediterranean Flatbread

$13.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Steak Flatbread

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Dessert

1/2 Carrot Cake

$7.00

1/2 Choc Cake

$7.00

B-Day Carrot

B-Day Chocolate

B-Day Tiramisu

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Mad's Rootbeer Float

$8.00

Raspberry Tiramisu

$9.00

Scoop ice cream

$3.00

Feature

Bison Tips

$40.00

Chicken Roulade

$35.00

Lamb Chop Feature

$47.00

Soup/Salad

Caesar

$11.00

Caprese

$10.00

Field Green

$10.00

French Onion

$9.00

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Wedge

$10.00

Reserve Cuts

85-Dry Aged Ribeye

$99.00Out of stock

Duroc Pork

$29.00

45-Dry Aged Ribeye

$69.00

Steaks/Chops

10 oz. Filet

$59.00

5 oz. Filet

$44.00

Lamb Chops

$44.00

NY Strip

$45.00

Porterhouse

$72.00

Ribeye

$49.00

Walnut Burger

$16.00

Wissota Burger

$18.00

Poultry

Chicken Tortellini

$32.00

Seafood

Lobster Tail (2)

$47.00

Loster Tail (1)

$25.00

Prawns

$32.00

Sea Bass

$40.00

Sea Scallops

$40.00

Enhancements

Bacon Enchacement

$8.00

Bearnaise

$5.00

Bleu Cheese

$5.00

SD Chicken breast

$7.00

Foie Gras

$12.00

Hollandaise

$5.00

Mushrooms

$7.00

Onions

$5.00

Oscar

$12.00

Peppercorn Crust

$4.00

Prawn Enchancement

$16.00

Scallop Enchancement

$18.00

Sides for Two

1/2 Asparagus

$6.00

1/2 Bacon Mac

$7.00

1/2 Bleu Risotto

$6.50

1/2 Brussel

$6.00

1/2 Mac & Cheese

$6.00

1/2 Mush Risotto

$6.50

1/2 Truffle Fry

$5.50

Aspargus

$11.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Bleu Cheese Risotto

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Mushroom Risotto

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Tuffle Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Whipped Potatoes

$11.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

With classic American chophouses in mind, Wissota features USDA Angus Beef, an excellent variety of the freshest seafood, and creative sides.

Location

499 Main Avenue, De Pere, WI 54115

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bona Fide Juicery - De Pere
orange star4.7 • 230
409 Main Ave De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery - Main Avenue, De Pere, WI
orange star4.7 • 420
317 Main Avenue De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Tazza Italian Coffee Co. - 109 North Broadway
orange star5.0 • 12
109 North Broadway De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Caliente La Fiesta Mexicana
orange starNo Reviews
623 George St De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Two Birds Bakery and Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
201 North 9th Street De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
orange star4.3 • 190
2929 Allied St Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in De Pere

Plank Road Pub and Grill
orange star4.3 • 901
1632 Mid Valley Dr De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Graystone Ale House - 3711 Monroe Road
orange star4.2 • 887
3711 Monroe Road De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Scott's Subs
orange star4.9 • 811
1325 Quarry Park Dr De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery - Main Avenue, De Pere, WI
orange star4.7 • 420
317 Main Avenue De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Bona Fide Juicery - De Pere
orange star4.7 • 230
409 Main Ave De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Bona Fide Juicery - Bellevue
orange star4.7 • 230
2670 Monroe Rd De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near De Pere
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston