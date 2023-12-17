Bordentown Square
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
This restaurant in historic Bordentown, NJ is all about a casual, unpretentious atmosphere, exceptional food and great value that includes local produce and all-natural meats. Join us for lunch, dinner, snacks or a memorable party or private event.
Location
233 Farnsworth Avenue, Bordentown, NJ 08505
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marcello's Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
4.4 • 2,889
206 Farnsworth Ave Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurant
Under the Moon - Bordentown - 210 Farnsworth Avenue
No Reviews
210 Farnsworth Avenue Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurant