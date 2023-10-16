OSC

Classics & OSC Secials

Hearty Breakfast

$9.99

2 eggs any style with choice of meat, potato & toast.

Corned Beef Hash

$9.99

grilled corn beef hash with 2 eggs & toast.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

2 scrambled eggs, sausage, onion, tomato, hash browns & cheddar wrapped in a flour tortilla with hash browns & salsa.

Eggs Benedict

$10.49

2 poached eggs & ham over english muffin covered in hollandaise with hash browns.

Half Eggs Benedict

$9.99

poached egg & ham over english muffin covered in hollandaise with hash browns.

BELT

$9.99

Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, cheddar cheese & mayo on white toast & hash browns.

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.49

2 buttermilk biscuits covered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs.

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Toast or english muffin with an egg, cheese choice of meat with hash browns.

Country Fried Steak

$11.49

Covered in thick sausage gravy with 2 eggs, potatoes, & toast.

Big Oak

$11.49

Three eggs, two bacon, two sausage links, one sausage patty, choice of potato & a pancake or toast.

Chili Cheese Hash Browns

$9.99

Chili over hash browns & covered in cheddar, includes two eggs & toast.

Blueberry French Toast

$7.99

2 slices of blueberry bread french toast & 2 slices of bacon or 2 links.

Stuffed French Toast

$8.99

Two pieces of french toast stuffed with cream cheese and topped with strawberries.

2 Eggs & Toast

$4.99

2 eggs any style & toast

1 Egg & Toast

$3.99

1 eggs any style & toast

Skillets & Omelettes

Works Skillet

$10.99

2 scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper & cheese over hash browns.

Ham and Cheese Skillet

$9.99

2 scrambled eggs, diced ham & cheese over hash browns.

Three Meat Skillet

$10.49

2 scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage & cheese over hash browns.

Denver Skillet

$9.99

2 scrambled eggs, ham, green pepper, onion & cheese over hash browns.

Three Cheese Skillet

$9.49

2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, swiss & american cheese over hash browns.

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Skillet

$10.49

2 scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese & a side of sour cream over hash browns.

Mexican Skillet

$10.99

2 scrambled eggs, taco meat, tomato, onion & salsa topped with cheddar jack cheese over hash browns. (includes sides of salsa and sour cream)

Philly Steak Skillet

$10.49

2 scrambled eggs, shredded beef, onion, green pepper, mushrooms & swiss cheese over hash browns.

Veggie Skillet

$9.49

2 scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, tomato & cheese over hash browns.

Country Fried Skillet

$11.49

Hash Browns, country fried steak, 2 eggs covered in thick sausage gravy & toast.

Works Omelette

$10.99

3 egg omelette with bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$9.99

3 egg omelette with diced ham & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Three Meat Omelette

$10.49

3 egg omelette with bacon, ham, sausage & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Denver Omelette

$9.99

3 egg omelette with ham, green pepper, onion & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Three Cheese Omelette

$9.49

3 egg omelette with cheddar, swiss & american cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Omelette

$10.49

3 egg omelette with chicken sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese & a side of sour cream with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Mexican Omelette

$10.99

3 egg omelette with taco meat, tomato, onion & salsa topped with cheddar jack cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns. (includes sides of salsa and sour cream)

Philly Steak Omelette

$10.49

3 egg omelette with shredded beef, onion, green pepper, mushrooms & swiss cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Veggie Omelette

$9.49

3 egg omelette with onion, green pepper, mushrooms, tomato & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Beverages

Coffee

$1.99

Freshly ground

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Freshly ground

Coffee Flavor of the Day

$1.99

Changes daily

Water

Pepsi

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Dew

$2.29

Rootbeer

$2.29

Starry

$2.29

Lemon Lime

Ice Tea

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.19+

Apple Juice

$2.19+

Cranberry Juice

$2.19+

Lemonade

$2.19+

Tomato Juice

$2.19+

Pineapple Juice

$2.19+

Grapefruit Juice

$1.99+

Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Cappuccino French Vanilla

$2.49

Cappuccino Swiss Mocha

$2.49

Hot Tea Black

$2.29

Hot Tea Green

$2.29

Tazo

Hot Tea Earl Grey

$2.29

Tazo

Kids Beverage

$1.00

Sides

One Egg

$1.59

Two Eggs

$3.18

Hash Browns

$2.99

American Fries

$2.99

Toast

$2.29

white, wheat, rye,sour dough or cinnamin

Bacon

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Sausage Patty

$3.99

3 link

Sausage Links

$3.99

2 patties

Chicken Sausage

$4.29

2 patties

Side Pork

$4.29

3 slices

Polish sausage

$4.29

Side Corned Hash

$4.29

Side Country Fried

$5.49

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

English muffin

$2.49

Bagel

$2.79

with cream cheese

Gluten Free

$3.99

Biscuit

$2.79

Blueberry Toast

$2.69

Cinnamon roll

$4.49

Oatmeal

$4.29

Fruit cup

$3.99

Fresh Sliced in House

Hollandaise Side

$2.50

Sausage Gravy Side

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Pie

$4.99

Loaf White

$4.99

Loaf Wheat

$3.99

Loaf Cinamon

$3.99

Loaf Sour Dough

$5.99

Loaf Rye

$6.99

Side Strawberry

$2.50

Side Banana

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Cereal

$4.29

Pancake & French Toast

Buttermilk Cake

$3.49

large plate size cake

Blueberry Cake

$4.49

large plate size cake

Chocolate Chip Cake

$4.49

large plate size cake

Banana Walnut Cake

$4.99

large plate size cake

Strawberry Cake

$5.49

large plate size cake

French Toast

$3.49

choose 1, 2 or 3 pieces of french toast

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast

$4.99

An egg, 2 links or bacon & toast.

Kids Cakes

$4.99

3 smaller cakes & 2 strips of bacon or 2 sausage links. Choose from buttermilk, chocolate chip, or blueberry.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

with applesauce or fries.

Kids Tenders

$4.99

2 tenders with applesauce or fries.

Kids French Toast

Soup

Chicken Dumpling

$3.99+

homemade choose cup, bowl, or (quart to go)

Vegetable Beef

$3.99+

homemade choose cup, bowl, or (quart to go)

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

choose cup, bowl, or (quart to go)

Chilli

$4.59+

homemade choose cup or bowl

Lunch

Philly Steak

$9.49

Shredded Beef with Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers and Swiss on a Hoagie

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$9.49

Classic combination on a Kaiser Bun

Hamburger

$7.49

Angus Beef Patty served on a Kaiser Bun

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Angus Beef Patty served on a Kaiser Bun

Rueben

$9.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island and swiss on grilled rye bread.

Grilled Chicken

$9.49

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a kaiser bun.

Chef Salad

$11.49

Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Egg, Cheddar Cheese & Croutons over a bed of Lettuce

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Grapes, Walnuts, Tomato, Mozzarella on a bed of Lettuce drizzled with Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Crispy Chicken Bacon Wrap

$9.99

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar, Ranch Dressing & Lettuce in a Tomato Basil Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Our popular homemade Chicken Salad with sweet dried Cranberries and Lettuce in a Tomato Basil Wrap

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

On wheat toast with lettuce

Perch Plate

$9.99

Two perch filets, potato, rye, onion & coleslaw.

Cod Plate

$10.49

Three pieces of cod potato, rye, onion & coleslaw.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Lunch Sides

Onion Rings

$3.99

French Fries

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Sour Cream Wedges

$3.49

Side Salad

$4.99

lettuce, red onion, tomato cheese & crutons

Applesauce

$1.99

Tenders & Fries

$7.99

Monday Lunch Special

Monday Specials

Meatloaf

$6.99

Mashed Potato, Veggie & Buttered Bread

Monday Special

Potato Pancakes & 2 Links

$5.99

Monday - 2 Links and AppleSauce

Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast

$7.99