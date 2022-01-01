Restaurant header imageView gallery

Border Grill Truck - Toro

review star

No reviews yet

$

1434 Colorado Boulevard

Pasadena, CA 91105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Curbside pickup available from Border Grill Downtown LA: Wednesday - Friday 4PM - 6PM. All orders can be picked up at 445. S. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90071. Call 213.570.8603 when you arrive.

Website

Location

1434 Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91105

Directions

Gallery
Border Grill image
Border Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Flower Candy Company
orange star4.2 • 922
1424 West Colorado blvd Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
Border Grill Truck - Dama
orange starNo Reviews
1434 Colorado Boulevard Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
Malbec Argentinian Cuisine / Malbec Market
orange starNo Reviews
1632 Colorado Blvd Eagle Rock, CA 90041
View restaurantnext
Little Beast Restaurant - Eagle Rock
orange star4.4 • 3,446
1496 Colorado Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurantnext
Amara Kitchen - Highland Park - LA
orange star4.4 • 2,184
519 N Avenue 64 Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Hippo Restaurant - Hippo HLP
orange starNo Reviews
5916 ½ N Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pasadena

Drago Centro - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 5,892
525 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude Arts District
orange star4.4 • 5,354
300 S Santa Fe Ave Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Otium - 222 S Hope Street
orange star4.4 • 5,213
222 S Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Downtown LA
orange star4.8 • 4,028
809 S. Hill St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Broadway
orange star4.0 • 3,339
852 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
wake and late
orange star4.6 • 3,132
105 E 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pasadena
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston